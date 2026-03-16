Facts: Yorkshire’s Adam Lyth is the second leading batter of the Division One with 908 runs in 19 innings.

Skipper and wicket-keeper batter John Simpson is the top run scorer for Sussex with 866 runs in 17 innings so far.

Yorkshire vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Yorkshire ended their previous match against Surrey in a high scoring drawwhere the former posted a huge total of 517 runs while batting first. Matthew Revis remained not out on 110 which was the top score of the innings while James Wharton, Jonny Bairstow, William Luxton, Finlay Bean, Adam Lyth and Dom Bess added valuable contributions of 78, 72, 71, 57, 47 and 45* runs, respectively. The bowlers, though, made a mess as they allowed Surrey to score 537 runs in response which put immense pressure on the batters in the third innings. They were 120/5 when a shortage of time brought the game to a close in a draw.

On the contrary,Sussex found themselves on the receiving end of a drubbingin the last game against Essex as the former scored 204 runs while batting first. James Coles’ 52 was the only competitive score from the team and this allowed Essex to surpass the target with 504 runs on the board. Sussex’s batters were off the mark once again and they were bundled out for a measly 261, losing by an innings and 39 runs in the end.

Yorkshire chance of winning - 56%

Sussex chance of winning - 44%

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Yorkshire vs Sussex Betting Tips

Yorkshire to score over 31.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean have forged a solid opening partnership in the tournament so far, and their scores for Yorkshire have been rather competitive. During the last five games,the pair secured stands of 107, 15, 81, 41*, 0, 2, 40, 52 and 19 runs. They have the firepower to give Sussex’s bowlers a run for their money in the next game.

Yorkshire vs Sussex Toss Prediction

North Marine Road Ground has hosted a single match in the tournament this season and it was between Yorkshire and Surrey where the former elected to bat first.Although they piled on a whopping 517 runs, the bowlers failed to defend it as Surrey scored 537 runs. Despite that, batting first will remain the top option for the next match, too.

Weather Report

Scarborough will be mostly cloudy on match daywith a 20% chance of precipitation, and the temperature is expected to reach 19 degrees Celsius.

Yorkshire Player List

Jonny Bairstow (c), Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, Noah Kelly, Shan Masood, William Luxton, George Hill, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Thompson, Yash Vagadia, Donovan Ferreira, Finlay Bean, Jonathan Tattersall, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dom Bess, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Vishwa Fernando, Jack White, Will O’Rourke, Will Sutherland.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Finlay Bean Batter James Wharton Batter William Luxton Batter Jonny Bairstow (C) Wicket-keeper Matthew Revis All-rounder Will Sutherland Bowler Dom Bess Bowler Jordan Thompson All-rounder Ben Coad Bowler Jack White Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire have a strong batting lineup but their bowlers tend to be rather lax with the runs they concede.

Sussex Player List

John Simpson (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Brad Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Tymal Mills, James Hayes, Gurinder Sandhu.

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Hughes Batter Tom Haines Batter Tom Clark Batter James Coles All-rounder Danial Ibrahim Batter John Simpson (C) Wicket-keeper Jack Carson Bowler Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder Aristides Karvelas Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler Gurinder Sandhu Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex are strong but inconsistent which puts them on the backfoot, especially after their dismal batting display against Essex in the last match.

Yorkshire vs Sussex Head-to-Head

Yorkshire have two wins in the last five head-to-head matchesagainst Sussex while the latter have a single victory.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Yorkshire - 2

Sussex - 1

Draw - 2

Yorkshire vs Sussex Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Sussex @ 1.72 (Parimatch)

Sussex’s Daniel Hughes and Tom Haines have failed to make an impact for the team’s opening wicket so far, and their inconsistent performances do not inspire confidence. In the three games leading up to this fixture, they added 28, 3, 98, 9 and 0 runs to the first wicket. On the other hand, Yorkshire’s openers are prolific asAdam Lyth and Finlay Bean have been competitive with stands of 107, 15, 81, 41* and 0 runsin the previous three outings. The bookmakers place their faith in Yorkshire’s first partnership in the upcoming match.

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Yorkshire vs Sussex Best Batters

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Adam Lyth was three runs short of his sixth half-century of the seasonas he scored 47 runs in the first innings, and he scored 34 more runs in the second. He has a huge lead at the top with 908 runs in 19 innings along with an average of 50.44, and the opener is relied upon to be their standout batter once more.

James Coles to be Sussex’s Best Batter

James Coles was the top scorer for Sussex last time out where he scored 52 runsin the first innings and a 108-run ton in the following innings. He is the second highest run-getter for the team so far, having notched up 843 runs in 17 innings. Averaging at 52.68 , he is expected to come out on top against Yorkshire as well.

Yorkshire vs Sussex Best Bowlers

Jack White to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Jack White was tied for second place during the last game against Surrey where he picked a single wicket in his sole 20-over spell along with an economy rate of 4.60.He stands as the team’s second leading bowler overall with 30 wickets in 15 inningsand an average of 24.00, making him the favorite for the upcoming match.

Henry Crocombe to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Henry Crocombe was the second leading wicket-taker for Sussex in the previous encounter against Essex, having captured a two-wicket haul in his solitary 23-over spell which included four maidens and an economy rate of 5.08.He has 11 wickets in five innings so far, and his average of 25.81 is among the best in the team which makes him the top contender for the next fixture, too.