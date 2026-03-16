Facts: Nottinghamshire’s Haseeb Hameed is the top run-getter of the Division One with 695 runs in 11 innings.

Yorkshire’s Adam Lyth is the second highest run scorer with 682 runs in 12 innings so far.

Yorkshire have two wins in the last five matches against Nottinghamshire while the latter have one victory.

Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Yorkshire faced a rather embarrassing defeat at the hands of Surrey in the last game, and the former kicked off the match with a 255-run total in the first innings. Jonny Bairstow, Yorkshire’s captain and wicket-keeper batter, notched up 89 runs which was the highest score of the innings and opener Adam Lyth was next in line with 55 runs. The bowlers could not defend the total but they allowed Surrey to post a daunting score of 512 runs. Notwithstanding the pressure, Yorkshire crumbled with just 229 runs on the board which led to an innings-and-28-run defeat.

Nottinghamshire’s winning streak came to an end after they took on Durham in the previous game. Despite the fact that the former posted 407 runs on the board, the bowlers were unable to defend this target. Skipper and opener Haseeb Hameed single handedly scored half the runs as he piled on an unbeaten 206. Ben Slater and Kyle Verreynne contributed 52 and 41 runs, respectively, but Durham went hammer and tongs to secure 664 runs. Nottinghamshire responded with 347 runs but the deficit was too small for Durham and the latter made it up with seven wickets in hand.

Yorkshire chance of winning - 45%

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 55%

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Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Nottinghamshire to score high before first dismissal

Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater are among the best opening pairs in the competition so far and their stability is remarkable. Together, the duo have set up first wicket stands of 104, 41, 62, 11, 36, 67, 81, 1 and 113 runs in the previous five games. Moreover, Hameed and Slater have averages of 99.28 and 37.36, respectively, and they are expected to do exceptionally well against Yorkshire.

Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

The track at Headingley is better suited to those fielding first and after two games, the record is shared by those batting and fielding first with one win apiece. The first game was an aberration where Yorkshire scored 456 runs. The average first innings total of 331 is quite high but fielding will be preferred in the next game.

Weather Report

A 10% likelihood of precipitation is expected at Leeds with cloudy skies and the temperature is set to go up to 18 degrees Celsius.

Yorkshire Player List

Jonny Bairstow (c), Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, Noah Kelly, Shan Masood, William Luxton, George Hill, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Thompson, Yash Vagadia, Donovan Ferreira, Finlay Bean, Jonathan Tattersall, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dom Bess, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Vishwa Fernando, Jack White.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Finlay Bean Batter James Wharton Batter Dawid Malan Batter Jonny Bairstow (C) Wicket-keeper George Hill All-rounder William Luxton Batter Dom Bess Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Benjamin Cliff Bowler Jack White Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire are coming into this match with two defeats in the last three matches and their batting was severely lacking in the previous game.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Robert Lord, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Kyle Verreynne, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Farhan Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jacob Duffy, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten. Fergus O'Neill, Mohammad Abbas.

Predicted Playing XI

Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Ben Slater Batter Freddie McCann Batter Joe Clarke Batter Jack Haynes Batter Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper Lyndon James All-rounder Liam Patterson-White Bowler Brett Hutton Bowler Farhan Ahmed Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire faced an uncharacteristic defeat in the last game but they will certainly bounce back from it, especially with the stellar batting lineup that they have.

Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

Yorkshire have a slight lead over Nottinghamshire with a 2-1 scoreline in the last five matches.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Yorkshire - 2

Nottinghamshire - 1

Draw - 2

Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire

Both Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire have had competitive opening wickets in the tournament so far but the former have a slight upper hand. Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater have added 104, 41, 62, 11, 36 and 67 runs to the first wicket in the last three games and their consistency is commendable. Yorkshire, too, have been on a similar boat with Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean having scored 52, 19, 71, 72, 23 and 9 runs together in the previous three outings. Although it is a close contest, Nottinghamshire have what it takes to outdo Yorkshire’s opening order in the next match.

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Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Adam Lyth was not the top batter in the last match against Surrey but he scored his fourth half-century of the season with 55 runs in the first innings. He only went on to score 16 runs in the second innings but he has extended his lead over the other batters with 682 runs in 12 innings and an average of 56.83. He is expected to be their standout batter in the next game.

Haseeb Hameed to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Haseeb Hameed emerged as Nottinghamshire’s top run scorer with an unbeaten 206, as predicted, in the first innings against Durham. He scored 13 runs in the second innings and has furthered his lead at the top with 695 runs in 11 innings. His average of 99.28 is excellent and will be anticipated to come out on top against Yorkshire.

Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

George Hill to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

As predicted, George Hill emerged as the leading bowler for Yorkshire with a fifer against Surrey. He is the leading wicket-taker for the team overall with 27 wickets in ten innings and an average of 14.66. Based on his form, he is expected to be their premier bowler once again in the upcoming fixture.

Brett Hutton to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

In the last outing versus Durham, Brett Hutton only picked one wicket across two innings but he remains Nottinghamshire’s leading wicket-taker with 22 wickets in ten innings. Despite his downtrend, he has an average of 23.72 and remains the top contender for the next encounter.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Nottinghamshire Yorkshire to win @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Nottinghamshire to win @ 1.85 (Parimatch) Yorkshire are among the bottom teams of the tournament at the moment and they are positioned ninth, the penultimate place, with one win, three defeats and two draws. They are a long way off the top where Nottinghamshire are thriving with three victories, one defeat and two drawn games. There is clearly no contest between the sides since Nottinghamshire are superior on all counts. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





