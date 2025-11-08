FACTS

Australia and UAE have met twice in Hong Kong Sixes history, with the sides tied 1–1

Ben McDermott strikes at 168.4 in T20 Powerplays and has a boundary percentage of 44% in the first 10 balls faced

Chris Green has maintained an economy under 8.1, picking 14 wickets in his last 18 T10 matches

Australia vs United Arab Emirates Chance of Winning

Australia looked solid in phases during the 2024 Sixes edition, winning one out of two matches in the group stage, before being knocked out in the first Plate Semi-Final by Pakistan. Their squad this year, led by Alex Ross, has balance and shot-making firepower, especially with Ben McDermott and Nick Hobson in the top order.

On the other hand, the United Arab Emirates come into this edition with confidence. They won one and lost one in 2024 before bowing out in the Plate Final against South Africa. With skipper Harshit Kaushik at the helm, and seasoned campaigners like Khalid Shah, Nilansh Keswani, and Muhammad Farooq, the UAE possess both experience and explosiveness.

AUS’s chance of winning is 55%

UAE’s chance of winning is 45%

Australia vs United Arab Emirates Match Toss Prediction

The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok has hosted 88 Hong Kong Sixes matches in the last 10 years, with chasing sides winning a staggering 56 of them.

Weather Report

Accuweather predicts a 53% chance of precipitation on November 7 (Friday), but there is no heavy rain prediction during the match between England and the United Arab Emirates.

Cloudy no rain cool no wind

Cloudy no rain cool no wind

Australia Player List

United Arab Emirates Team Form

The UAE showed good promise in the 2024 edition, registering one win in their two group fixtures before losing the Plate Final to South Africa.

Australia vs United Arab Emirates Head-To-Head

Australia and UAE have met twice in Hong Kong Sixes history, with the sides tied 1–1. Both matches were decided in the final over.

England vs United Arab Emirates Best Batters

Ben McDermott to be Australia’s best batter

Ben McDermott strikes at 168.4 in T20 Powerplays and has a boundary percentage of 44% in the first 10 balls faced. His range hitting over mid-wicket and extra cover is tailor-made for Mong Kok’s compact boundary geometry.

Harshit Kaushik to be United Arab Emirates’ best batter

The UAE skipper has emerged as one of the Gulf region’s most consistent hitters. His fearless approach and ability to accelerate quickly have earned him success in multiple T10 leagues. Expect Kaushik to dominate the innings right from word go.

Australia vs United Arab Emirates Best Bowlers

Chris Green to be Australia’s best bowler

Chris Green’s carrom-ball + arm-ball mix translates exceptionally well to Sixes cricket. In franchise T10 cricket, he has maintained an economy under 8.1, picking 14 wickets in his last 18 matches. He forces mistimed lofted shots which is gold in this format.

Nilansh Keswani to be United Arab Emirates’s best bowler

The left-arm spinner brings variety and calm to the UAE attack. With a career economy rate of just 7.5 in Sixes cricket, he often breaks key partnerships while maintaining control. So you really need to take a strong bet on him to have your money’s worth be compounded enough.