FACTS

North East Women are the only team without a win in the tournament’s history. Sabbhineni Meghana is the leading run-scorer for the South Zone Women with 76 runs so far this season.

North East Zone-W vs South Zone-W Chance of Winning

North East Zone Women’s poor season continued with another huge defeat in their last game against Central Zone. They were bowled out on 83 total while batting first and suffered a seven-wicket defeat. With three losses in their opening three matches, the North East Women are placed at the bottom of the points table and are out of the race for the final.

Meanwhile, the South Zone Women suffered a narrow four-run defeat against the West Zone in their last match. Sabbhineni Meghana and Niki Prasad scored 30-plus knocks but they failed to chase down a 147-run target. South Zone remain fifth in the points table with one win and two defeats this season.

North East Zone-W’s chances of winning - 30%

South Zone-W’s chances of winning - 70%

North East Zone-W vs South Zone-W Prediction & Tips 2025

Debasmita Dutta, the North East Zone Women’s captain, led by example by top-scoring with 23 runs against the Central Zone in the last game. Dutta is the only player to reach the 50-run mark for her side this season, with 61 runs in three innings, and has also taken two wickets.

Niki Prasad, the 20-year-old batting all-rounder, scored 32 runs off 27 balls in the last game against the West Zone Women. The South Zone captain also scored a 30-plus knock against the Cental Zone and is expected to score a big knock in the upcoming match..

North East Zone-W vs South Zone-W Toss Prediction

Teams batting first have won four of the last five matches in this tournament. Batters are able to score big knocks in the first innings and look to struggling for the same while chasing. So, both captains will prefer to bat first after winning the toss in this fixture on Monday.

Weather Report

The weather is exected to by sunny and clear skies in Sovima on Monday. There is no forecast for any rain during this fixture. The temperature is likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius with the 77% humidity in the air.

Clear No Rain 26C 3km/hr

Clear No Rain 26C 3km/hr

North East Zone-W and South Zone-W Player List

Both teams are expected to enter this fixture without making changes to their previous playing eleven.

Playing NOR SOU First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

North East Zone-W Team Form

North East Zone Women have lost all of their three games this season. They remain the only team without a win and are placed at the bottom of the points table.

South Zone-W Team Form

South Zone Women have lost two of their opening three matches in this tournament. They are placed fifth in the points table.

North East Zone-W vs South Zone-W Head to Head

South Zone Women lead the head-to-head record against North East Zone Women with 2-0 in this tournament.

Head to Head:

North East Zone-W: 00

South Zone-W: 02

Draw/Tie: 00

North East Zone-W vs South Zone-W Top Batters

Debasmita Dutta to be North East Zone-W’s top batter

Debasmita Dutta continued her good run form with the bat by scoring 23 runs off 38 balls in the last match. She is leading the scoring chart for the North East Zone with 61 runs in three innings this season. Dutta has registered four 20-plus scores in her last five T20 innings and is expected to score at least 30 runs in this fixture.

Sabbhineni Meghana to be South Zone-W’s top batter

Sabbhineni Meghana, who has represented India in 20 international matches, top-scored with 34 runs off 26 balls against the West Zone in the last match. She is the leading run-getter for the South Zone and the third-highest in the tournament, with 76 runs in three matches, this season.

North East Zone-W vs South Zone-W Top Bowlers

Primula Chettri to be North East Zone-W’s top bowler

Primula Chettri has been the best bowler for the North East Zone this season, with three wickets in two innings. She picked up two wickets against the Central Zone in the last match. Chettri has claimed 12 wickets in her last six innings, and can be trusted to pick two more in the upcoming game.

Challuru Prathyusha to be South Zone-W’s top bowler

Challuru Prathyusha continued her red-hot form by picking up two more wickets against the West Zone in the last match. Prathyusha has taken six wickets in three innings, and is leading the bowling charts for her team this season. She is likely to claim at least two wickets in this fixture against the North East Zone.