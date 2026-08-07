Sussex vs Hampshire England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction
SUS
45%
Chance of Winning
HAM
55%
Parimatch
List a
County Ground in Hove
Who will win?
Facts:
- Hampshire has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Sussex.
- Jake Lehmann, from Hampshire, has scored 286 runs in 6 innings at an average of 47.66.
- Fynn Hudson-Prentice, from Sussex, holds 38 wickets in 29 innings at an average of 33.10.
Sussex vs Hampshire Chances of Winning
Hampshire will enter the next game against Sussex with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Sussex in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Jake Lehmann, who has scored 286 runs in 6 innings at an average of 47.66, and Ashutosh Sharma, who holds 14 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 15.92. On the other hand, Sussex will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, the team will be relying on its home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Charlie Tear, who has scored 1026 runs in 36 innings at an average of 31.09, and Fynn Hudson-Prentice, who holds 38 wickets in 29 innings at an average of 33.10.
- Sussex Chances of Winning: 45%
- Hampshire Chances of Winning: 55%
Sussex vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Sussex has been looking for ways in which they could be able to find its rhythm back. The team holds more losses than wins in the matches played so far, which has made it challenging for them to qualify. In the upcoming match against Hampshire, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Jack Carson, who has scored 506 runs in 19 innings at an average of 33.73, and George Thomas, who has scored 610 runs in 24 innings at an average of 26.52. Henry Crocombe holds 48 wickets in 35 innings at an average of 33.
On the other hand, Hampshire has not been able to deliver consistent performances this season. The team holds three wins and three losses in the six games it has played so far, as it now aims to continue the winning momentum. Their record against Sussex has been strong, as the team has been on a winning streak over them. They have batsmen such as Toby Ablert, who has scored 135 runs in 2 innings at an average of 67.50, and Tom Prest, who has scored 235 runs in 6 innings at an average of 39.16. Kyle Abbott has taken 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 32.
Sussex vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction
The match between Sussex and Hampshire will be played at County Ground in Hove, which gives the home-ground advantage to Sussex. This venue has already hosted a total of 8 ODIs, out of which 5 have been won by the team batting first, and 2 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 217, but it falls to 200 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Sussex and Hampshire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Sussex vs Hampshire Player List
Playing
Team Form
Sussex Team Form
Sussex has not been able to perform well in the current stages of the tournament. The team holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Freddie Price, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 39.40, and Jack Leaning, who has scored 2086 runs in 73 innings at an average of 34.19.
Hampshire Team Form
Hampshire has regained its winning momentum ahead of the next game. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as James Fuller, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 38, and Andrew Neal, who has scored 152 runs in 6 innings at an average of 38.
Sussex vs Hampshire
List a
County Ground in Hove, null
Sussex
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Hampshire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sussex vs Hampshire Top Batters
Charlie Tear will be a key batsman for Sussex in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 1026 runs in 36 innings at an average of 31.09.
Jake Lehmann is the highest run-scorer for Hampshire in this tournament. He has been able to score 286 runs for the team in 6 innings at an average of 47.66.
Sussex vs Hampshire Top Bowlers
Fynn Hudson-Prentice will be a key bowler for Sussex in the next game. He has been able to take 38 wickets in 29 innings in this format at an average of 33.10.
Ashutosh Sharma is the leading wicket-taker for Hampshire this season. He has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in just 6 innings at an average of 15.92.
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