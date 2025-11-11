FACTS

With 257 runs, William Salzmann is the leading run scorer for New South Wales in this series. With 246 runs, Peter Handscomb is the leading run scorer for Victoria in this campaign.

New South Wales vs Victoria Chance of Winning

New South Wales got off to a great start this season as they won the opening game against Western Australia by 74 runs. Since then New South Wales are winless in the last two games and are currently third on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Queensland and both sides shared the spoils.

Victoria missed the playoffs last season as they struggled in the second half of the season, this year they have been outstanding so far and have a perfect record after three games and are at the top of the table. They beat Tasmania in the last game. As per our calculations, New South Wales are favourites in the upcoming game.

New South Wales’ chances of winning - 60%

Victoria’ chances of winning - 40%

New South Wales vs Victoria Prediction & Tips 2025

Sam Konstas was brilliant last season but has struggled to compete so far in this campaign. In the last match he scored 10 in the first innings which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Campbell Kellaway has arguably been the most consistent batter for Victoria in the last few seasons. So far this year he has scored 243 runs with an average of 40.50 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

New South Wales vs Victoria Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four of the five matches have been dominated by the team that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Sydney during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Clear No Rain 22C 24 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 22C 24 Km/hr

New South Wales and Victoria Player List

We do not expect any changes in the lineup for both sides.

Playing BLU VIC First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales got off to a great start this season but are winless in the last two games and are third on the table.

Victoria Team Form

Victoria have been the best team in the group stages thus far as they have three wins in three games and are at the top of the table.

New South Wales vs Victoria Head to Head

New South Wales vs Victoria Top Batters

Kurtis Patterson to be New South Wales’ top batter

Kurtis Patterson had a sensational campaign last season but struggled early on this season. In the last game against Queensland he scored a brilliant century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Peter Handscomb to be Victoria’ top batter

Peter Handscomb continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored 48 runs and was the leading run scorer in the match. He remains the leading run scorer in this campaign for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

New South Wales vs Victoria Top Bowlers

Liam Hatcher to be New South Wales’ top bowler

Liam Hatcher has been sensational so far this season. In the last game he bagged three wickets in the first innings and with 17 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Perry to be Victoria’ top bowler

Mitchell Perry was excellent in the last match as he bagged five wickets in the first innings against Tasmania and is the leading wicket taker for Victoria which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.