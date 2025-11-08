FACTS

Nimesh Vimukthi has taken 29 wickets in his last 25 matches at an economy of 7.4

Mosaddek Hossain has scored at a strike rate of 156 in T20 powerplays

Dabare has been Sri Lanka’s standout hitter in short formats, striking at 165+ across T10 competitions.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka arrive with championship confidence after their title-winning run in 2024, where they defeated Pakistan in a tense final. Under captain Lahiru Madushanka, the side remains stacked with multi-phase contributors - Thanuka Dabare, Dhananjaya Lakshan, and Nimesh Vimukthi making them one of the most complete Sixes squads again this year.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, were competitive last season, winning one and losing one in the group stage before falling to Sri Lanka in the second semi-final. They return with a familiar core, led by Akbar Ali, with Mosaddek Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin bringing valuable finishing and all-round depth.

SL’s chance of winning is 45%

BAN’s chance of winning is 55%

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok has hosted 88 Hong Kong Sixes matches in the last 10 years, with chasing sides winning a staggering 56 of them.

Weather Report

Accuweather predicts a 53% chance of precipitation on November 7 (Friday), but there is no heavy rain prediction during the match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong, China.

cloudy no rain cool no wind

cloudy no rain cool no wind

Sri Lanka & Bangladesh Player List

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Head-To-Head

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have met twice in Hong Kong Sixes semifinals, with Sri Lanka winning both encounters.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Best Batters

Thanuka Dabare to be Sri Lanka’s best batter

Dabare has been Sri Lanka’s standout hitter in short formats, striking at 165+ across T10 competitions. His boundary % in first 8 balls faced sits around 46%, meaning he accelerates instantly which is a premium skill in Sixes cricket.

Mosaddek Hossain to be Bangladesh’s best batter

Mosaddek Hossain is going to be Bangladesh’s trump card in the Hong Kong Sixes, particularly because of his high-intent batting. He has scored at a strike rate of 156 in T20 powerplays, a kind of impact he’d want to bring in to the Six-Overs-a-side tournament. With the restriction of scoring only 31 runs, there can’t be a better opportunity to go wham-bam-thank you-ma’am right from the word go.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Best Bowlers

Nimesh Vimukthi to be Sri Lanka’s best bowler

Vimukthi’s left-arm spin thrives in Sixes conditions. Across domestic T20 tournaments, he has taken 29 wickets in his last 25 matches at an economy of 7.4. His ability to slow scoring and force aerial shots gives Sri Lanka tactical control.

Mohammad Saifuddin to be Bangladesh’s best bowler

Only one bowler is allowed to bowl 2 overs for their team, and expect Mohammad Saifuddin to do the job for Bangladesh. Saifuddin’s control over slower balls and yorkers makes him a standout in the Sixes arena. His variations are tailor-made for six-ball overs where batters have no time to settle. Expect him to pick at least two key wickets.