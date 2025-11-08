FACTS

Sharafuddin Ashraf has taken 31 wickets in his last 28 T20 matches at an economy of 7.21

In South African T20 domestic games, he has recorded 14 wickets in his last 12 matches, with a wicket every 11.9 balls

Janat’s T20 strike rate across top leagues is 148.3, with 38% of his scoring shots being boundaries

South Africa vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

South Africa were one of the most compelling sides in the 2024 edition, topping their group and going the distance to win the Plate Final in dramatic fashion, edging out the UAE by just one run. Their squad once again looks youth-driven, athletic, and aggressive, led by the Jordan Morris, with Blake Simpson and Jorich Van Schalkwyk providing finishing punch.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, return to the Sixes format after not appearing in the 2024 edition, but their squad is far from inexperienced. Gulbadin Naib leads a group with strong all-round capabilities, including Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, and hard-hitter Sediqullah Pacha. Their natural flair and explosiveness could make Afghanistan instantly dangerous, even without recent Sixes match experience.

SA’s chance of winning is 45%

AFG’s chance of winning is 55%

South Africa vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok has hosted 88 Hong Kong Sixes matches in the last 10 years, with chasing sides winning a staggering 56 of them.

Weather Report

Accuweather predicts a 53% chance of precipitation on November 7 (Friday), but there is no heavy rain prediction during the match between South Africa and Afghanistan.

cloudy no rain cool no wind

cloudy no rain cool no wind

South Africa vs Afghanistan Player List

South Africa vs Afghanistan Head-To-Head

This will be their first meeting in Hong Kong Sixes history.

South Africa vs Afghanistan Best Batters

Jordan Morris to be South Africa’s best batter

Morris has emerged as one of South Africa’s most reliable run-setters in short formats. In emerging T20 leagues, he averages 28.4 at a strike rate of 146, with a notable 42% boundary rate in his first 12 balls faced. His strength is picking gaps early rather than swinging wildly which is ideal for pacing six-a-side innings.

Karim Janat to be Afghanistan’s best batter

Janat’s T20 strike rate across top leagues is 148.3, with 38% of his scoring shots being boundaries. His ability to clear the ropes early makes him Afghanistan’s most dangerous batting asset. In short formats, he averages 22.4, which is strong given the pace of scoring required.

South Africa vs Afghanistan Best Bowlers

Kashief Joseph to be South Africa’s best bowler

Kashief Joseph thrives in the one-over pressure scenario. In South African T20 domestic games, he has recorded 14 wickets in his last 12 matches, with a wicket every 11.9 balls. His change-of-pace traps batters trying to hit across the line.

Sharafuddin Ashraf to be Afghanistan’s best bowler

Sharafuddin Ashraf brings deceptive drift and loop, ideal for Sixes cricket where batters must hit out. He has taken 31 wickets in his last 28 T20 matches at an economy of 7.21, which translates exceptionally well to pressure overs in this format.