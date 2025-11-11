FACTS

With 71 runs, Mona Meshram is the leading run-scorer for Central Zone Women this season. Vaishnavi Sharma is leading the wicket-taker in this tournament with nine wickets in just three innings.

Central Zone-W vs North Zone-W Chance of Winning

Central Zone Women registered an easy seven-wicket win while chasing an 84-run target against the North East Zone. They have made a strong comeback after losing their opening match of the season. With two wins in three matches, the Central Zone Women are placed third in the points table.

North Zone Women, on the other hand, recorded a thrilling win in their last game against the East Zone women. Amandeep Kaur and Nazma Khan claimed three wickets each to help the North Zone defend 114 runs. North Zone Women remain unbeaten this season with ten points in three matches so far.

Central Zone-W’s chances of winning - 45%

North Zone-W’s chances of winning - 55%

Central Zone-W vs North Zone-W Prediction & Tips 2025

Vaishnavi Sharma, the 20-year-old spinner, has been in red-hot form this season, as she leads the bowling chart with nine wickets in just three innings. Sharma picked up two wickets in the last game and is likely to pick up at least two more in the upcoming match.

For the North Zone Women, Deeya Yadav is enjoying the form of her life this year. She has scored two big knocks in the first two games and is leading the scoring chart for her team with 107 runs. Yadab has made four fifties in her last six T20 innings and is expected to score big against the Central Zone on Monday.

Central Zone-W vs North Zone-W Toss Prediction

Teams batting first have won more games than teams chasing in the first three rounds of this tournament so far. The surface at the Sovima Cricket Ground is proving helpful for the batters in the first innings. So, captains are likely to choose to bat first after winning the toss in this fixture.

Weather Report

The temperature in Sovima will hover around 25 degrees Celsius for this 11 AM fixture on Monday. There is no weather forecast for rain and the skies will remain clear. There will be 77% humidity in the air with the wind flowing at 3 km/hr.

Clear No Rain 25C 3km/hr

Clear No Rain 25C 3km/hr

Central Zone-W and North Zone-W Player List

Both teams won their respective last game and are unlikely to tinker with their playing elevens.

Playing CEN NOR First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Central Zone-W Team Form

Central Zone Women have won their last two games after losing the season opener. They are placed third in the points table.

North Zone-W Team Form

North Zone Women have won their last two matches after the opening game of this season was abandoned due to rain. They remain unbeaten and are second in the updated points table.

Central Zone-W vs North Zone-W Head to Head

Central Zone Women lead the head-to-head record against North Zone Women with 2-0 in this tournament.

Head to Head:

Central Zone-W: 02

North Zone-W: 00

Draw/Tie: 00

Central Zone-W vs North Zone-W Top Batters

Mona Meshram to be Central Zone-W’s top batter

Mona Meshram scored a match-winning 30* runs in the last game to continue her good form this season. She is leading the scoring chart for her team this season with 71 runs in three innings. Meshram has registered four 30-plus scores in her last six T20 innings and is expected to score another in this fixture.

Deeya Yadav to be North Zone-W’s top batter

Deeya Yadav continued her sensational form by top-scoring with 40 runs off just 24 balls in the last match. She is the second-highest leading run-scorer this season with 107 runs in just two innings and might score at least 30 runs in this fixture.

Central Zone-W vs North Zone-W Top Bowlers

Vaishnavi Sharma to be Central Zone-W’s top bowler

Vaishanvi Sharma claimed two more wickets in her last innings to stay at the top of the bowling chart this season. She has already picked up nine wickets in just three innings in this tournament and is expected to finish at the top.

Amandeep Kaur to be North Zone-W’s top bowler

Amandeep Kaur bowled the match-winning spell in her last match by taking three wickets for 13. She also picked up three wickets in the first game, showing her consistency and form this season. Kaur can be trusted to clinch two wickets in the upcoming game.