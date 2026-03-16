Facts: Jack White remains Yorkshire’s leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets in five innings.

Michael Booth leads Warwickshire’s bowling attack with 13 wickets in five innings so far.

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Yorkshire added a draw to their tally to complete the trifecta of outcomes, having won a game and lost one prior to that. They headed into a high scoring draw against Durham with a total of 307 from Yorkshire to kick off the game. James Wharton, Dom Bess and George Hill were nearly neck and neck with scores of 69, 66 and 64 runs, respectively. However, the bowlers allowed Durham to get past with 427 runs on the board which mounted pressure on their own side to deliver in the second innings with the bat. Yorkshire’s captain and wicket-keeper batter, Jonny Bairstow, led the innings with an unbeaten 86 while Adam Lyth was next in line with 53 runs. They were six wickets down and saved from their impending doom with a draw, owing to a lack of time.

Warwickshire’s batting showcase against Nottinghamshire was, arguably, their worst of the season as they were all out for 93 in the very first innings. Sam Hain’s 43 was the only noteworthy display but they conceded the advantage to their rivals who went on to post a total of 367 runs. Warwickshire were in no way, shape or form, poised to chase this score and after piling on 181/6, they were saved by the bell with a deadlock.

Yorkshire chance of winning - 60%

Warwickshire chance of winning - 40%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Yorkshire to score high before first dismissal

Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean have shown a steady improvement over the course of the season and their opening partnership is quite dependable. After a poor start with first wicket stands of 18 and 4 runs in the first match, they went on to secure totals of 55, 45, 43 and 25 runs in the next two matches. They are expected to keep this positive momentum going to set another competitive partnership against Warwickshire.

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

Worcestershire’s decision to field first at Headingley did not pay off in the first match held here earlier this season, but it will be favored by the toss winner of the next game. In the previous season, the average first innings score of 355 was not safe and chasing will be significantly more favorable than batting at this venue.

Weather Report

With the temperature going up to 19 degrees Celsius, Leeds is going to experience overcast conditions and the chance of rain is as low as 10%.

Yorkshire Player List

Jonny Bairstow (c), Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, Noah Kelly, Shan Masood, William Luxton, George Hill, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Thompson, Yash Vagadia, Donovan Ferreira, Finlay Bean, Jonathan Tattersall, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dom Bess, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Vishwa Fernando, Jack White.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Finlay Bean Batter James Wharton Batter Dawid Malan Batter Jonny Bairstow (C) Wicket-keeper George Hill All-rounder William Luxton Batter Dom Bess Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Benjamin Cliff Bowler Jack White Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire’s batters are in a league of their own and their dominant victory over Worcestershire puts them at an advantage against Warwickshire.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Jacob Bethell, Moeen Ali, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Booth, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Roman Walker, Ethan Bamber, Kai Smith, Tazeem Chaudry Ali, Vishwa Fernando.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Alex Davies (C) Batter Hamza Shaikh Batter Sam Hain Batter Ethan Bamber Bowler Dan Mousley All-rounder Ed Barnard All-rounder Kai Smith Wicket-keeper Michael Booth Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler Vishwa Fernando Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire’s batting was completely off the mark in the last outing and it is going to be a challenge for them to try and outwit Yorkshire’s well-rounded squad.

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

Warwickshire have a leg up on Yorkshire with one additional victory in their last five meetings, having won twice while the latter have one win.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Yorkshire - 1

Warwickshire - 2

Draw - 2

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire

Warwickshire’s openers have their moments of glory but their unpredictability is a major factor holding them back. Both Rob Yates and Alex Davies, though seasoned, have grappled with inconsistency and they are blowing hot and cold with their opening scores as they have added 0, 11, 57, 22, 116 and 27 runs to the first wicket in the last three outings. Yorkshire’s first partnerships have been unchanging as Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean set up scores of 43, 25, 55, 45, 18 and 4 runs in the previous three games. The latter are far more stable in this aspect which makes them the superior opening wicket.

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire First class Headingley, Leeds, null Yorkshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.68 Bet Now! Warwickshire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.16 Bet Now!

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Best Batters

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Adam Lyth was among the top batters for Yorkshire in the last encounter with Durham where the opener scored 28 and 53 runs in the two innings. He has furthered his lead as the leading batter for the team with a total of 302 runs in six innings. With two half-centuries, a ton and an average of 50.33, he is expected to be their standout batter against Warwickshire.

Ed Barnard to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Ed Barnard got out cheaply for five runs in the first innings versus Nottinghamshire but managed to come out on top in the second innings, having scored an unbeaten 40. He is now the second highest run scorer for Warwickshire with 240 runs in five innings and an average of 60.00, making him the top choice against Yorkshire.

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

Jack White to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

The prediction for the last match panned out as expected since Jack White emerged as the leading bowler for Yorkshire against Durham; in his 21.2-over spell, he claimed three wickets and achieved an economy rate of 3.56. He remains their top bowler overall, having bagged a total of 12 wickets in five innings with an average of 18.58. He is the top pick for the next encounter as well.

Michael Booth to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the previous match, Michael Booth was the top wicket-taker for Warwickshire against Nottinghamshire where his 25-over spell yielded a whopping five maidens and five wickets along with an impressive economy rate of 3.60. His average improved significantly and he is now the leading wicket-taker overall with 13 wickets in five innings and an average of 26.46. He continues to be relied upon for the upcoming fixture, too.