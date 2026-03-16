Facts: Essex Women’s Grace Scrivens is the second highest run scorer of the competition with 377 runs in seven innings.

Sophia Dunkley is the leading batter for Surrey Women with 319 runs in six innings thus far.

Essex Women vs Surrey Women Chances of Winning

Essex Women have no way of making it out of their rut at this point as they suffered yet another loss at the hands of Durham Women in the last game. The former, having batted first, piled on 178 runs before they were all out - the top order batters were the only ones who made an impact, particularly Ariana Dowse who remained not out on 43 by the end. Opener Alice Macleod was next in line with 32 runs but the bowlers were in for a rout with such a paltry score on the board. There was no stopping Durham Women since the latter found it rather simple to chase down the score, and they did so with six wickets in hand.

Surrey Women are in the midst of their own struggle as they are unable to take the fight to the top. They fumbled with victory within reach in the last game against The Blaze Women, having allowed the latter to secure a whopping 346-run stand. Surrey Women’s batters had a mammoth task on their hands and they nearly pulled it off as they scored precisely 346 runs before running out of overs. Alice Capsey shone with the bat as she scored 125 runs single handedly and opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge notched up 43 runs. The sides ended up in a tie as Surrey Women fell short of the target by a single run.

Essex Women chance of winning - 45%

Surrey Women chance of winning - 55%

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Essex Women vs Surrey Women Betting Tips

Surrey Women to score high before first dismissal

In the last five games that Surrey Women have played, their first wicket has only failed to deliver on one occasion. Bryony Smith and Danni Wyatt-Hodge were their openers right from the start before the former was replaced by Sophia Dunkley for the last game. The opening pair has piled on impressive totals of 57, 100, 3, 59 and 67 in the previous five fixtures and their present form makes them a dependable duo to take a punt on.

Essex Women vs Surrey Women Toss Prediction

County Ground in Chelmsford has hosted three matches this season where the toss winners elected to field first on all three occasions. They were successful twice with an average first innings stand of 232 in the tournament so far. The sides will vie to be able to chase in the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

Chelmsford is set to experience clear weather with no rain forecast coupled with sunny conditions. The temperature is predicted to hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

Essex Women Player List

Grace Scrivens (c), Kelly Castle, Alice Macleod, Cordelia Griffith, Flo Miller, Joanne Gardner, Madeleine Blinkhorn-Jones, Jodi Grewcock, Kate Coppack, Amara Carr, Ariana Dowse, Abtaha Maqsood, Esmae MacGregor, Eva Gray, Sophia Smale, Sophie Munro, Beth MacGregor.

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Scrivens (C) All-rounder Alice Macleod Batter Cordelia Griffith Batter Jodi Grewcock All-rounder Flo Miller Batter Sophia Smale Bowler Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Eva Gray Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Beth MacGregor Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler

Essex Women Team Form

Essex Women come into this game on the back of three consecutive defeats and they are absolutely not capable of giving Surrey Women a fight, especially with their batters in awful form.

Surrey Women Player List

Kira Chathli (c), Bryony Smith, Alice Capsey, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Alexa Stonehouse, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan, Emma Jones, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Priyanaz Chatterji, Jemima Spence, Bethan Miles, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Tilly Corteen-Coleman.

Predicted Playing XI

Sophia Dunkley Batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Paige Scholfield Batter Alice Davidson-Richards Bowler Phoebe Franklin Batter Kalea Moore Bowler Kira Chathli (C) Wicket-keeper Danielle Gregory Bowler Ryana Macdonald-Gay Bowler Alexa Stonehouse Bowler

Surrey Women Team Form

Surrey Women have had a mixed bag of results with two wins, two losses and a tie in the last five matches. However, they have a strong batting lineup to overcome Essex Women.

Essex Women vs Surrey Women Head-to-Head

Essex Women and Surrey Women faced each other once in the tournament during the 2018 season where the latter bagged a dominant eight-wicket win.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Essex Women - 0

Surrey Women - 1

Essex Women vs Surrey Women Betting Odds

Surrey Women to have a better opening partnership than Essex Women

Grace Scrivens and Alice Macleod have had a promising trajectory for Essex Women’s first wicket with partnerships of 62, 47 and 1 runs in the previous three outings. However, their scores depend heavily on the former’s form which does not bode well for the team. On the other hand, Surrey Women have a more balanced first wicket with Sophia Dunkley and Danni Wyatt-Hodge, having scored 57, 100 and 3 runs together in the last three encounters. Surrey Women are certainly more reliable in this regard and have the upper hand going into the next fixture.

Essex Women vs Surrey Women Best Batters

Grace Scrivens to be Essex Women’s Best Batter

Grace Scrivens was not Essex Women’s top scorer in the last game against Durham Women where she scored 25 runs, rather unseemly for her considering she is on the cusp of reaching 400 runs. She has 377 runs so far in seven innings with an average of 62.83, and she remains the top pick for the next match as well.

Sophia Dunkley to be Surrey Women’s Best Batter

Sophia Dunkley was not particularly impactful in the previous game against The Blaze Women, having scored just 20 runs. Despite this disappointing showing, she is the top batter for the team with 319 runs in six innings and an average of 63.80. She is expected to come good in the next encounter against Essex Women.

Essex Women vs Surrey Women Best Bowlers

Eva Gray to be Essex Women’s Best Bowler

Eva Gray was the second highest wicket-taker against Durham Women in the last outing where she picked a single wicket in seven overs with an economy rate of 2.28. She is Essex Women’s leading bowler overall with eight wickets under her belt in seven innings, and although her average of 36.62 is quite high, she is expected to lead their attack in the upcoming game.

Danielle Gregory to be Surrey Women’s Best Bowler

Danielle Gregory emerged as Surrey Women’s top bowler against The Blaze Women, having delivered eight overs and claimed three wickets. She is now the leading wicket-taker for the team with ten wickets in seven innings, and continues to be the top choice for the next encounter as well.





