Facts: Opener Ella McCaughan is the leading batter for Hampshire Women with 279 runs in five innings.

Grace Scrivens leads Essex Women’s run charts with 251 runs in five innings thus far.

Hampshire Women vs Essex Women Chances of Winning

Hampshire Women successfully overhauled a target of 190 in their previous outing against Durham Women, and their chase was an absolute breeze. Charli Knott and Maia Bouchier were the frontrunners with 58 and 53 runs, respectively. After they laid down a solid foundation for the rest of the team to build on, skipper Georgia Adams and wicket-keeper batter Rhianna Southby remained not out on 25 and 22, respectively, as they finished the chase with seven wickets in hand.

Essex Women’s buzz from their victory did not last very long as they faced an upset immediately after at the hands of The Blaze Women. After the former batted first and scored 231, the bowlers had quite a task to defend it. Opener and skipper Grace Scrivens was the only one who made a proper impact with an unbeaten 120. The rest did not do nearly enough to give the team a real chance of victory and the opposition managed to chase down the target by a margin of five wickets.

Hampshire Women chance of winning - 55%

Essex Women chance of winning - 45%

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Hampshire Women vs Essex Women Betting Tips

Hampshire Women to score high before first dismissal

Ella McCaughan and Maia Bouchier’s partnership failed just once in the competition so far, and it was during the first game against Warwickshire Women where they scored nine runs together. However, they have been formidable since then with totals of 116, 137, 41 and 44 in the next four games. They are unstoppable at the moment and they have what it takes to succeed once again.

Hampshire Women vs Essex Women Toss Prediction

The teams batting and fielding first at The Rose Bowl had a shared record of 17-17 in the ODIs but in the last match held here between Hampshire Women and Surrey Women, the former chose to bat first and they emerged victorious by a dominant 50-run margin. It will remain the preferred choice for the next game as well.

Weather Report

A 25% chance of rain is predicted at Southampton with a predominant cloud cover and the temperature reaching 22 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire Women Player List

Georgia Adams (c), Abigale Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Poppy Tulloch, Ava Lee, Charli Knott, Ellyse Perry, Freya Kemp, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Rhianna Southby, Daisy Gibb, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Megan Sturge, Nancy Harman, Rebecca Tyson.

Predicted Playing XI

Ella McCaughan Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Georgia Adams (C) Batter Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Abigale Norgrove Batter Nancy Harman Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Poppy Tulloch Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler Rebecca Tyson Bowler

Hampshire Women Team Form

Hampshire Women’s batting is absolutely formidable at the moment, especially their top order.

Essex Women Player List

Grace Scrivens (c), Kelly Castle, Alice Macleod, Cordelia Griffith, Flo Miller, Joanne Gardner, Madeleine Blinkhorn-Jones, Jodi Grewcock, Kate Coppack, Amara Carr, Ariana Dowse, Abtaha Maqsood, Esmae MacGregor, Eva Gray, Sophia Smale, Sophie Munro, Beth MacGregor.

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Scrivens (C) All-rounder Alice Macleod Batter Cordelia Griffith Batter Jodi Grewcock All-rounder Flo Miller Batter Sophia Smale Bowler Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Eva Gray Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Beth MacGregor Bowler Abtaha Maqsood Bowler

Essex Women Team Form

Essex Women are unable to perform in any aspect of the game, and Grace Scrivens is the only batter who has made any worthwhile contribution the entire season.

Hampshire Women vs Essex Women Head-to-Head

Hampshire Women and Essex Women met once in the 2016 edition of the tournament and the former clinched victory by a 50-run margin.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Hampshire Women - 1

Essex Women - 0

Hampshire Women vs Essex Women Betting Odds

Hampshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Essex Women

Essex Women’s opening scores have either been hit or miss, and they underperform more often than not. Grace Scrivens and Alice Macleod’s collaboration has resulted in totals of 1, 77 and 1 in the last three matches. On the other hand, Hampshire Women have been a lot more consistent in this sphere as Ella McCaughan and Maia Bouchier set up scores of 44, 41 and 137 runs in the previous three encounters. The latter are much more stable and reliable as an opening duo, and they are the superior opening wicket in the next game.

Hampshire Women vs Essex Women Best Batters

Ella McCaughan to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter

Ella McCaughan remains Hampshire Women’s leading run-getter with 279 runs in five innings so far. Although she was not particularly impactful in the previous outing against Durham Women, having scored a mere 11 runs before getting bowled out, she is their most consistent batter with two half-centuries and a ton. Her average of 69.75 makes her the top pick against Essex Women as well.

Grace Scrivens to be Essex Women’s Best Batter

The prediction for the previous game panned out as expected considering Grace Scrivens emerged as the top batter for Essex Women, having scored an unbeaten 120 against The Blaze Women. She is in a league of her own with 251 runs in five innings, and her remarkable average of 62.75 makes her the leading contender against Hampshire Women.

Hampshire Women vs Essex Women Best Bowlers

Lauren Bell to be Hampshire Women’s Best Bowler

Lauren Bell was the joint highest wicket-taker for Hampshire Women in the last game against Durham Women as she claimed two wickets in seven overs with an economy rate of 5.42. She is now the second leading bowler for the team with eight wickets in five innings and an average of 20.12. She is expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Abtaha Maqsood to be Essex Women’s Best Bowler

Abtaha Maqsood’s five-over spell in the last game versus The Blaze Women was wicketless but she remained in control with an economy rate of 4.60. She is tied as the second highest wicket-taker for Essex Women with five wickets in three innings and her average of 24.20 is the best of the team. She is anticipated to lead the charge in the next encounter.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Hampshire Women Essex Women have not moved an inch since the start of the tournament as they have been in last place right from the beginning. They started off with a three-match losing streak before taking their first win, and they returned to losing ways in no time with their previous game against The Blaze Women. They are no match for Hampshire Women who are fighting at the top in third position, having won three games, lost two and tied one. They are, undoubtedly, the favorites in this match-up. Hampshire Women to win @ Essex Women to win @ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





