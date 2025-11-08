FACTS

Sharafuddin Ashraf has taken 31 wickets in his last 28 T20 matches at an economy of 7.21 Lokesh Bam strikes at 159.7 in Asian T20 circuits, and his boundary percentage inside the first six balls faced is 41% Janat’s T20 strike rate across top leagues is 148.3, with 38% of his scoring shots being boundaries

Afghanistan vs Nepal Chance of Winning

Afghanistan return to the Sixes format after not appearing in the 2024 edition, but their squad is far from inexperienced. Gulbadin Naib leads a group with strong all-round capabilities, including Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, and hard-hitter Sediqullah Pacha. Their natural flair and explosiveness could make Afghanistan instantly dangerous, even without recent Sixes match experience.

Nepal, meanwhile, enter the tournament with renewed confidence. They won both of their group matches in the 2024 edition, only falling short in the Plate Semi-Final to UAE. Led by veteran Sharad Vesawkar, Nepal possess disciplined batting options and developing all-round depth. The presence of Lokesh Bam and Sundeep Jora at the top ensures quick scoring potential from the outset.

AFG’s chance of winning is 55%

NEP’s chance of winning is 45%

Afghanistan vs Nepal Tips

Karim Janat to get runs quickly as he is well-suited for the Sixes power-hitting model. Lokesh Bam is Nepal’s most reliable high-tempo opener and is a strong candidate for top batter market. Sharafuddin Ashraf provides wicket-taking control with flight and dip and will be a key asset in 6-ball overs.

Afghanistan vs Nepal Match Toss Prediction

The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok has hosted 88 Hong Kong Sixes matches in the last 10 years, with chasing sides winning a staggering 56 of them.

Weather Report

Accuweather predicts a 53% chance of precipitation on November 7 (Friday), but there is no heavy rain prediction during the match between Afghanistan and Nepal.

Cloudy 53% chance cool no wind

Cloudy 53% chance cool no wind

Afghanistan & Nepal Players List

Afghanistan vs Nepal Head-To-Head

This will be their first meeting in Hong Kong Sixes history.

Afghanistan vs Nepal Best Batters

Karim Janat to be Afghanistan’s best batter

Janat’s T20 strike rate across top leagues is 148.3, with 38% of his scoring shots being boundaries. His ability to clear the ropes early makes him Afghanistan’s most dangerous batting asset. In short formats, he averages 22.4, which is strong given the pace of scoring required.

Lokesh Bam to be Nepal’s best batter

Lokesh Bam strikes at 159.7 in Asian T20 circuits, and his boundary percentage inside the first six balls faced is 41%, showing he starts fast. If Nepal are to keep pace with Afghanistan’s power play aggression, Bam will be central.

Afghanistan vs Nepal Best Bowlers

Sharafuddin Ashraf to be Afghanistan’s best bowler

Ashraf brings deceptive drift and loop, ideal for Sixes cricket where batters must hit out. He has taken 31 wickets in his last 28 T20 matches at an economy of 7.21, which translates exceptionally well to pressure overs in this format.

Rashid Khan to be Nepal’s best bowler

This is Nepal’s Rashid Khan, a domestic all-rounder, and shouldn’t be confused with the Afghanistan international. The Nepal all-rounder has become a reliable change-of-pace bowler in local circuits, with 16 wickets in his last 12 tournament appearances. His ability to mix seam-up and slow cutters makes him disruptive on shorter boundaries.