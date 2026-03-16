Facts: Durham Women’s Phoebe Turner remains unchallenged as the tournament’s top bowler with 12 wickets in five innings.

Warwickshire Women’s Emily Arlott is the second leading wicket-taker with 11 wickets in five innings.

Durham Women vs Warwickshire Women Chances of Winning

Durham Women extended their losing streak when they went up against Hampshire Women in the last game, having piled on an unimpressive score of 190 runs. The top order was of no help and the middle order batters all secured mediocre scores which did not aid the team much. It came down to the lower order and Phoebe Turner, Durham Women’s medium pacer, top-scored with 38 runs. The bowlers had their work cut out and they were unable to keep Hampshire Women from surpassing the score. In the end, Durham Women ended up losing by a margin of seven wickets.

Warwickshire Women lost yet another match as they took on Somerset Women last time out and allowed the latter to secure a formidable score of 297. Emily Arlott was Warwickshire Women’s only bowler who curtailed runs and took four wickets in the process. The batters had a lot on their hands and opener Sterre Kalis went all out to score 60 runs, adding 77 runs to the first wicket alongside wicket-keeper batter Abigail Freeborn. The rest of the top and middle order were hardly of any help and skipper Georgia Davis, who came in at number ten, scored precisely 50 runs which was too little, too late, giving Somerset Women a 48-run win.

Durham Women chance of winning - 45%

Warwickshire Women chance of winning - 55%

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Durham Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Tips

Warwickshire Women to score high before first dismissal

Sterre Kalis and Abigail Freeborn’s partnerships have been blowing hot and cold but they certainly have the vitality to score big. This has been made evident in the five games they have played thus far, having scored 77, 19, 48, 4 and 35 runs before the first dismissal. Moreover, Durham Women’s bowlers are not particularly effective, save for Phoebe Turner. Warwickshire Women’s openers have the perfect opportunity to demonstrate their prowess and showcase another dominant performance.

Durham Women vs Warwickshire Women Toss Prediction

Riverside Ground is a fielding track through and through which is evident in the fact that the teams chasing are three for three in the tournament so far. Additionally, the toss winners elected to field first on all three occasions. The average first innings total of 198 is too low to defend and chasing is a no-brainer decision for the toss winning skipper of the next game.

Weather Report

With a maximum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius, the weather at Chester-le-Street will be perfect for the game as the chance of rain is as low as 5%, accompanied by partly cloudy skies.

Durham Women Player List

Hollie Armitage (c), Emma Marlow, Emily Windsor, Leah Dobson, Suzie Bates, Katherine Fraser, Mady Villiers, Trudy Johnson, Bess Heath, Mia Rogers, Abigail Glen, Katie Levick, Lauren Filer, Lizzie Scott, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Grace Thompson.

Predicted Playing XI

Emma Marlow Batter Suzie Bates Batter Hollie Armitage (C) All-rounder Mady Villiers All-rounder Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Leah Dobson Batter Phoebe Turner Bowler Katherine Fraser All-rounder Abigail Glen Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Grace Thompson Bowler

Durham Women Team Form

Durham Women are awful at scoring and their batters are woefully out of form. Their heavy reliance on Hollie Armitage is costing them too much.

Warwickshire Women Player List

Georgia Davis (c), Chloe Brewer, Meg Austin, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Charis Pavely, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Issy Wong, Katie George, Millie Taylor, Sterre Kalis.

Predicted Playing XI

Sterre Kalis Batter Abbey Freeborn Wicket-keeper Davina Perrin All-rounder Katie George Bowler Natasha Wraith Batter Chloe Brewer Batter Emily Arlott Bowler Bethan Ellis All-rounder Charis Pavely All-rounder Georgia Davis (C) Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler

Warwickshire Women Team Form

Warwickshire Women need to fix their inconsistency and they have a great opportunity to boost their morale against a weaker Durham Women. Their batters need to improve in order to bring some stability to their form.

Durham Women vs Warwickshire Women Head-to-Head

Durham Women and Warwickshire Women do not have a head-to-head record yet, and this is their first encounter in the tournament.

Durham Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Odds

Warwickshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Durham Women

Emma Marlow and Suzie Bates have had a tough time hitting the ground running and Durham Women’s first wicket has suffered as a consequence. In the three matches leading up to this fixture, the openers set up first partnerships of 16, 0 and 28 runs. Abbey Freeborn is Warwickshire Women’s regular opener and her partnerships with Sterre Kalis have been quite successful, and the one match she opened with Meg Austin was their only disappointing stand. In the last three outings, the openers added 77, 19 and 48 runs to the first wicket. The latter have two absolute power-hitters as their openers and have the opportunity to outdo Durham Women’s opening order with ease.

Durham Women vs Warwickshire Women Best Batters

Hollie Armitage to be Durham Women’s Best Batter

Hollie Armitage was not the top scorer in the last match against Hampshire Women as she scored 25 runs before her dismissal. Nevertheless, she has an impressive 259 runs under her belt in five innings so far, including three half-centuries. Her average of 64.75 is quite remarkable and she remains the top pick for the next game.

Davina Perrin to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Batter

Davina Perrin posted a mediocre score in the previous game against Somerset Women, having amassed 37 runs. She still stands as the top batter for Warwickshire Women with 178 runs in five innings and an average of 35.60. She is expected to return to form and come good against Durham Women.

Durham Women vs Warwickshire Women Best Bowlers

Phoebe Turner to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler

Phoebe Turner was the joint leading bowler for Durham Women once again in the previous game against Hampshire Women where she delivered six overs, picked one wicket and achieved an economy rate of 5.00. She continues to be their leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets in five innings along with an excellent average of 15.91 which makes her the most reliable player to take a punt on.

Emily Arlott to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the last match, Emily Arlott was the top bowler for Warwickshire Women where she picked a four-wicket haul against Somerset Women with a brilliant economy rate of 6.10. She has extended her lead at the top with 11 wickets in five wickets and an average of 18.36, making her the leading contender for the upcoming fixture.