Facts: Essex Women’s Grace Scrivens is the third highest run scorer of the competition with 352 runs in six innings.

Durham Women’s Phoebe Turner is the third leading bowler with 12 wickets in six innings so far.

Essex Women have a 2-1 lead over Durham Women in their head-to-head tally.

Essex Women vs Durham Women Chances of Winning

Essex Women’s campaign is unredeemable and their performance against Hampshire Women was dismal. The bowlers did well to restrict the latter to 273 which gave the batters a fighting chance. Essex Women’s innings was off to a flying start as opener and skipper Grace Scrivens notched up a century with 101 runs. However, she received very little support from the other end as their entire batting lineup was crumbling. They were 256/8 when they ran out of overs and wound up succumbing by a mere 17 runs.

Durham Women, on the other hand, had a surprising turn of events as they beat Warwickshire Women in the last encounter. Having limited the latter to 243, Durham Women’s batters kept their head down and crossed the line despite losing seven wickets in the process; opener Suzie Bates set the tone for the innings with a 72-run knock, followed by Mady Villiers and Hollie Armitage who scored 65* and 46 runs, respectively. They were left with three wickets by the end of the game.

Essex Women chance of winning - 43%

Durham Women chance of winning - 57%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Essex Women vs Durham Women Betting Tips

Essex Women to score high before first dismissal

Essex Women have had a lot of ups and downs at the front and Grace Scrivens has seen it all as their mainstay opener. She opened the first three matches with Joanne Gardner where they secured scores of 32, 43 and 1, and Alice Macleod replaced the latter for the following three games where the pair added 77, 1 and 47 runs to the first wicket. Barring one poor performance, the openers have shown destructive potential which puts them in a great position against Durham Women’s bowling attack.

Essex Women vs Durham Women Toss Prediction

County Ground in Chelmsford has been more favorable to the fielding side this season since both matches played here ended in victory for them. The average first innings total of 260 in the tournament is quite a straightforward chase which makes it the top choice for the upcoming game as well.

Weather Report

A cloud cover is expected at Chelmsford on the day of the match and there is a slight 10% chance of rain. The temperature is set to reach 21 degrees Celsius.

Essex Women Player List

Grace Scrivens (c), Kelly Castle, Alice Macleod, Cordelia Griffith, Flo Miller, Joanne Gardner, Madeleine Blinkhorn-Jones, Jodi Grewcock, Kate Coppack, Amara Carr, Ariana Dowse, Abtaha Maqsood, Esmae MacGregor, Eva Gray, Sophia Smale, Sophie Munro, Beth MacGregor.

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Scrivens (C) All-rounder Alice Macleod Batter Cordelia Griffith Batter Jodi Grewcock All-rounder Flo Miller Batter Sophia Smale Bowler Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Eva Gray Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Beth MacGregor Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler

Essex Women Team Form

Essex Women have four defeats in the last five games and the inadequacy of their batters is holding them back a great deal. Grace Scrivens is the only batter making a difference at the moment.

Durham Women Player List

Hollie Armitage (c), Emma Marlow, Emily Windsor, Leah Dobson, Suzie Bates, Katherine Fraser, Mady Villiers, Trudy Johnson, Bess Heath, Mia Rogers, Abigail Glen, Katie Levick, Lauren Filer, Lizzie Scott, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Grace Thompson.

Predicted Playing XI

Emma Marlow Batter Suzie Bates Batter Hollie Armitage (C) All-rounder Mady Villiers All-rounder Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Leah Dobson Batter Phoebe Turner Bowler Katherine Fraser All-rounder Abigail Glen Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Grace Thompson Bowler

Durham Women Team Form

Durham Women were on a four-match losing streak before they overcame Warwickshire Women in the last match. They have the potential to beat Essex Women again and take their third win of the season, especially with a strong bowling lineup.

Essex Women vs Durham Women Head-to-Head

Essex Women have two wins against Durham Women in their head-to-head encounters but the latter won their previous meeting earlier this season.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Essex Women - 2

Durham Women - 1

Essex Women vs Durham Women Betting Odds

Essex Women to have a better opening partnership than Durham Women

Emma Marlow’s underperformance and Suzie Bates’ inconsistency have both contributed to substandard opening scores from Durham Women in the last three games. The duo set up totals of 24, 16 and 0 which are far from what the team would want from them. On the other hand, Essex Women’s Grace Scrivens has done a great deal for their first wicket and her partnership with Alice Macleod yielded totals of 47, 1 and 77 runs in the previous three encounters. Despite the latter’s slight instability, they are a superior opening wicket in the upcoming clash.

Essex Women vs Durham Women List a County Ground, null Essex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Durham Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now!

Essex Women vs Durham Women Best Batters

Grace Scrivens to be Essex Women’s Best Batter

The prediction for the previous game panned out as expected considering Grace Scrivens was the leading batter Essex Women once again with a 101-run knock against Hampshire Women, marking her second ton of the season. With 352 runs in six innings and an average of 70.40, she is the team’s leading batter and will be expected to top their charts in the next match as well.

Hollie Armitage to be Durham Women’s Best Batter

Hollie Armitage was among the top batters for Durham Women against Warwickshire Women as she notched up 46 runs, falling short of her fourth half-century this season. She remains their top run-scorer with 305 runs in six innings and an average of 61.00 which makes her the leading contender against Essex Women, too.

Essex Women vs Durham Women Best Bowlers

Abtaha Maqsood to be Essex Women’s Best Bowler

Abtaha Maqsood was tied as the second-leading wicket-taker for Essex Women in the last encounter, having picked a single wicket in eight overs along with an economy rate of 3.37. She is their second leading bowler overall with six wickets in four innings and her average of 24.66 is the best of the team, making her the top choice once again.

Phoebe Turner to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler

Phoebe Turner had one bad day in office as she went wicketless during the last outing versus Warwickshire Women. However, this has not affected her standing at the top as she has 12 wickets in six innings so far. Averaging at 19.50, she is expected to come out on top in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Durham Women Essex Women to win @ 2.04 (Parimatch)

Durham Women to win @ 1.75 (Parimatch) Essex Women are currently the weakest team in the competition and they have Durham Women for company at the bottom. The former are in last place with one win in six matches while Durham Women occupy the penultimate position with two victories in the tournament so far. Since the Hollie Armitage-led side beat Essex Women in their previous head-to-head outing this season, they are backed to come out on top again. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





