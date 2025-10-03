Chelsea vs Liverpool Match Prediction CHE 45 % Chance of Winning LIV 55 % Fans will now witness the most intense clash in the Premier League, as Chelsea and Liverpool will face each other in the seventh match week. This ultimate clash will be taking place on 4 October at 10:00 PM IST, and Chelsea takes the home ground advantage, as the match will be taking place at Stamford Bridge. Their performances have not been up to the mark in this season, as the team holds 8th spot in the rankings with 2 wins in 6 matches. Their next game against Liverpool proves to be a challenge for the team if they want to enter the top five. On the other hand, Liverpool has maintained its spot as the defending champions, as the team still holds the top position, with 5 wins in 6 matches. The next game against Chelsea could help them to strengthen their position at number one. In its previous match, Chelsea suffered a loss against Brighton by 1-3, which was a home game for the team. On the other hand, Liverpool also suffered a loss against Crystal Palace by 2-1, which was an away game for the team. As both teams eye their winning momentum, the next game promises to be intense.

Facts: The last time Chelsea and Liverpool faced each other at Stamford Bridge, the match resulted in the favour of the home team, with the score of 3-1.

Chelsea has not won any of its first clashes against Liverpool in the Premier League since its last win in the 2014/15 season.

Out of the last five victories secured by Liverpool over Chelsea, only two of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea and Liverpool have shown equal dominance with a win each, as the remaining three games ended in a draw.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Chances of Winning

Liverpool has been strong against Chelsea in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Liverpool holds the upper hand with two wins, as Chelsea only won one, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

With Liverpool holding a strong record over Chelsea in the head-to-head encounters, the team heads to the next game with a higher chance of winning. But, their form in the away games has been mixed, as in the last two away games, the team has won against Burnley by 0-1 and loss against Crystal Palace by 2-1.

On the other hand, Chelsea takes the home ground advantage, which could help them to end their losing streak in the Premier League. To add more thrill to this game, it should be noted that Chelsea has shown mixed form in its last two home games, winning one against Fulham by 2-0, and losing the other against Brighton by 1-3.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool will be a must-watch for every fan, as Liverpool heads to the game being the favourites to win. They have been strong against Chelsea in the head-to-head encounters, which will be helpful for them to secure yet another win and maintain their spot at the top of the table. On the other hand, Chelsea takes the home ground advantage, which might help the team to get a turnaround and possibly regain its winning momentum by getting a win over Liverpool. Therefore, Liverpool, with the odds of 2.31, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Chelsea, with the odds of 2.92.

Liverpool, the defending champions, have maintained their dominance even in the new season, with the team holding top spot in the standings with 5 wins and a loss in 6 matches. This season, they have scored 12 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 2, and they have also made 56 shots out of which 25 shots remained on target inside the box. Liverpool has also scored a penalty and a free kick, as their XG rate stands high at 9.11 after six matches. Their defensive side has given mixed performances, conceding 7 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.17; with the team having 42 interceptions and 17 blocks so far.

Their forward side has players such as Mohamed Salah, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 6 appearances, Alexander Isak, with 15 passes and a tackle in 2 appearances, Cody Gakpo, with a goal and 2 assists in 6 appearances, and Hugo Ekitiké, with 3 goals and an assist in 5 appearances. To the midfield also, Liverpool enters with star players such as Dominik Szoboszlai, with a goal and 362 passes in 6 appearances, Florian Wirtz, with 215 passes and 6 tackles, Alexis Mac Allister, with an assist and 191 passes in 5 appearances, Ryan Gravenberch, with 2 goals and an assist, Curtis Jones, with 137 passes and 6 tackles, and Wataru Endo, with an assist and 18 passes in 3 appearances. Their defensive side also has some key performers such as Virgil van Dijk, with 7 interceptions and 6 blocks in 6 appearances, Ibrahima Konaté, with 9 tackles and 5 interceptions, Milos Kerkez, with 9 tackles and 3 interceptions, Conor Bradley, with 3 tackles and 4 interceptions in 4 appearances, Andy Robertson, and Jeremie Frimpong, with 2 tackles and an interception in 3 appearances. Alisson Becker will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he holds 2 clean sheets and 9 saves in 6 appearances.

Liverpool will be going to the next game against Chelsea with an all-round squad, which will be playing an important role in the team's victory. Over their last five matches in the Premier League, the team has scored 8 and conceded 5 goals, highlighting its dominance over the other teams. Along with that, two of their last five matches in the current season have resulted in a clean sheet, which will allow the team to put some pressure on the attackers of Chelsea. It is likely that Liverpool will win the next game against Chelsea with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Chelsea is still eager to regain its form, as the team holds 8th spot in the rankings with 2 wins and 2 losses in 6 matches. Their form remains a concern, as the team has scored 11 but also conceded 7 goals over their last five matches, citing the challenges faced by its defensive side. This season, the team has scored 11 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.83, and they have also made 52 shots out of which 28 shots remained on target inside the box. Chelsea has also scored a penalty this season, as their XG rate remains higher than Liverpool's at 10.19 after six matches. Their defensive side has not been able to deliver well, as the team has conceded 8 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.33; still, the team has managed to get 64 interceptions and 16 blocks so far.

Their forward unit has players such as Pedro Neto, with a goal and 136 passes in 6 appearances, João Pedro, with 2 goals and 3 assists, Estêvão, with an assist and 82 passes in 5 appearances, Tyrique George, with 21 passes and a tackle in 3 appearances, and Liam Delap. Moving to the midfield, the team has Moisés Caicedo, with 2 goals and 385 passes in 6 appearances, Enzo Fernández, with 3 goals and an assist, Cole Palmer, with a goal and 48 passes in 3 appearances, Andrey Santos, with 99 passes and 4 tackles in 5 appearances, and Facundo Buononotte, with 22 passes and a tackle in one appearance. One also can't underestimate its defensive unit as Chelsea will be coming with players such as Marc Cucurella, with an assist and 12 tackles in 6 appearances, Reece James, with an assist and 9 interceptions, Trevoh Chalobah, with 2 goals and 10 tackles, Jorrel Hato, with a tackle and a block in 3 appearances, Malo Gusto, with 6 tackles and 3 interceptions in 5 appearances, and Wesley Fofana, with 3 tackles and 3 interceptions in 3 appearances. Robert Sánchez will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he holds 2 clean sheets and 12 saves in 6 appearances.

As the next game between Chelsea and Liverpool will be the seventh of the season for both teams, no player from either team currently remains close to receiving a suspension in the Premier League. However, Chelsea has already received 2 red cards and 15 yellow cards in the current season, which makes them likely to get two more yellow cards in the upcoming match against Liverpool.

Final Prediction: Liverpool to beat Chelsea in Premier League match.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Head-to-head

Matches Played:

Chelsea Wins: 66

Liverpool Wins: 83

Matches are Drawn: 49

Chelsea vs Liverpool Betting Odds

Chelsea to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.92

Liverpool to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.31

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.85

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.