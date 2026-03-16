Facts: Durham Women’s Suzie Bates is the second highest run scorer of the tournament with 93 runs in the first game.

Phoebe Turner and Katie Levick, Durham Women’s bowlers, are the first and third leading wicket-takers of the competition with four and three wickets, respectively.

Durham Women vs The Blaze Women Chances of Winning

Durham Women’s victory over Essex Women was a piece of cake as the former’s bowlers made life easy for the batters by restricting the opposition to a total of 177. Phoebe Turner and Katie Levick were particularly instrumental in doing so as they picked four and three wickets, respectively. Durham Women’s chase kicked off with an early dismissal but opener Suzie Bates and skipper Hollie Armitage consolidated quite well with scores of 93* and 64*, respectively. The pair put on a solid 173*-run partnership and finished the match with nine wickets to spare.

The Blaze Women, on the other hand, were on the receiving end of a thrashing as they were bundled out for 234 runs; Kathryn Bryce top-scored with 70 runs and Georgia Elwiss narrowly missed out on a half-century with 49 runs. However, the bowlers had a tough time defending the score and they only managed to take two wickets which allowed Lancashire Women to complete the chase with eight wickets in hand.

Durham Women chance of winning -

The Blaze Women chance of winning -

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Durham Women vs The Blaze Women Betting Tips

The Blaze Women to score high before first dismissal

The Blaze Women had a substandard 17-run opening partnership in the previous game versus Lancashire Women, owing to Tammy Beaumont’s early dismissal. Despite this, Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones are expected to return stronger in the upcoming match since they have averages of 40.70 and 30.09, respectively, in their ODI careers thus far. A significantly better first partnership is on the cards for the openers against Durham Women.

Durham Women vs The Blaze Women Toss Prediction

Durham Women chose to field first in the last outing against Essex Women at Riverside Ground and the former ended up taking victory. The chasing sides have the advantage at this venue, having won 14 out of 26 ODI games here so far. The toss winning side will be keen to field first in the upcoming fixture as well.

Weather Report

Chester-le-Street is set to experience light rain with a 25% likelihood of precipitation, and the temperature is predicted to peak at 16 degrees Celsius.

Durham Women Player List

Hollie Armitage (c), Emma Marlow, Emily Windsor, Leah Dobson, Suzie Bates, Katherine Fraser, Mady Villiers, Trudy Johnson, Bess Heath, Mia Rogers, Abigail Glen, Katie Levick, Lauren Filer, Lizzie Scott, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Grace Thompson.

Predicted Playing XI

Emma Marlow Batter Suzie Bates Batter Hollie Armitage (C) All-rounder Mady Villiers All-rounder Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Leah Dobson Batter Phoebe Turner Bowler Katherine Fraser All-rounder Abigail Glen Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Grace Thompson Bowler

Durham Women Team Form

Durham Women’s batting was off the charts in the first match and if they can keep this momentum going, they have the potential to be invincible. The bowlers, too, did a brilliant job in curtailing the score.

The Blaze Women Player List

Tammy Beaumont (c), Ella Claridge, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Prisha Thanawala, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Kathryn Bryce, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Orla Prendergast, Amy Jones, Sarah Bryce, Scarlett Hughes, Amy Wheeler, Cassidy McCarthy, Charley Phillips, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Kirstie Gordon, Lucy Higham, Olivia Baker, Sarah Glenn.

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont (C) Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Georgie Boyce Batter Orla Prendergast All-rounder Ella Claridge All-rounder Sarah Glenn Bowler Josie Groves Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler Charley Phillips Bowler

The Blaze Women Team Form

The Blaze Women have a powerful batting lineup and they have it in them to improve, especially as openers Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones settle in and familiarize themselves with the conditions. Their bowlers are not pulling their weight so far and have their work cut out against Durham Women.

Durham Women vs The Blaze Women Head-to-Head

There is no head-to-head record between Durham Women and The Blaze Women since this outing marks their first fixture.

Durham Women vs The Blaze Women Betting Odds

The Blaze Women to have a better opening partnership than Durham Women

Emma Marlow and Suzie Bates managed a measly five-run stand in Durham Women’s first game of the season against Essex Women. The former was the one who faced an early dismissal in the second over which resulted in a low score. The Blaze Women were in a similar plight as Tammy Beaumont lost her wicket in the sixth over with 17 runs on the board alongside Amy Jones. However, Beaumont is an absolute powerhouse with the bat and she is expected to turn things around in the next game.

Durham Women vs The Blaze Women Best Batters

Suzie Bates to be Durham Women’s Best Batter

Suzie Bates emerged as the leading run scorer for Durham Women with an unbeaten 93, having missed out on a century in the first game against Essex Women. She played three innings for Hampshire Women in the last season of the tournament where she scored 160 runs, including two half-centuries. The opener remains the top choice for the next match.

Tammy Beaumont to be The Blaze Women’s Best Batter

Tammy Beaumont hardly made a contribution in the last game against Lancashire Women considering she scored a mere four runs before her dismissal. However, in her ODI career spanning 117 innings, she has 4274 runs which includes ten centuries and 23 half-centuries. She has a stellar average of 40.70 which makes her the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Durham Women vs The Blaze Women Best Bowlers

Katie Levick to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler

Katie Levick picked an impressive three-wicket haul in the previous game against Essex Women, making her the team’s second leading bowler with an average of 9.33. She was also Durham Women’s top wicket-taker in the last ODI series against Zimbabwe Women XI with a total of nine wickets in two innings which included a fifer. She is expected to lead the charge in the upcoming game.

Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

In the previous game against Lancashire Women, Kathryn Bryce was the joint leading bowler with one wicket in nine overs and an economy rate of 4.77. She is an excellent all-rounder and during the last season of the tournament, she captured six wickets in five innings for Warwickshire Women along with an average of 15.33, making her the leading contender against Durham Women.





