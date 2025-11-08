Facts

Knights’ Rilee Rossouw and Cole Abrahams are the top two batters of the tournament so far with 180 and 160 runs, respectively.

Brayden Hicks stands as the leading run scorer for Easterns with 96 runs in three innings.

Knights beat Easterns in their solitary head-to-head encounter in the competition thus far.

Knights vs Easterns Chances of Winning

The Knights bounced back after an unseemly defeat as they overcame Mpumalanga in the previous outing where the latter scored a competitive total of 179 runs. However, the chase was a piece of cake for the Knights’ batters; although the top order did not make major contributions, middle order batters Ruan Haasbroek and Cole Abrahams anchored the innings with knocks of 76* and 57 runs, respectively. They set up the chase and helped the Malusi Siboto-led side make it over the line with four wickets to spare.

Easterns were not quite on the same boat as they suffered their second defeat in a row against Border last time out. Batting first, the former found themselves restricted to a rather low total of 137 runs - top order batter Jurie Snyman was the only noteworthy contributor considering he scored 56 runs. With little assistance from the other batters, the team did not have a target they could defend comfortably. Naturally, the bowlers failed to curtail the opposition which resulted in a five-wicket defeat in the end.

Knights chance of winning - 66%

Easterns chance of winning - 34%

Knights vs Easterns Tips

Easterns to score low before first dismissal

Kabelo Sekhukhune’s partnership with Christopher Britz for Easterns’ first wicket has not been quite successful in the tournament so far. In the previous three matches, they secured stands of 37, 7 and 4 runs together which shows that they are not in particularly strong form. Sekhukhune and Britz have averages of 9.00 and 8.33, respectively, and they are not particularly compelling. The openers remain on the backfoot as they go up against Knights’ bowling attack in the upcoming match.

Knights vs Easterns Toss Prediction

Mangaung Oval hosted the previous game between Knights and Limpopo where the latter elected to field first but it did not work in their favor at all. The Knights posted a whopping 199 runs on the board, and they made it impossible for the opposition to chase it down. This will make fielding first a lucrative option for the toss winner of the next game.

Weather Report

A massive 50% chance of precipitation is predicted at Bloemfontein and light rain is expected to cause disruptions. The temperature will hover around 23 degrees Celsius on match day.

Cloudy 50% 23C no wind

Cloudy 50% 23C no wind

Knights & Easterns Player List

Playing KNI EAS First Team Second Team no information yet

Knights vs Easterns Head-to-Head

In the sole head-to-head match between Knights and Easterns last season, the former won by a six-wicket margin.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Knights - 1

Easterns - 0

Knights vs Easterns Best Batters

Cole Abrahams to be Knights’ Best Batter

Cole Abrahams emerged as the second leading batter for Knights in the last match against Mpumalanga, having scored 57 runs. He is now the second highest run scorer for the team overall with 160 runs in four innings and an average of 40.00, making him the top contender against Easterns.

Brayden Hicks to be Easterns’ Best Batter

Brayden Hicks was not among the top scorers in the previous match against Border as he scored a single run before his dismissal. He is the team’s leading batter in the competition, having amassed 96 runs in three innings with an average of 32.00. He is expected to be their standout batter in the upcoming fixture.

Knights vs Easterns Best Bowlers

Johannes van Dyk to be Knights’ Best Bowler

Johannes van Dyk was tied for second place in the last outing against Mpumalanga where he picked a two-wicket haul in four overs and an economy rate of 11.25. He is also the second leading bowler for the team with six wickets in three innings. Averaging at 15.66, he is anticipated to come out on top in the next encounter.

Amaan Khan to be Easterns’ Best Bowler

Amaan Khan’s three-over spell in the last game against Border went wicketless but he continues to be Easterns’ top wicket-taker with four wickets in two innings. His bowling average of 10.75 in the tournament is the best of the team so far, and he is favored to be their premier bowler in the upcoming match against Knights.