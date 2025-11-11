Warriors vs Lions Match Prediction WARR 42 % Chance of Winning LIO 58 % Warriors take on Lions in the 15th game of the 2025 CSA T20 Challenge at St. George’s Park, Gqeberha. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 11 at 09:30 PM IST.

FACTS

With 145 runs, Matthew De Villiers is the leading run scorer for Warriors this season. With 66 runs, Rassie van der Dussen is the leading run scorer for Lions this season.

Warriors vs Lions Chance of Winning

Warriors struggled for consistency last season but so far they have been solid this term. They have one defeat in four games and are currently third on the table. They were unbeaten after the first three games but in the last match against Dolphins, Warriors registered their first defeat as they lost the game by seven wickets.

Lions have struggled to make an impact this season, they won the championship last season but so far this season they have two defeats in two games and are currently eighth on the table. In the last match they lost against KwaZulu-Natal Inland by two runs. As per our calculations, Lions are favourites in the upcoming game.

Warriors’ chances of winning - 42%

Lions’ chances of winning - 58%

Warriors vs Lions Prediction & Tips 2025

Jean du Plessis had a phenomenal campaign last season as he scored 165 runs with an average of 55. Even though he struggled in the last game, we expect him to turn things around and score well in the upcoming game.

Rassie van der Dussen had an incredible campaign last season and has been sensational so far this season as he has scored 22 and 44 in the first two games which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Warriors vs Lions Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect rain in Gqeberha during the game which could have an impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Clear No Rain 24C 29 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 24C 29 Km/hr

Warriors and Lions Player List

We do not expect any changes in the lineup for both sides.

Playing WAR LIO First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Warriors Team Form

Warriors started the campaign with two wins in three games, in the last game they lost against Dolphins.

Lions Team Form

Lions have struggled this year, they are the defending champions but have lost each of the last two games.

Warriors vs Lions Top Batters

Matthew De Villiers to be Warriors’ top batter

Matthew De Villiers did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with 145 runs, he is the leading run scorer this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Delano Potgieter to be Lions’ top batter

Delano Potgieter had a solid campaign last season as he scored 134 runs with an average of 33.50. Potgieter is unbeaten in both games thus far and has scored 55 runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Warriors vs Lions Top Bowlers

Kerwin Mungroo to be Warriors’ top bowler

Kerwin Mungroo has been sensational this season. Even though he struggled to make an impact in the last game, Mungroo remains the leading wicket taker for Warriors this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Beyers Swanepoel to be Lions’ top bowler

Beyers Swanepoel has been one of the most consistent bowlers last season and he got off to a great start this season as Swanepoel has six wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.