Facts: Sophia Smale leads Essex Women’s run charts with 40 runs in the first game.

Abigail Freeborn, Warwickshire Women’s wicket-keeper, is their leading run scorer with 70 runs in one innings.

Essex Women vs Warwickshire Women Chances of Winning

Essex Women made an awful start to their campaign this season as they went up against Durham Women in the previous game. Having been asked to bat first, Essex Women only managed a meager total of 177 before they were bundled out. After their top and middle order contributed virtually nothing, Sophia Smale went on to top the run charts with 40 runs on the board. With such a measly score on the board, Essex Women’s bowlers had a terrible time trying to curtail Durham Women. Despite taking an early wicket and mounting pressure on the opposition, they failed to topple any more batters and ended up losing by a margin of nine wickets.

On the other hand, Warwickshire Women absolutely squandered the opportunity to win when victory was theirs for taking. In the last game versus Hampshire Women, the latter were restricted to a score of 208. This was a doable chase and even though Warwickshire Women lost several wickets in the process, they were still in a position to take victory comfortably. Opener and wicket-keeper batter Abigail Freeborn was the major contributor with 70 runs and the rest scored enough to make it close to the target. However, they left the tailenders to finish the game and they scored precisely 208 before losing their final wicket on the last ball, resulting in a tie.

Essex Women chance of winning -

Warwickshire Women chance of winning -

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Essex Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Tips

Essex Women to score low before first dismissal

Skipper Grace Scrivens is taking part in the tournament for the first time and she has played very few competitive matches prior to this. Although her partner, Joanne Gardner, was a part of the competition in its previous form as the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup, she only scored 75 runs across six innings. In the previous game against Durham Women, they added 32 runs to the first wicket but their ability to keep up the momentum is uncertain. Moreover, Warwickshire Women have a strong bowling lineup which will thwart the openers’ chances of putting on a big total.

Essex Women vs Warwickshire Women Toss Prediction

County Ground in Chelmsford has an average first innings score of 226 in 13 One Day International matches so far but despite that, the teams batting first have been able to defend it efficiently with eight wins while those chasing have four. Even though the surface is not primed for the batters, the toss winners will want to bat first in the next game.

Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies are going to prevail at Chelmsford with a negligible 10% possibility of a downpour, coupled with a maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius.

Essex Women Player List

Grace Scrivens (c), Kelly Castle, Alice Macleod, Cordelia Griffith, Flo Miller, Joanne Gardner, Madeleine Blinkhorn-Jones, Jodi Grewcock, Kate Coppack, Amara Carr, Ariana Dowse, Abtaha Maqsood, Esmae MacGregor, Eva Gray, Sophia Smale, Sophie Munro, Beth MacGregor.

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Scrivens (C) All-rounder Joanne Gardner Batter Cordelia Griffith Batter Jodi Grewcock All-rounder Flo Miller Batter Alice Macleod Batter Sophia Smale Bowler Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Eva Gray Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Beth MacGregor Bowler

Essex Women Team Form

Essex Women need to revamp their entire approach to stand a chance against Warwickshire Women, especially since their batters made a mess of their innings in the last game.

Warwickshire Women Player List

Georgia Davis (c), Chloe Brewer, Meg Austin, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Charis Pavely, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Issy Wong, Katie George, Millie Taylor, Sterre Kalis.

Predicted Playing XI

Sterre Kalis Batter Abbey Freeborn Wicket-keeper Davina Perrin All-rounder Katie George Bowler Natasha Wraith Batter Chloe Brewer Batter Emily Arlott Bowler Bethan Ellis All-rounder Charis Pavely All-rounder Georgia Davis (C) Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler

Warwickshire Women Team Form

Warwickshire Women’s top and middle order need to step up and contribute more. Their batting certainly has depth but the ones at the top have to pull their weight.

Essex Women vs Warwickshire Women Head-to-Head

Essex Women and Warwickshire Women are yet to face each other in the tournament so far and no head-to-head record has been established.

Essex Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Odds

Warwickshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Essex Women

Essex Women’s opening batters, Grace Scrivens and Joanne Gardner, are both quite inexperienced and the former, particularly, has not played too many matches in her career. During the last game against Durham Women, they were able to add 32 runs to the first wicket. On the other hand, Sterre Kalis and Abigail Freeborn are a seasoned pair and although they scored 35 runs in the first game, they have the potential to improve and come back even stronger. They are favored to outclass Essex Women’s first partnership in the upcoming clash.

Essex Women vs Warwickshire Women Best Batters

Grace Scrivens to be Essex Women’s Best Batter

Grace Scrivens was not among the top scorers for the team in the last outing against Durham Women, considering the opener was out for 19 runs. The young captain does not have a lot of experience under her belt but has the potential to do better in the upcoming match.

Abigail Freeborn to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Batter

Abigail Freeborn emerged as the leading batter for Warwickshire Women in the previous encounter versus Hampshire Women, having notched up a half-century with 70 runs. Although she was not particularly impressive during the last season of the tournament as she scored 116 runs in seven innings with an average of 16.57, she is expected to continue performing well in the present season.

Essex Women vs Warwickshire Women Best Bowlers

Kate Coppack to be Essex Women’s Best Bowler

Kate Coppack was the only wicket-taker for Essex Women during the previous game against Durham Women. In her eight-over spell, she delivered one maiden, picked one wicket and achieved an economy rate of 5.50. Although her bowling average of 44.00 is quite high, she remains the top contender against Warwickshire Women.

Georgia Davis to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Bowler

Georgia Davis was tied as the second leading bowler for Warwickshire Women in the last outing against Hampshire Women as she claimed two wickets in nine overs with an economy rate of 4.22. She was the team’s top wicket-taker in the 2019 season with 12 wickets in seven innings and an average of 16.08, making her the top pick against Essex Women.





