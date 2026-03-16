Facts: Opener Adam Lyth is the top run scorer for Yorkshire so far with 119 runs in two innings.

Brett D'Oliveira, Worcestershire’s skipper, is the top batter for the team as he amassed 126 runs in two innings.

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

Yorkshire’s trashing at the hands of Hampshire landed them in a terrible spot in the standings, especially due to their awful batting display. They were already on tenterhooks after the first innings where the entire lineup was bundled out for 121. Needless to say, Hampshire had no trouble getting past this total and they were able to score 249. Yorkshire’s 275-run stand in their second innings was too little, too late as they handed their opposition the edge right at the start. Opener Adam Lyth’s 106 was a praiseworthy performance, though, along with captain and wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow’s 56. Hampshire did not have much ground to make up and they did it comfortably with a five-wicket margin.

Worcestershire fumbled their first outing quite badly against a charged up Somerset where the former got bowled out for 154 runs. Opener and wicket-keeper batter, Gareth Roderick, showcased the only noteworthy innings with 58 runs. They also gave Somerset the leeway to score a whirlwind total of 670 runs. Worcestershire threw everything they could at Somerset but their chances were slim. They were saved by the bell as they scored 485/9 when the clock ran out and led to a draw.

Yorkshire chance of winning - 61%

Worcestershire chance of winning - 39%

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Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Worcestershire to score high before first dismissal

Worcestershire’s openers, Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby, finished the previous season after a series of disappointing results. During the last three matches of the 2024 season, they scored measly totals of 0, 0, 2, 16 and 19 runs before the first dismissal. This season, though, they seem to have found their feet with scores of 70 and 16 in the last game against Somerset. Despite their low score in the second innings, they have the potential to keep going and put on better partnerships in the upcoming match.

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

All the matches hosted at Headingley in the last season ended in draws but it was certain that the ground was better suited for chasing. Despite an average first innings stand of 355 after five matches, the teams fielding first were able to score better and overcome the targets with ease. Based on that, the toss winning side will want to field first in the next game as well.

Weather Report

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast at Leeds but it is accompanied by a minimal 10% likelihood of precipitation. The temperature is predicted to go up to 19 degrees Celsius.

Yorkshire Player List

Jonny Bairstow (c), Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, Noah Kelly, Shan Masood, William Luxton, George Hill, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Thompson, Yash Vagadia, Donovan Ferreira, Finlay Bean, Jonathan Tattersall, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dom Bess, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Vishwa Fernando, Jack White.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Finlay Bean Batter James Wharton Batter Dawid Malan Batter Jonny Bairstow (C) Wicket-keeper George Hill All-rounder William Luxton Batter Dom Bess Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Benjamin Cliff Bowler Jack White Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire’s batters were the ones who cost the team a good result since they gave Hampshire the advantage.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Kashif Ali, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Amar Virdi, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Jack Home, James Hartshorn, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Logan van Beek, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Ben Allison, Tom Hinley.

Predicted Playing XI

Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Jake Libby Batter Kashif Ali Batter Ethan Brookes All-rounder Adam Hose Batter Brett D'Oliveira (C) All-rounder Matthew Waite All-rounder Tom Taylor Bowler Ben Allison Bowler Tom Hinley Bowler Adam Finch Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire’s batters and bowlers will consider a lot of revamping in order to achieve a better result. They conceded way more runs than they could possibly chase down.

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head

Yorkshire have three wins in their last five head-to-head outings against Worcestershire while the latter have one victory.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Yorkshire - 3

Worcestershire - 1

Draw - 1

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Worcestershire to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire

While both Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean had a tough time trying to get things up and running for Yorkshire in the last match, the pair of them scored just 18 runs in the first innings. However, the former found his feet in the second innings but a lack of support from fellow opener Bean led to an even worse partnership of four runs. Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby, on the other hand, had problems with consistency but their partnership for Worcestershire was much more fruitful, having scored 70 and 16 runs. For the next match, too, Worcestershire’s first partnership is favored to secure a better stand than that of Yorkshire.

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Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Best Batters

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

The prediction for the last match panned out as expected considering opener Adam Lyth emerged as the leading run-getter for Yorkshire against Hampshire. After getting dismissed for 13 in the first innings, he scored an impressive ton with 106 runs. With 119 total runs in two innings and an average of 59.50, he is the leading choice against Worcestershire.

Brett D'Oliveira to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Brett D'Oliveira scored a mere five runs in the first innings against Somerset but he went all out in the following innings, having notched up a century with 121 runs. The skipper currently leads the team’s run charts with 126 runs in two innings and an average of 63.00. He is expected to be their top batter for the next match.

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Best Bowlers

Jack White to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Jack White led Yorkshire’s bowling attack during the previous game against Hampshire where he picked three wickets in the first innings and added two more to his tally in the second innings. He has five wickets so far and a brilliant average of 17.00, making him the top pick to be their premier bowler once again.

Tom Taylor to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

In the last game against Somerset, Tom Taylor was the joint leading bowler for the team with two wickets in 23 overs, including three maidens and an economy rate of 4.95. He was also a highly dependable bowler during the previous season and will be expected to come out on top in the upcoming match as well.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Yorkshire Yorkshire to win @ 1.63 (Parimatch)

Worcestershire to win @ 2.22 (Parimatch) Yorkshire’s defeat against Hampshire placed them in the last position of the Division One table and they have certainly got their work cut out for the next few matches. Worcestershire, too, are not in a particularly favorable spot as they occupy eighth place in the standings. With both teams looking to better their standing, Yorkshire have a slight upper hand since they have a 3-1 lead over Worcestershire in their previous five games. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





