South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings Delhi Premier League Match Prediction SOU 45 % Chance of Winning CEN 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 19th match of the Delhi Premier League has kept the cricket fans excited, as it will feature South Delhi Superstarz going against Central Delhi Kings. This match will be played on 9 August at 7:00 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. South Delhi Superstarz will be heading to this game eager to secure a win and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, Central Delhi Kings will be looking at this game as a chance to solidify its spot at the top.

Who will win? South Delhi Superstarz Central Delhi Kings Vote 0 votes

Facts: Central Delhi Kings won their previous match against South Delhi Superstarz by 9 wickets.

Money Grewal, from Central Delhi Kings, holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 29.20.

Anmol Sharma, from South Delhi Superstarz, has scored 77 runs in 3 innings at an average of 25.67.

South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings Chances of Winning

Central Delhi Kings will enter the next game against South Delhi Superstarz with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against South Delhi Superstarz, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Yash Dhull, who has scored 217 runs in 4 innings at an average of 72.33, and Money Grewal, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 29.20. On the other hand, South Delhi Superstarz will be eager to grab a win in this game. For this, the team will have to rely on its player performances to come out victorious. They have players such as Anmol Sharma, who has scored 77 runs in 3 innings at an average of 25.67, and Anshuman Hooda, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10.

South Delhi Superstarz Chances of Winning: 45%

Central Delhi Kings Chances of Winning: 55%

South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

South Delhi Superstarz have received a shaky start in this tournament. The team has managed to secure more losses than wins in its initial games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum and get back among the table toppers. But it will be quite challenging, since they will go against the table toppers, Central Delhi Kings. They have batsmen such as Karan Garg, who has scored 52 runs in 3 innings at an average of 26, and Pranshu Vijayran, who has scored 50 runs in 3 innings at an average of 16.67. Aman Bharti has been able to take 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 28.66.

On the other hand, Central Delhi Kings have made it clear that they have come to win the title this time. After having consecutive wins to start the new season, the team will now be looking forward to grabbing more wins as they inch closer to the knockout stages. The match against South Delhi Superstarz comes as an opportunity, since their record over them has been strong. They have batsmen such as Jonty Sidhu, who has scored 100 runs in 3 innings at an average of 33.33, and Vansh Bedi, who has scored 75 runs in 3 innings at an average of 37.50. Tejas Baroka has been able to take 3 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 34.66.

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South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings Match Toss Prediction

The match between South Delhi Superstarz and Central Delhi Kings will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between South Delhi Superstarz and Central Delhi Kings could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 25% chance of rain.

Scattered Thunderstorms 72% Humidity 29° - 34° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Scattered Thunderstorms 72% Humidity 29° - 34° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

South Delhi Superstarz and Central Delhi Kings Player List

Playing SOU CEN First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

South Delhi Superstarz Team Form

South Delhi Superstarz have not been able to do much well in this tournament. The team holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Ayush Badoni, who has scored 46 runs in 3 innings at an average of 15.33, and Pranshu Vijayran, who has taken 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 23.50.

Central Delhi Kings Team Form

Central Delhi Kings have shown impressive form in this tournament so far. The team has won the majority of its recent games, as it now aims to continue the winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Siddharth Joon, who has scored 75 runs in 4 innings at an average of 18.75, and Gavnish Khurana, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 27.66.

South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null South Delhi Superstarz Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Central Delhi Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings Top Batters

Anmol Sharma is the highest run-scorer for South Delhi Superstarz in this tournament. He has scored 77 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 25.67.

Yash Dhull is the highest run-scorer for Central Delhi Kings in this tournament. He has been able to score 217 runs in 4 innings for the team at an average of 72.33.

South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings Top Bowlers

Anshuman Hooda is still the leading wicket-taker for South Delhi Superstarz this season. He has managed to take 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10.

Money Grewal is the leading wicket-taker for Central Delhi Kings this season. He has been able to take 5 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 29.20.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our Pick to Win:

Central Delhi Kings will win.

Central Delhi Kings have been strong against South Delhi Superstarz in recent games.

Compare Odds:

South Delhi Superstarz to Win - 1.99

Central Delhi Kings to Win - 1.81