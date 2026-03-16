Facts:
- Durham Women’s Suzie Bates is the second highest run scorer of the tournament with 93 runs in the first game.
- Phoebe Turner and Katie Levick, Durham Women’s bowlers, are the first and third leading wicket-takers of the competition with four and three wickets, respectively.
Durham Women vs The Blaze Women Chances of Winning
Durham Women’s victory over Essex Women was a piece of cake as the former’s bowlers made life easy for the batters by restricting the opposition to a total of 177. Phoebe Turner and Katie Levick were particularly instrumental in doing so as they picked four and three wickets, respectively. Durham Women’s chase kicked off with an early dismissal but opener Suzie Bates and skipper Hollie Armitage consolidated quite well with scores of 93* and 64*, respectively. The pair put on a solid 173*-run partnership and finished the match with nine wickets to spare.
The Blaze Women, on the other hand, were on the receiving end of a thrashing as they were bundled out for 234 runs; Kathryn Bryce top-scored with 70 runs and Georgia Elwiss narrowly missed out on a half-century with 49 runs. However, the bowlers had a tough time defending the score and they only managed to take two wickets which allowed Lancashire Women to complete the chase with eight wickets in hand.
- Durham Women chance of winning -
- The Blaze Women chance of winning -
Durham Women vs The Blaze Women Betting Tips
The Blaze Women to score high before first dismissal
The Blaze Women had a substandard 17-run opening partnership in the previous game versus Lancashire Women, owing to Tammy Beaumont’s early dismissal. Despite this, Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones are expected to return stronger in the upcoming match since they have averages of 40.70 and 30.09, respectively, in their ODI careers thus far. A significantly better first partnership is on the cards for the openers against Durham Women.
Durham Women vs The Blaze Women Toss Prediction
Durham Women chose to field first in the last outing against Essex Women at Riverside Ground and the former ended up taking victory. The chasing sides have the advantage at this venue, having won 14 out of 26 ODI games here so far. The toss winning side will be keen to field first in the upcoming fixture as well.
Weather Report
Chester-le-Street is set to experience light rain with a 25% likelihood of precipitation, and the temperature is predicted to peak at 16 degrees Celsius.
Durham Women Player List
Hollie Armitage (c), Emma Marlow, Emily Windsor, Leah Dobson, Suzie Bates, Katherine Fraser, Mady Villiers, Trudy Johnson, Bess Heath, Mia Rogers, Abigail Glen, Katie Levick, Lauren Filer, Lizzie Scott, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Grace Thompson.
Predicted Playing XI
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Emma Marlow
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Batter
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Suzie Bates
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Batter
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Hollie Armitage (C)
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All-rounder
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Mady Villiers
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All-rounder
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Bess Heath
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Wicket-keeper
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Leah Dobson
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Batter
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Phoebe Turner
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Bowler
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Katherine Fraser
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All-rounder
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Abigail Glen
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Bowler
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Katie Levick
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Bowler
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Grace Thompson
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Bowler
Durham Women Team Form
Durham Women’s batting was off the charts in the first match and if they can keep this momentum going, they have the potential to be invincible. The bowlers, too, did a brilliant job in curtailing the score.
The Blaze Women Player List
Tammy Beaumont (c), Ella Claridge, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Prisha Thanawala, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Kathryn Bryce, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Orla Prendergast, Amy Jones, Sarah Bryce, Scarlett Hughes, Amy Wheeler, Cassidy McCarthy, Charley Phillips, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Kirstie Gordon, Lucy Higham, Olivia Baker, Sarah Glenn.
Predicted Playing XI
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Tammy Beaumont (C)
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Batter
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Amy Jones
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Wicket-keeper
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Kathryn Bryce
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All-rounder
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Georgia Elwiss
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Batter
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Georgie Boyce
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Batter
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Orla Prendergast
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All-rounder
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Ella Claridge
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All-rounder
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Sarah Glenn
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Bowler
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Josie Groves
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Bowler
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Grace Ballinger
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Bowler
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Charley Phillips
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Bowler
The Blaze Women Team Form
The Blaze Women have a powerful batting lineup and they have it in them to improve, especially as openers Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones settle in and familiarize themselves with the conditions. Their bowlers are not pulling their weight so far and have their work cut out against Durham Women.
Durham Women vs The Blaze Women Head-to-Head
There is no head-to-head record between Durham Women and The Blaze Women since this outing marks their first fixture.
Durham Women vs The Blaze Women Betting Odds
The Blaze Women to have a better opening partnership than Durham Women
Emma Marlow and Suzie Bates managed a measly five-run stand in Durham Women’s first game of the season against Essex Women. The former was the one who faced an early dismissal in the second over which resulted in a low score. The Blaze Women were in a similar plight as Tammy Beaumont lost her wicket in the sixth over with 17 runs on the board alongside Amy Jones. However, Beaumont is an absolute powerhouse with the bat and she is expected to turn things around in the next game.
Durham Women vs The Blaze Women Best Batters
Suzie Bates to be Durham Women’s Best Batter
Suzie Bates emerged as the leading run scorer for Durham Women with an unbeaten 93, having missed out on a century in the first game against Essex Women. She played three innings for Hampshire Women in the last season of the tournament where she scored 160 runs, including two half-centuries. The opener remains the top choice for the next match.
Tammy Beaumont to be The Blaze Women’s Best Batter
Tammy Beaumont hardly made a contribution in the last game against Lancashire Women considering she scored a mere four runs before her dismissal. However, in her ODI career spanning 117 innings, she has 4274 runs which includes ten centuries and 23 half-centuries. She has a stellar average of 40.70 which makes her the top pick for the upcoming fixture.
Durham Women vs The Blaze Women Best Bowlers
Katie Levick to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler
Katie Levick picked an impressive three-wicket haul in the previous game against Essex Women, making her the team’s second leading bowler with an average of 9.33. She was also Durham Women’s top wicket-taker in the last ODI series against Zimbabwe Women XI with a total of nine wickets in two innings which included a fifer. She is expected to lead the charge in the upcoming game.
Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Bowler
In the previous game against Lancashire Women, Kathryn Bryce was the joint leading bowler with one wicket in nine overs and an economy rate of 4.77. She is an excellent all-rounder and during the last season of the tournament, she captured six wickets in five innings for Warwickshire Women along with an average of 15.33, making her the leading contender against Durham Women.
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