FACTS

With 291 runs, Henry Nicholls is the leading run scorer for Canterbury this season. With 218 runs, Brad Schmulian is the leading run scorer for Central Districts in this campaign.

Canterbury vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Canterbury were sensational last season as they went all the way and won the championship and once again they have been sublime thus far asCanterbury has won three of the four matches and are currently at the top of the table. In the last match they beat Northern Knights with six wickets to spare.

Central Districts have been pretty consistent in their performance in this tournament. They made the playoffs last season and much like their opponents, they have three wins in four matches thus far and are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, Canterbury are favourites in the upcoming game.

Canterbury’ chances of winning - 58%

Central Districts’ chances of winning - 42%

Canterbury vs Central Districts Prediction & Tips 2025

Tom Latham missed the start of the season but has made a significant impact so far. In two matches Latham has scored 107 runs with an average of 53.50 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Tom Bruce has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 135 runs in four matches with an average of 33.75. In the last game he scored a half century which makes us believe he will do well once again in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect rain in Rangiora during the game which could have an impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.

Cloudy Light Rain 21C 24 Km/hr

Cloudy Light Rain 21C 24 Km/hr

Canterbury and Central Districts Player List

We do not expect any changes in the lineup for both sides.

Playing CKI CST First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury have looked great thus far. The defending champions have won three of the four matches and are at the top of the table.

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts made the playoffs last season and have one defeat in four games, they are second on the table.

Canterbury vs Central Districts Top Batters

Henry Nicholls to be Canterbury’ top batter

Henry Nicholls has been phenomenal this season. In the last game he scored 25 runs and with 291 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for Canterburywhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brad Schmulian to be Central Districts’ top batter

Brad Schmulian heads into this game after a sensational outing against Auckland as he scored 136* runs. With 218 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Central Districts Top Bowlers

Angus McKenzie to be Canterbury’ top bowler

Angus McKenzie did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Josh Clarkson to be Central Districts’ top bowler

Josh Clarkson continued his impressive form in the last game as he bagged four wickets against Auckland. With 16 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.