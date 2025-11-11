Warriors vs Lions Match Prediction
WARR
42%
Chance of Winning
LIO
58%
T20
St. George’s Park, Gqeberha
FACTS
- With 145 runs, Matthew De Villiers is the leading run scorer for Warriors this season.
- With 66 runs, Rassie van der Dussen is the leading run scorer for Lions this season.
Warriors vs Lions Chance of Winning
Warriors struggled for consistency last season but so far they have been solid this term. They have one defeat in four games and are currently third on the table. They were unbeaten after the first three games but in the last match against Dolphins, Warriors registered their first defeat as they lost the game by seven wickets.
Lions have struggled to make an impact this season, they won the championship last season but so far this season they have two defeats in two games and are currently eighth on the table. In the last match they lost against KwaZulu-Natal Inland by two runs. As per our calculations, Lions are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Warriors’ chances of winning - 42%
- Lions’ chances of winning - 58%
Warriors vs Lions Prediction & Tips 2025
Jean du Plessis had a phenomenal campaign last season as he scored 165 runs with an average of 55. Even though he struggled in the last game, we expect him to turn things around and score well in the upcoming game.
Rassie van der Dussen had an incredible campaign last season and has been sensational so far this season as he has scored 22 and 44 in the first two games which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Warriors vs Lions Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect rain in Gqeberha during the game which could have an impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.
Warriors and Lions Player List
We do not expect any changes in the lineup for both sides.
Team Form
Warriors Team Form
Warriors started the campaign with two wins in three games, in the last game they lost against Dolphins.
Lions Team Form
Lions have struggled this year, they are the defending champions but have lost each of the last two games.
Warriors vs Lions Head to Head
Warriors vs Lions Top Batters
Matthew De Villiers to be Warriors’ top batter
Matthew De Villiers did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with 145 runs, he is the leading run scorer this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Delano Potgieter to be Lions’ top batter
Delano Potgieter had a solid campaign last season as he scored 134 runs with an average of 33.50. Potgieter is unbeaten in both games thus far and has scored 55 runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Warriors vs Lions Top Bowlers
Kerwin Mungroo to be Warriors’ top bowler
Kerwin Mungroo has been sensational this season. Even though he struggled to make an impact in the last game, Mungroo remains the leading wicket taker for Warriors this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Beyers Swanepoel to be Lions’ top bowler
Beyers Swanepoel has been one of the most consistent bowlers last season and he got off to a great start this season as Swanepoel has six wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Lions
- Warriors to win - 1.97
- Lions to win - 1.70
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