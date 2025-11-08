FACTS

Abdul Samad has a T20 powerplay strike rate of 155, which can translate well into the Sixes

Across domestic short-format cricket, Shahbaz Nadeem has maintained a wicket every 13.2 balls

Abbas Afridi picked up two two-wicket hauls in the last edition of Hong Kong Sixes

India vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

India are seeking a reboot in the Hong Kong Sixes. Their 2024 campaign was a disappointment, losing all league games and the Bowl playoff. However, the side they bring this season carries high experience and tactical awareness, headlined by Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, and Stuart Binny who understand the rhythm and risk-profile of condensed formats.

Pakistan, on the other hand, enter this encounter as runners-up in the 2024 edition, where they won both of their group matches and marched into the final before narrowly losing to Sri Lanka. Led by Abbas Afridi, their squad brings explosive hitting power and multi-skill depth through Abdul Samad, Khawaja Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, and Shahid Aziz.

IND’s chance of winning is 55%

PAK’s chance of winning is 45%

India vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok has hosted 88 Hong Kong Sixes matches in the last 10 years, with chasing sides winning a staggering 56 of them.

Weather Report

Accuweather predicts a 53% chance of precipitation on November 7 (Friday), but there is no heavy rain prediction during the match between India and Pakistan.

Cloudy no rain cool no wind

Cloudy no rain cool no wind

India & Pakistan Player List

India vs Pakistan Head-To-Head

India and Pakistan have met four times historically in Hong Kong Sixes, with Pakistan holding an upper edge with three wins.

India vs Pakistan Best Batters

Robin Uthappa to be India’s best batter

Robin Uthappa has maintained a powerplay strike rate of 144 across T20 leagues post-2020, driven by his early trigger movement and pick-up over extra cover. His experience in reading tempo overs gives India their best chance at structured scoring.

Abdul Samad to be Pakistan’s best batter

Samad’s natural ball-striking ability makes him Pakistan’s most destructive batter in the Sixes format. He has a T20 powerplay strike rate of 155, which adds allure to the innovative format where one has to go bang-bang right from the word go. Expect him to attack from ball one and push the scoring rate rapidly.

India vs Pakistan Best Bowlers

Shahbaz Nadeem to be India’s best bowler

Nadeem’s strength is forcing aerial hits against the spin angle. Across domestic short-format cricket, he has maintained a wicket every 13.2 balls, which is notable in overs where batsmen must clear the field.

Abbas Afridi to be Pakistan’s best bowler

Given that only one bowler is allowed to bowl two overs, Afridi is the obvious pick for Pakistan. His variations and cutter-heavy approach work brilliantly in short formats and as a matter of fact, he picked up two two-wicket hauls in the last edition of Hong Kong Sixes. Expect him to pick up wickets at the death.