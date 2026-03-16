Facts: Yorkshire’s George Hill is the second leading bowler of the Division One with 37 wickets in 15 innings.

Surrey’s Dom Sibley is the leading run scorer of the tournament with 976 runs in 15 innings.

Yorkshire vs Surrey Chances of Winning

Yorkshire’s dry spell finally came to an end as they took victory against Essexin the last match where the latter’s competitive stand of 368 was surpassed by Yorkshire with 459 runs on the board. Matthew Revis’ 150 was the standout performance but Ben Coad and Adam Lyth were also quite instrumental in the team’s success, having scored 89 and 84 runs, respectively. The bowlers went all out in the second innings where they bundled out Essex for 131 runs, and Yorkshire made up the minor deficit with ten wickets to spare.

Surrey, on the other hand, had arecord-breaking outing against Durham last time out where the former posted a monumental total of 820 runswhile batting first. Opener Dom Sibley was in a league of his own with a 305-run knock while Dan Lawrence, Will Jacks and Sam Curran scored centuries of their own with 178, 119 and 108 runs, respectively. The bowlers, though, were not as impactful since they allowed Durham to score 362 runs in the first innings and 262/0 while following on before a lack of time prevented a result.

Yorkshire chance of winning - 28%

Surrey chance of winning - 72%

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Yorkshire vs Surrey Betting Tips

Surrey to score high before first dismissal

Rory Burns and Dom Sibley have been a highly dependable opening pair for Surrey all season, and their partnership has only gotten better with time. In the five games leading up to this match,they added 95, 87, 24, 22, 76, 56, 58 and 15* runs to the first wicket. The stability they bring to the team’s opening wicket is absolutely unparalleled and they are expected to put on yet another big total in the upcoming fixture.

Yorkshire vs Surrey Toss Prediction

North Marine Road Ground hosted two matches in the previous season of the County Championship Division Two wherethe teams batting and fielding first shared one victory apiece. The average first innings score of 323 in the previous season was quite competitive but since the toss winners opted to chase on both occasions, it remains the top choice for the next match.

Weather Report

There is a strong 45% possibility of rain at Scarboroughand showers are expected to put a damper on the game. The temperature is predicted to reach 19 degrees Celsius.

Yorkshire Player List

Jonny Bairstow (c), Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, Noah Kelly, Shan Masood, William Luxton, George Hill, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Thompson, Yash Vagadia, Donovan Ferreira, Finlay Bean, Jonathan Tattersall, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dom Bess, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Vishwa Fernando, Jack White, Will O’Rourke.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Finlay Bean Batter James Wharton Batter Dawid Malan Batter Daniel Moriarty All-rounder Jonny Bairstow (C) Wicket-keeper Matthew Revis All-rounder George Hill All-rounder Dom Bess Bowler Will O’Rourke Bowler Jack White Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire’s batting has not been particularly consistent and they rely heavily on opener Adam Lyth to do the bulk of the scoring.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Josh Blake, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Jordan Clark, Ollie Sykes, Sam Curran, Shakib Al Hasan, Tom Lawes, Tom Curran, Tom Ealham, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Chris Jordan, Conor McKerr, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Jamie Overton, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Yousef Majid, Matthew Fisher, Nathan Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Santner.

Predicted Playing XI

Rory Burns (C) Wicket-keeper Ryan Patel Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Dan Lawrence All-rounder Will Jacks Batter Mitchell Santner All-rounder Jordan Clark All-rounder Nathan Smith All-rounder Tom Lawes Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey are firing on all cylinders at the moment and they are the strongest team in the competition.

Yorkshire vs Surrey Head-to-Head

Surrey are in the lead in their head-to-head tally against Yorkshire,having won three of the last five matches.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Yorkshire - 1

Surrey - 3

Draw - 1

Yorkshire vs Surrey Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire

Both sides have had competitive opening stands this season but Surrey have had the edge all season, especially with Rory Burns and Dom Sibley in fine form. In the last three matches,the pair set up excellent totals of 95, 87, 24, 22 and 76 runs. Yorkshire’s Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean have been in similar form with scores of 81, 41*, 0, 2 and 40 runs in the previous three matches. However, Surrey’s consistency is unmatched and their openers are favored over that of Yorkshire in the next match.

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Yorkshire vs Surrey Best Batters

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Adam Lyth scored his fifth half-century of the seasonin the previous match against Essex, having notched up 84 runs in the first innings. He remained not out on 15 in the second innings and he has built a lead at the top with 827 runs in 17 innings. Averaging at 51.68, the opener is expected to be their leading batter in the next match.

Dom Sibley to be Surrey’s Best Batter

The prediction for the last match against Durham panned out as expected consideringDom Sibley emerged as the top batter for Surrey with a whopping triple century, having scored 305. He continues to be their leading run scorer this season with 976 runs in 15 innings. With a stellar average of 75.07, he is the top pick against Yorkshire, too.

Yorkshire vs Surrey Best Bowlers

George Hill to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

George Hill was not a top bowler for Yorkshire in the last match against Essex where he captured two wickets in the first innings and one more in the second. He has extended his lead, though,with 37 wickets in 15 innings and an average of 16.67. His consistency makes him the favorite for the upcoming fixture as well.

Daniel Worrall to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Daniel Worrall was Surrey’s leading wicket-taker in the previous outing against Durham, having claimed a four-wicket haul in the first innings. He went wicketless in the second innings buthe is among the top bowlers for the team with 19 wickets in ten innings. His average of 25.15 is the best of the team and he is anticipated to be their premier bowler once again.