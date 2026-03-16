Facts: Eva Gray is the leading bowler for Essex Women with six wickets in three innings thus far.

Lancashire Women’s Emma Lamb and Eve Jones are the top two batters of the competition with 268 and 217 runs, respectively, in three innings.

Essex Women vs Lancashire Women Chances of Winning

Essex Women are the worst-performing team at the moment and they lost for the third time in a row as they took on Somerset Women in the previous game. The former batted first and their performance was absolutely dismal considering they scored a paltry 184 runs. Wicket-keeper batter Amara Carr came through with her best one-day knock to date with 67 runs and that was about the only competent score from the team. The bowlers had no chance of defending that and they gave it their best shot by taking five wickets which fell short of the mark.

Lancashire Women’s bowlers made a huge blunder in the previous game against Hampshire Women where the batters racked in an outstanding total of 292 runs. Openers Eve Jones and Emma Lamb set the tone for the innings with 107 and 86 runs, respectively, and the others’ miscellaneous contributions were enough for the team to secure a highly competitive total. However, their bowling attack were far too lax with runs and they conceded a whopping eight-wicket defeat when victory was theirs for the taking from the start.

Essex Women chance of winning -

Lancashire Women chance of winning -

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Essex Women vs Lancashire Women Betting Tips

Lancashire Women to score high before first dismissal

Lancashire Women’s openers are, arguably, the most formidable first partnership in the tournament so far since both Eve Jones and Emma Lamb are dealing in 50s and 100s. Barring the first match where they posted 34 runs on the board, they haven’t looked back since they piled on scores of 151 and 185 in the next two matches. Jones and Lamb’s averages of 72.33 and 134.00, respectively, make them a nearly invincible opening pair.

Essex Women vs Lancashire Women Toss Prediction

Essex Women’s decision to field first at County Ground in Chelmsford worked against them since batting first is a clear advantage at the venue. With eight wins in 13 matches for those batting first in the ODIs, the track is certainly more batting friendly. Taking this into account, the toss winning side in the upcoming game will want to set the target and garner an advantage.

Weather Report

A mildly rainy day is expected at Chelmsford with light rain causing disruptions and a 20% possibility of precipitation. The temperature is going to be around 12 degrees Celsius.

Essex Women Player List

Grace Scrivens (c), Kelly Castle, Alice Macleod, Cordelia Griffith, Flo Miller, Joanne Gardner, Madeleine Blinkhorn-Jones, Jodi Grewcock, Kate Coppack, Amara Carr, Ariana Dowse, Abtaha Maqsood, Esmae MacGregor, Eva Gray, Sophia Smale, Sophie Munro, Beth MacGregor.

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Scrivens (C) All-rounder Joanne Gardner Batter Cordelia Griffith Batter Jodi Grewcock All-rounder Flo Miller Batter Sophia Smale Bowler Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Eva Gray Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Beth MacGregor Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler

Essex Women Team Form

Essex Women’s batting has been their bug bear and their bowling is equally underwhelming. They have their work cut out against a superior Lancashire Women.

Lancashire Women Player List

Eleanor Threlkeld (c), Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Katie Mack, Liberty Heap, Fi Morris, Sophie Ecclestone, Ailsa Lister, Seren Smale, Alana King, Hannah Jones, Hannah Rainey, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris, Eve Jones.

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Katie Mack Batter Seren Smale Batter Fi Morris Bowler Mahika Gaur All-rounder Danielle Collins Batter Kate Cross Bowler Eleanor Threlkeld (C) Wicket-keeper Hannah Jones Bowler Sophie Morris Bowler

Lancashire Women Team Form

Lancashire Women’s bowlers faltered terribly which cost them the opportunity to end up at the top of the table. Nevertheless, they are capable of turning things around on a whim.

Essex Women vs Lancashire Women Head-to-Head

In Essex Women and Lancashire Women’s sole head-to-head match in the 2016 season, the latter emerged victorious by a three-wicket margin.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Essex Women - 0

Lancashire Women - 1

Essex Women vs Lancashire Women Betting Odds

Lancashire Women to have a better opening partnership than Essex Women

Essex Women’s Grace Scrivens has been a tad inconsistent in the tournament while her opening partner, Joanne Gardner, is underperforming. Together, the duo have set up unremarkable totals of 1, 43 and 32 in the previous three outings. They are a long way off in comparison to Lancashire Women’s explosive openers as Eve Jones and Emma Lamb secured 185, 151 and 34 runs in the last three games. Their progression is commendable and they are, without a doubt, the favorite first partnership for the upcoming fixture.

Essex Women vs Lancashire Women Best Batters

Grace Scrivens to be Essex Women’s Best Batter

Skipper Grace Scrivens was the second highest run scorer for Essex Women in the last match against Somerset Women where she departed for 27 runs. She leads the team’s batting overall with 99 runs in three innings and an average of 33.00, and she remains the top pick for the upcoming match.

Emma Lamb to be Lancashire Women’s Best Batter

Emma Lamb has been on an absolute rampage this season as she scored her second half-century in a row with 86 runs in the previous game against Hampshire Women. She is in a league of her own with 268 runs in three innings. With a stellar average of 134.00, the opener is expected to be their standout batter in the next encounter.

Essex Women vs Lancashire Women Best Bowlers

Eva Gray to be Essex Women’s Best Bowler

Eva Gray delivered a seven-over spell in the previous outing against Somerset Women which yielded a single wicket and an economy rate of 4.28. She currently stands as the leading bowler for Essex Women with six wickets in three innings. Averaging at 19.33, she is the top choice against Lancashire Women as well.

Emma Lamb to be Lancashire Women’s Best Bowler

In the last encounter versus Hampshire Women, Emma Lamb was the joint leading wicket-taker for Lancashire Women as she captured one wicket in a full quota of ten overs and an economy rate of 5.90. With six wickets in the tournament so far and an average of 21.83, she is the team’s top bowler overall and continues to be the leading contender for the next outing, too.





