FACTS

In T10 Cricket, Chris Green has maintained an economy under 8.1, picking 14 wickets in his last 18 matches

Ben McDermott strikes at 168.4 in T20 Powerplays and has a boundary percentage of 44% in the first 10 balls faced

Joe Denly’s Sixes record boasts a strike rate of 182, with an average of 26 per match

England vs Australia Chance of Winning

England enter this tournament looking for a reset after a disappointing 2024 edition, where they lost both group matches and then fell in the Bowl Final to Oman. However, with Joe Denly at the helm and a squad built around multi-role cricketers, England look more balanced this time - particularly with the inclusion of Dan Mousley and George Hill, who add depth to both batting and bowling phases.

Australia, meanwhile, displayed spurts of dominance in 2024, winning one of their two group games before losing their Plate Semi-Final to Pakistan. With Alex Ross leading a side that feature power-hitters like Ben McDermott and the tactical bowling influence of Chris Green, Australia remain one of the most tactically structured Sixes squads.

ENG’s chance of winning is 45%

AUS’s chance of winning is 55%

England vs Australia Match Toss Prediction

The Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok has hosted 88 Hong Kong Sixes matches in the last 10 years, with chasing sides winning a staggering 56 of them.

Weather Report

Accuweather predicts a 71% chance of precipitation on November 7 (Friday) and high likelihood of the matches being impacted heavily.

cloudy 71% cool no wind

cloudy 71% cool no wind

England & Australia Player List

England vs Australia Head-To-Head

England and Australia have faced three times in Hong Kong Sixes history, with the former winning two as compared to one win by the latter.

England vs Australia Best Batters

Joe Denly to be England’s best batter

A proven match-winner and natural stroke-maker, Joe Denly’s adaptability makes him England’s biggest weapon in the upcoming event. His Sixes record boasts a strike rate of 182, with an average of 26 per match, with the highest score capped at 31 in an uninterrupted. Expect him to lead from the front.

Ben McDermott to be Australia’s best batter

Ben McDermott strikes at 168.4 in T20 Powerplays and has a boundary percentage of 44% in the first 10 balls faced. His range hitting over mid-wicket and extra cover is tailor-made for Mong Kok’s compact boundary geometry.

England vs Australia Best Bowlers

James Coles to be England’s best bowler

James Coles’ clever use of angles and cutters make him effective on Mong Kok’s low bounce surface. His knack for picking wickets in the middle overs makes him England’s best bet to apply pressure in the Sixes format. Expect him to do well and pick at least two wickets.

Chris Green to be Australia’s best bowler

Chris Green’s carrom-ball + arm-ball mix translates exceptionally well to Sixes cricket. In franchise T10 cricket, he has maintained an economy under 8.1, picking 14 wickets in his last 18 matches. He forces mistimed lofted shots which is gold in this format.