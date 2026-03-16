Facts: Durham Women’s Phoebe Turner is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, having taken nine wickets in three innings.

Heather Knight, Somerset Women’s captain, is their top run scorer with 115 runs in three innings.

Durham Women vs Somerset Women Chances of Winning

Durham Women continue to make their way down the standings as they suffered a second defeat so far, having lost to Surrey Women in the last match. After the latter piled on an insurmountable total of 348, Durham Women had virtually no chance of chasing it down. Their top and middle order were a complete let down, and Leah Dobson and Katherine Fraser were the only contributors with 53 and 43 runs, respectively. In the end, Durham Women were bundled out for 244 which handed their rivals a 104-run victory.

Somerset Women’s last match against Essex Women was a success as the latter were limited to an awfully low total of 184 runs. Somerset Women’s chase was quite laborious considering they lost five wickets in the process, but with Heather Knight and Charlie Dean’s 45-run knocks, they were able to make it over the line with five wickets in hand.

Durham Women chance of winning -

Somerset Women chance of winning -

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Durham Women vs Somerset Women Betting Tips

Somerset Women to score high before first dismissal

Heather Knight and Emma Corney have both had their share of ups and downs this season and their opening scores have been quite unpredictable so far. Despite that, they are an established opening pair and they have it in them to get better with time. In the last three games, they have added 33, 10 and 122 runs to the first wicket. Moreover, Knight and Corney have averages of 38.33 and 35.33, respectively, and their trajectory is promising.

Durham Women vs Somerset Women Toss Prediction

Riverside Ground is more conducive to those fielding first and in the previous two games played here this season, the toss winners chose to chase on both occasions which paid off. In the ODIs as well, the teams fielding first have 14 wins out of 26 matches which will certainly make chasing the sought after option.

Weather Report

The temperature is going to drop down to nine degrees Celsius at Chester-le-Street and light rain will put a damper on the match. There is a 25% likelihood of a washout on match day.

Durham Women Player List

Hollie Armitage (c), Emma Marlow, Emily Windsor, Leah Dobson, Suzie Bates, Katherine Fraser, Mady Villiers, Trudy Johnson, Bess Heath, Mia Rogers, Abigail Glen, Katie Levick, Lauren Filer, Lizzie Scott, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Grace Thompson.

Predicted Playing XI

Emma Marlow Batter Suzie Bates Batter Hollie Armitage (C) All-rounder Mady Villiers All-rounder Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Leah Dobson Batter Phoebe Turner Bowler Katherine Fraser All-rounder Abigail Glen Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Grace Thompson Bowler

Durham Women Team Form

Durham Women’s batters and bowlers are both to blame for their defeats in the last two games, and the team have a lot of ground to make up.

Somerset Women Player List

Sophie Luff (c), Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Jess Hazell, Rebecca Odgers, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Charlie Dean, Dani Gibson, Erin Vukusic, Lola Harris, Niamh Holland, Olivia Barnes, Amelie Munday, Katie Jones, Chloe Skelton, Ellie Anderson, Laura Jackson, Mollie Robbins.

Predicted Playing XI

Heather Knight Batter Emma Corney Batter Fran Wilson Batter Charlie Dean All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Katie Jones Wicket-keeper Alex Griffiths All-rounder Sophie Luff (C) Batter Chloe Skelton Bowler Ellie Anderson Bowler Laura Jackson Bowler

Somerset Women Team Form

Somerset Women came into their own after their defeat in the first game and they have what it takes to achieve a hattrick, especially with their superior batting prowess.

Durham Women vs Somerset Women Head-to-Head

Somerset Women have a leg up on Durham Women with a clean sweep 2-0 lead in their head-to-head tally so far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Durham Women - 0

Somerset Women - 2

Durham Women vs Somerset Women Betting Odds

Somerset Women to have a better opening partnership than Durham Women

Both sides have had fluctuating opening scores in the tournament so far but Durham Women’s totals have been substandard throughout. Emma Marlow and Suzie Bates, their mainstay openers, secured stands of 28, 32 and 5 runs in the last three matches. Somerset Women’s openers, on the other hand, started off on a solid note with a 122-run partnership between Heather Knight and Emma Corney in the first match but their performance tapered off along the way as they scored 10 and 33 runs together in the following game. However, having shown that they are capable of mounting a big total, the latter are favored in the upcoming match.

Durham Women vs Somerset Women Best Batters

Hollie Armitage to be Durham Women’s Best Batter

Even though Hollie Armitage suffered a golden duck dismissal in the last game against Surrey Women, she remains Durham Women’s leading batter with 145 runs in three innings and an average of 72.50. She has two half-centuries in the tournament with 64* and 81 runs, and she is expected to return to form in the upcoming game.

Heather Knight to be Somerset Women’s Best Batter

The prediction for the last match panned out well as Heather Knight top-scored for Somerset Women with a 45-run knock against Essex Women. She leads the team’s run charts with 115 runs in three innings so far. Although her average of 38.33 could be worked on, her reliability as a batter makes her the favorite for the next match as well.

Durham Women vs Somerset Women Best Bowlers

Phoebe Turner to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the previous match, Phoebe Turner emerged as the top bowler for Durham Women as she claimed two wickets in her ten-over spell with an economy rate of 5.80. She is the team’s leading wicket-taker by quite a margin, having captured a total of nine wickets in three innings with an impressive average of 13.33. She is the top choice against Somerset Women, too.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be Somerset Women’s Best Bowler

Amanda-Jade Wellington is now the top wicket-taker for Somerset Women with five wickets under her belt in three innings. In the previous game versus Essex Women, she only managed to take one wicket but she is expected to come good in the next encounter.





