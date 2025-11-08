North Zone vs West Zone Chance of Winning

North Zone are coming into this game after beating South Zone in their opening game of the tournament. They scored 152 runs in their 20 overs and then skittled South Zone for just 56 runs to win the game by 96 runs. The Taniya Bhatia-led side is in great touch and will be keen on continuing the winning run in the game against West Zone.

Meanwhile, West Zone are also in great form as they are coming into this game after registering a massive 126-run win over North-East Zone. They posted 201 runs batting first in their 20 overs and then bowled out the opposition for only 75 runs to start their campaign on a high. West Zone will now be looking to continue their winning momentum but they will have to beat North Zone who are coming off a massive win as well.

West Zone-W chances of winning - 55%

North Zone-W chances of winning - 45%

North Zone vs West Zone Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Deeya Yadav opened the innings for North Zone in the previous game and scored 67 runs off 47 balls with 12 fours to her name. She is a capable batter but needs to be consistent to prove her mettle in the tournament. Hence, Yadav can be expected to score at least 25 runs in this game against West Zone.

Sayali Satghare opened the bowling for West Zone in the previous game and performed well. She delivered four overs during her spell and conceded only 13 runs while picking up two wickets. Satghare batted at number six for her team and scored 11 runs off nine balls. Hence, looking at her all-round ability, she can be backed to pick at least two wickets and score 20 runs in the next game against North Zone on Thursday.

North Zone vs West Zone Match Toss Prediction

Sovima Cricket Ground in Sovima hosted the match between West Zone and North-East Zone on Tuesday (November 4). West Zone posted 201 runs batting first and defended the total comfortably to win by 126 runs. One match is a small sample size and it is very much likely that despite this huge win, the team winning the toss will mostly bowl first in this encounter.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Sovima on Thursday is not great. There are chances of rain coming down heavily during the match. Rain is predicted around 7 AM and by the time the match starts, there is a 35% chance of rain coming down again. Around 1 PM IST, things are expected to clear up with the temperature expected to be around 27-28 Degrees Celsius during the match.

West Zone-W News & Player List

West Zone-W Player List

Anuja Patil (C), Sayali Satghare (VC), Poonam Khemnar, Dharani Thappetla, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Humairaa Kazi, Ira Jadhav, Kiran Navgire, Amrita Joseph, Kesha Patel, Arshia Dhariwal, Umeshwari Jethva (WK), Simran Patel, Ishita Khale

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Navgire All-Rounder Humairaa Kaazi Batter Tejal Hasabnis All-Rounder Ira Jadhav Batter Anuja Patil (C) All-Rounder Sayali Satghare All-Rounder Dharani Thappetla Bowler Umeshwari Jethva Wicketkeeper Ishita Khale Bowler Saima Thakor Bowler Kesha Bowler

West Zone-W Team Form

West Zone defeated North-East Zone in their previous encounter. They won the match by a huge margin of 126 runs.

North Zone-W News & Player List

North Zone-W Player List

Shweta Sehrawat (VC), Deeya Yadav, Ayushi Soni, Taniya Bhatia (C) (WK), SM Singh, Bharti Rawal, Bawandeep Kour, Mannat Kashyap, Amandeep Kaur, Komalpreet Kour, Ananya Sharma, Soni Yadav, Nazma, Nandini

Predicted Playing XI

Deeya Yadav Batter Bawandeep Kaur Batter Shweta Sehrawat Batter Taniya Bhatia (C) Wicketkeeper Ayushi Soni Batter Nazma All-Rounder SM Singh All-Rounder Mannat Kashyap Bowler Amandeep Kaur Bowler Bharti Rawal Bowler Komalpreet Kaur Bowler

North Zone-W Team Form

North Zone won their previous game against South Zone, defending the total of 152 runs successfully.

North Zone vs West Zone Head to Head

West Zone and North Zone Women are facing for the first time in the ongoing Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 trophy.

North Zone vs West Zone Betting Odds

West Zone to have a better opening partnership than North Zone Women

KP Navgire and Humairaa Kaazi opened the innings for West Zone in the previous game and added 28 runs together. As for North Zone, the opening duo of Deeya and Bawandeep slammed 50 runs together in just 5.4 overs. Both batters look in great touch but are likely to face some tough bowling from West Zone in their next game. Hence, West Zone is expected to have a better opening partnership than North Zone in this encounter.

North Zone vs West Zone Top Batters

Kiran Navgire to be West Zone-W’s top batter

Kiran Navgire opens the innings and is known to bat aggressively. She did the same in the previous game and scored 112 runs off 58 balls with 13 fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 193.10. The onus will be on Navgire yet again as West Zone would be banking on her to score some quick runs at the top of the order. Hence, KP Navgire can be expected to become the top batter for West Zone.

Shweta Sehrawat to be North Zone-W's top batter

Shweta Sehrawat batted at number three in the previous game for North Zone. She scored 22 runs off 25 balls with two fours but is too good than that score and can make amends in this encounter against West Zone. She is a talented batter and is known to bat big generally in the shortest format of the game. Hence, Shweta Sehrawat is expected to be the top batter for North Zone.

North Zone vs West Zone Top Bowlers

Anuja Patil to be West Zone-W’s top bowler

Anuja Patil is the captain of West Zone and she led from the front for her side in the previous game. She bowled only three overs and accounted for two wickets, conceding only 13 runs during her spell. She will be keen on stepping up yet again in the clash against North Zone and hence, can be expected to become the top bowler for her team.

Amandeep Kaur to be North Zone-W's top bowler

Amandeep Kaur was the fourth bowler to be introduced into the bowling attack in the previous game. However, she came up with brilliant figures of 3/9 in her four overs at a brilliant economy of 2.25. Kaur was superb with her variations as she ran through the opposition line-up, helping her team skittle them for just 56 runs. Hence, Amandeep Kaur is expected to be the top batter for North Zone.

Our Prediction

West Zone team looks settled with capable T20 players in their line-up. Navgire smashed a century in the opening game while they also have players like Tejal, Anuja and Sayali in their line-up who can turn the game on its head on any given day. As for North Zone, they are a decent team too but West Zone might turn out to be to good for them. West Zone start the match as favourites.