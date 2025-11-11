FACTS

West Zone Women’s Kiran Navgire is leading the scoring charts with 149 runs in two innings so far this season.

Sushree Dibyadarshini is the leading wicket-taker for the East Zone Women with seven wickets this season.

East Zone-W vs West Zone-W Chance of Winning

East Zone suffered a heartbreaking three-run defeat against the North Zone Women in their last game. They were bowled out on 111 total while chasing a 115-run target. Jinti Mani Kalita picked up three wickets to restrict the opponent to a low-scoring total, but no batter managed to score past 30 runs. With two defeats in the first three games, the East Zone Women are placed fourth in the points table.

Meanwhile, the West Zone Women walked away with four big points in their last game against the South Zone. They defended 146 runs to register a thrilling four-run win and continued their unbeaten run this season. With 10 points in three games, the West Zone Women are placed at the top in the standings.

East Zone-W’s chances of winning - 45%

West Zone-W’s chances of winning - 55%

East Zone-W vs West Zone-W Prediction & Tips 2025

Jinti Mini Kalita has been in an excellent run of form with the bat and ball this year. She was the best for her team in the last match, picking up the highest three wickets and scoring an unbeaten 21 runs. Kalita is likely to make an impact with her all-round skills in the upcoming game.

Humairaa Kaazi continued her red-hot form with another impactful performance in the last game. She smashed 23 runs off 13 balls to give the West Zone a quick start and then picked up two wickets in an over to clinch the Player of the Match award. Kaazi has scored 27 runs this season and is expected to bring her first fifty in the upcoming match on Monday.

East Zone-W vs West Zone-W Toss Prediction

Captains are likely to choose to bat first after winning the toss in this fixture, considering the recent results in the tournaments. West Zone Women have won both of their matches while batting first this season, while East Zone fell while chasing in their last game.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests clear skies and cloudy in Sovima on Monday. There is no weather forecast for rain during the play. The temperature will be around 25 degrees Celsius with 77% humidity in the air.

Clear No Rain 25C 3km/hr

Clear No Rain 25C 3km/hr

East Zone-W and West Zone-W Player List

Both teams face no injury issues or players’ unavailability ahead of this fixture. So, we are expecting the same playing elevens from the last games.

Playing EAS WES First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

East Zone-W Team Form

East Zone Women have won one and lost two matches this season. They remain in the fourth position in the points table.

West Zone-W Team Form

West Zone Women have won two and drawn one of three matches this season. They also remain at the top in the points table.

East Zone-W vs West Zone-W Head to Head

West Zone Women and East Zone Women share the head-to-head record by 1-1 in this tournament.

Head to Head:

East Zone-W: 01

West Zone-W: 01

Draw/Tie: 01

East Zone-W vs West Zone-W Top Batters

Ashwani Kumari to be East Zone-W’s top batter

Ashwani Kumari has been the best batter for the East Zone Women so far this season. She smashed 36* off just 11 balls against the North East Zone in the second match. Kumari is the only player to score past 50 runs for the East Zone this season and is likely to score a big knock in the upcoming game.

Kiran Navgire to be West Zone-W’s top batter

Kiran Navgire’s dream run continued with another powerful knock for the West Zone in the last game. She scored a quickfire century in the first match and followed it up by scoring 37 runs off 25 balls in the last match. Navgire is leading the scoring charts with 149 runs in two innings in this tournament.

East Zone-W vs West Zone-W Top Bowlers

Sushree Dibyadarshini to be East Zone-W’s top bowler

Sushree Dibyadarshini has been excellent with the ball for the East Zone Women this season. The experienced spinner has already taken seven wickets in three innings this season. She picked up two wickets for 20 in the last game and is likely to claim two more in the upcoming game.

Anuja Patil to be West Zone-W’s top bowler

Anuja Patil, who has played 50 T20 matches for India, has been in sensational form with the ball this year. She is leading the bowling chart for the West Zone with three wickets this season. Patil has claimed 10 wickets in her last four T20 innings and is likely to pick up at least two wickets in this fixture.