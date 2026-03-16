Facts: Hampshire Women’s opener, Ella McCaughan, is the third leading batter of the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with 268 runs in four innings.

Durham Women’s Phoebe Turner is the top wicket-taker of the competition with 11 wickets in four innings so far.

Hampshire Women vs Durham Women Chances of Winning

Hampshire Women were handed their first defeat of the season as they took on The Blaze Women in the previous game. The former were restricted to 189 as the visitors had a tough time hitting the ground running. Opener Ella McCaughan was the only batter who made a difference to their innings as she scored 57 runs on her own. The others were not nearly as helpful with the bat and the bowlers had a massive task on their hands. They managed to topple three wickets but the score was not defendable, giving Hampshire Women a seven-wicket loss.

Durham Women enter this match on the back of three back-to-back defeats and their last match against Somerset Women was reduced to 39 overs due to the rain. Durham Women were bundled out for 219 by the end of 38 overs, and their captain, Hollie Armitage, was the only one who played a consequential innings with 89 runs on the board. However, the bowlers had their work cut out and they dismissed six of Somerset Women’s batters but the score was too easy to attain.

Hampshire Women chance of winning - 55%

Durham Women chance of winning - 45%

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Hampshire Women vs Durham Women Betting Tips

Hampshire Women to score high before first dismissal

Ella McCaughan and Maia Bouchier’s nine-run partnership in the first game of the season was their only futile stand since the openers became invincible thereafter. In Hampshire Women’s following three matches, the duo went guns blazing to set up dominant opening scores of 116, 137 and 41 runs. The pair are formidable and their partnership is expected to be just as successful in the upcoming game.

Hampshire Women vs Durham Women Toss Prediction

Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground has hosted three One Day International matches in the tournament thus far, and those fielding first have a dominant record with three wins. It is a low scoring wicket which is evidenced by the fact that the average first innings total of 131 cannot be defended. This makes chasing a favored choice in the next match.

Weather Report

A negligible 10% chance of rainfall is predicted at Arundel despite cloudy conditions prevailing on match day. The temperature is predicted to touch 16 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire Women Player List

Georgia Adams (c), Abigale Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Poppy Tulloch, Ava Lee, Charli Knott, Ellyse Perry, Freya Kemp, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Rhianna Southby, Daisy Gibb, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Megan Sturge, Nancy Harman, Rebecca Tyson.

Predicted Playing XI

Ella McCaughan Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Georgia Adams (C) Batter Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Abigale Norgrove Batter Nancy Harman Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Poppy Tulloch Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler Rebecca Tyson Bowler

Hampshire Women Team Form

Hampshire Women’s batters had a bad outing but they have what it takes to turn their form on its head. Their top order batters are particularly powerful.

Durham Women Player List

Hollie Armitage (c), Emma Marlow, Emily Windsor, Leah Dobson, Suzie Bates, Katherine Fraser, Mady Villiers, Trudy Johnson, Bess Heath, Mia Rogers, Abigail Glen, Katie Levick, Lauren Filer, Lizzie Scott, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Grace Thompson.

Predicted Playing XI

Emma Marlow Batter Suzie Bates Batter Hollie Armitage (C) All-rounder Mady Villiers All-rounder Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Leah Dobson Batter Phoebe Turner Bowler Katherine Fraser All-rounder Abigail Glen Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Grace Thompson Bowler

Durham Women Team Form

Durham Women’s first game was an anomaly and they have become a shadow of themselves. Their batting is almost entirely dependent on Hollie Armitage at the moment.

Hampshire Women vs Durham Women Head-to-Head

Hampshire Women and Durham Women have never met in the competition prior to this, and no record exists between the teams.

Hampshire Women vs Durham Women Betting Odds

Hampshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Durham Women

Durham Women’s opening partnerships have regressed gradually over the course of the season, considering Suzie Bates and Emma Marlow have secured totals of 0, 28 and 32 in the last three matches. They are not even slightly comparable to Hampshire Women’s openers who have been in a different league altogether; Ella McCaughan and Maia Bouchier have added 41, 137 and 116 runs to the first wicket in the tournament so far. The distinction is glaringly obvious and Hampshire Women’s openers are vastly superior to that of Durham Women.

Hampshire Women vs Durham Women Best Batters

Ella McCaughan to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter

As predicted for the previous match, Ella McCaughan emerged as Hampshire Women’s leading run scorer with 57 runs against The Blaze Women, marking her second half-century of the season. Her dominance in the team’s run charts is evident as she has garnered 268 runs in four innings. With an average of 89.33, she is expected to come out on top once again.

Hollie Armitage to be Durham Women’s Best Batter

The prediction for the last match came true as Hollie Armitage top-scored for Durham Women with her third half-century of the tournament, having amassed 89 runs. She has furthered her lead as their top batter overall with 234 runs in four innings and an excellent average of 78.00. She remains the leading contender against Hampshire Women.

Hampshire Women vs Durham Women Best Bowlers

Lauren Bell to be Hampshire Women’s Best Bowler

Lauren Bell is the second leading wicket-taker for Hampshire Women with six wickets in three innings thus far. She was the team’s top bowler against The Blaze Women last time out where she delivered nine overs, bowled a maiden, picked two wickets and achieved an economy rate of 4.00. With a stellar average of 20.50, she is the top pick against Durham Women.

Phoebe Turner to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler

In the last encounter versus Somerset Women, Phoebe Turner was the joint highest wicket-taker for Durham Women with two wickets in eight overs and an economy rate of 5.12. She is miles ahead of the other bowlers with 11 wickets under her belt in four innings. Averaging at 14.63, she is anticipated to lead the charge once again.





