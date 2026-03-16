Facts: Bailey Wanless and Laura Ellison were tied as the top bowlers for Durham Women in the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup 2019 with nine wickets each in seven games.

Essex Women have a 2-0 scoreline against Durham Women in the tournament so far.

Durham Women vs Essex Women Chances of Winning

Durham Women had an abysmal run in the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup during the 2019 season. They kicked off the tournament with three back-to-back defeats before claiming their first victory against Worcestershire Women. However, they returned to losing ways with three more defeats thereafter. Their last match against Wales Women went terribly for Durham Women as the latter posted a mere 175 runs on the board. This was not a par score to defend in limited overs cricket and, naturally, the bowlers were unable to hold off the opposition’s advance. In the end, Durham Women conceded a six-wicket defeat to conclude their forgettable campaign.

Essex Women, on the other hand, had a much better tournament as they won five out of seven games. After winning the first game, they hit a small snag as they lost the following two matches but came back stronger to take four consecutive victories. Their last match against Worcestershire Women was truncated to 43 overs and Essex Women scored 197 runs. The bowlers had their work cut out for them but they pulled off a brilliant performance as they restricted Worcestershire Women to 138/7 and took victory by a margin of 59 runs.

Durham Women chance of winning - 54%

Essex Women chance of winning - 46%

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Durham Women vs Essex Women Betting Tips

Essex Women to score low before first dismissal

Kelly Castle was the mainstay opener for Essex during the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup 2019 and in the last five matches of the tournament, she was paired with Beth Dodd, B Harmers and Bethany Harmer. Their partnerships did not necessarily yield the most desirable results as they added 16, 36, 20, 11 and 47 runs to the first wicket. Their consistency was a major problem and Essex Women’s openers are not expected to hit the ground running in the next match either.

Durham Women vs Essex Women Toss Prediction

The Royal London Women's One-Day Cup was not played at Riverside Ground during the 2019 season but a total of 20 One Day International matches have taken place here to date. The chasing side have the upper hand with 14 victories while those batting first won ten times. The average first innings score of 239 is not a particularly daunting total to chase down and the toss winner will favor fielding first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

A 20% possibility of rainfall is predicted at Riverside Ground on match day with light rain and the temperature going up to 12 degrees Celsius.

Durham Women Player List

Emma Marlow (c), Emily Windsor, Hollie Armitage, Leah Dobson, Suzie Bates, Katherine Fraser, Mady Villiers, Trudy Johnson, Bess Heath, Mia Rogers, Abigail Glen, Katie Levick, Lauren Filer, Lizzie Scott, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates Batter Katherine Fraser All-rounder Trudy Johnson All-rounder Emma Marlow (C) Batter Emily Windsor Batter Mia Rogers Wicket-keeper Abigail Glen Bowler Sophia Turner Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler Leah Dobson Batter

Durham Women Team Form

Durham Women’s batters were awful in the previous season of the competition and their mediocre totals cost them several matches.

Essex Women Player List

Kelly Castle (c), Alice Macleod, Cordelia Griffith, Flo Miller, Joanne Gardner, Madeleine Blinkhorn-Jones, Grace Scrivens, Jodi Grewcock, Kate Coppack, Amara Carr, Ariana Dowse, Abtaha Maqsood, Esmae MacGregor, Eva Gray, Sophia Smale, Sophie Munro.

Predicted Playing XI

Alice Macleod Batter Kelly Castle (C) All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Joanne Gardner Batter Grace Scrivens All-rounder Flo Miller Batter Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Eva Gray Bowler Sophia Smale Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler Sophie Munro Bowler

Essex Women Team Form

Essex Women’s batters were quite superior compared to other teams in their division in 2019 and their bowling efforts were equally impressive.

Durham Women vs Essex Women Head-to-Head

Essex Women overcame Durham Women in both of their head-to-head clashes so far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Durham Women - 0

Essex Women - 2

Durham Women vs Essex Women Betting Odds

Durham Women to have a better opening partnership than Essex Women

In the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup 2019, Beth Dodd and Kelly Castle were the lead-off batters for Essex Women and their partnerships remained in more or less the same range towards the end of the season with scores of 16, 36 and 20 runs in the last three games. On the other hand, Durham Women’s openers showed that they had the potential to put on a solid partnership as Laura Hockaday and Layla Tipton posted totals of 10, 51 and 19 runs in the last three outings of the season. Durham Women’s opening batters are favored as a more reliable first partnership going into the next game.

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Durham Women vs Essex Women Best Batters

Emma Marlow to be Durham Women’s Best Batter

Emma Marlow was Durham Women’s most prolific batter during their previous ODI series against Zimbabwe Women XI, where she scored a total of 140 runs in two innings. After scoring a mere ten runs in the first game, she notched up an outstanding unbeaten 130 in the second game. Given her form, she is expected to come out on top once again.

Kelly Castle to be Essex Women’s Best Batter

Kelly Castle is the only returning player for Essex Women after the 2019 season of the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup. Although she had a mediocre run in the tournament with 77 runs in seven innings, she is expected to return much stronger and score big in the next match.

Durham Women vs Essex Women Best Bowlers

Katie Levick to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler

In the previous ODI series against Zimbabwe Women XI, Katie Levick emerged as the top bowler for Durham Women in both games as she picked an impressive fifer in the first match and went on to take a four-wicket haul in the following game. With nine wickets in two innings and a stellar average of 7.44, she is the top pick against Essex Women.

Kelly Castle to be Essex Women’s Best Bowler

During the 2019 Royal London Women's One-Day Cup, Kelly Castle was a brilliant all-rounder and ended the season as one of the top wicket-takers for Essex Women with ten wickets in five innings and an average of 11.40, the best of the team. She continues to be the top choice for the upcoming fixture.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Durham Women Durham Women to win @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Essex Women to win @ 1.92 (Parimatch) Durham Women were the worst-performing team in the Division Two of Royal London Women's One-Day Cup in 2019. They finished last in the standings with a single victory in seven matches and their entire squad was struggling to pull their weight. Essex Women, contrarily, were one of the most competitive teams in the group as they achieved five victories and claimed second place. Moreover, they have a 2-0 lead over Durham Women and will be expected to bag their third head-to-head win this time around. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





