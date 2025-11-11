Facts

South Western Districts’ Liam Alder is the second leading bowler of the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition with eight wickets in four innings.

Brayden Hicks, Easterns’ wicket-keeper, is their leading batter this season with 100 runs in four innings.

South Western Districts and Easterns have a 2-2 scoreline in the previous five head-to-head matches.

South Western Districts vs Easterns Chances of Winning

South Western Districts are back to winning ways as they overcame Mpumalanga in the last match where the latter were restricted to 124 runs. The chase was a piece of cake for the George Van Heerden-led side; the top and middle order batters pulled their weight and made equal contributions but wicket-keeper batter Nathan Engelbrecht and opener Ruan Terblanche led from the front with 28 and 27 runs, respectively. In the end, they overhauled the target with five wickets to spare.

The same cannot be said forEasterns who come into this game on the back of a three-match losing streak. In their rain-affected game against Knights last time out, the latter scored 114 runs in 11.1 overs and Easterns struggled to chase it down. A majority of their batting lineup collapsed with single digit scores while skipper Grant Thomson and Kabelo Sekhukhune were the only ones who anchored the innings with 24* and 21 runs, respectively. They eventually lost by a margin of eight runs via the DLS method.

South Western Districts chance of winning - 60%

Easterns chance of winning - 40%

South Western Districts vs Easterns Tips

South Western Districts to score high before first dismissal

Yaseen Valli and Ruan Terblanche have had their share of ups and downs this season but they are a reliable pair for South Western Districts’ opening wicket. In the four matches the team has played thus far, they set up scores of 25, 32, 74 and 23 runs together. They have the firepower to exploit Easterns’ bowlers who are rather vulnerable at the moment.

South Western Districts vs Easterns Toss Prediction

Recreation Ground has hosted two matches in the competition so far where the teams fielding first have a 2-0 clean sweep. The average first innings total of 142 is absolutely not safe at the venue this season, and the results will certainly prompt the toss winning skipper to chase in the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

There is a slight 10% chance of precipitation on the day of the match and Oudtshoorn will be partially sunny. The temperature is predicted to soar to 34 degrees Celsius.

Partially Sunny 10% 34C no wind

Partially Sunny 10% 34C no wind

South Western Districts Player List

Playing GRB EAS First Team Second Team no information yet

South Western Districts vs Easterns Head-to-Head

South Western Districts and Easterns are nip and tuck with two victories apiece in the previous five head-to-head matches.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

South Western Districts - 2

Easterns - 2

Tied - 1

South Western Districts vs Easterns Best Batters

George Van Heerden to be South Western Districts’ Best Batter

George Van Heerden was not among South Western Districts’ leading scorers in the last outing against Mpumalanga, having notched up 12 runs. He is, however, their second leading batter overall with 127 runs in four innings and an average of 63.50. Despite his downtrend in the last game, he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming encounter.

Brayden Hicks to be Easterns’ Best Batter

In the previous outing versus Knights, Brayden Hicks was not able to make much of an impact considering he scored four runs. Nevertheless, he continues to be their top run-getter this season with 100 runs in four innings and an average of 25.00. He is anticipated to be their standout batter in the next game.

South Western Districts vs Easterns Best Bowlers

Liam Alder to be South Western Districts’ Best Bowler

The prediction for the previous match panned out as expected since Liam Alder emerged as the leading bowler for South Western Districts. In four overs, he bagged a three-wicket haul and achieved an economy rate of 6.50. He furthered his lead overall, having claimed eight wickets in four innings with an average of 13.75 which makes him the favorite against Easterns.

Amaan Khan to be Easterns’ Best Bowler

Amaan Khan failed to take any wickets against Knights last time out but despite his subpar performance, he remains their top wicket-taker overall with four wickets in three innings. Moreover, his bowling average of 14.25 is the best of the lot and he is the top contender against South Western Districts as well.