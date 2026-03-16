Facts: Hampshire Women’s Rhianna Southby, their wicket-keeper, is the third leading batter of the competition with 72 runs in the first game.

Alice Davidson-Richards leads Surrey Women’s run charts with 57 runs in one innings so far.

Hampshire Women and Surrey Women are tied with a scoreline of 1-1 in the tournament.

Hampshire Women vs Surrey Women Chances of Winning

Hampshire Women had all the luck on their side in the first outing against Warwickshire Women where the former were restricted to a total of 208 runs. The top and middle order were not entirely helpful during the innings and after most of the recognized batters were out, wicket-keeper batter Rhianna Southby was their saving grace with her excellent knock of 72 runs. The bowlers had quite a task on their hands but they absolutely delivered as Linsey Smith and Lauren Bell picked four and two wickets, respectively. They got by with the skin of their teeth in the end since they picked Warwickshire Women’s final wicket on the last ball of the innings which concluded the match in a tie.

Surrey Women’s batters did a solid job in the last game against Somerset Women where they piled on 243 runs in a rain-reduced, 33-over innings. Their middle order is largely credited for their success with the bat as Alice Davidson-Richards scored an unbeaten 57 and Paige Scholfield notched up 48 runs. However, the bowlers made a mess as they allowed Somerset Women to surpass the score with ease, despite a highly competitive total set by the batters. Surrey Women suffered a seven-wicket defeat via the DLS method.

Hampshire Women chance of winning -

Surrey Women chance of winning -

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Hampshire Women vs Surrey Women Betting Tips

Hampshire Women to score high before first dismissal

Maia Bouchier is a seasoned opener for England Women in the One Day Internationals and she brings that experience to Hampshire Women’s first wicket as well. Although she made a disappointing start to the tournament, she is expected to find her feet rather quickly. Her opening partnership of nine runs with Ella McCaughan in the first match was not a par score by any means but the pair have had the chance to bed in, giving them the potential to be an explosive duo for the next match.

Hampshire Women vs Surrey Women Toss Prediction

The teams batting and fielding first share a record of 17-17 in 36 One Day International games held at The Rose Bowl so far. However, the average first innings score of 239, though not particularly competitive, is quite safe to defend which will make batting first the top choice in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

A 20% likelihood of rain is not a major threat at Southampton and the skies are going to be partly cloudy. The forecast suggests the temperature will reach 19 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire Women Player List

Georgia Adams (c), Abigale Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Poppy Tulloch, Ava Lee, Charli Knott, Ellyse Perry, Freya Kemp, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Rhianna Southby, Daisy Gibb, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Megan Sturge, Nancy Harman, Rebecca Tyson.

Predicted Playing XI

Ella McCaughan Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Georgia Adams (C) Batter Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Abigale Norgrove Batter Linsey Smith Bowler Nancy Harman Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Poppy Tulloch Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

Hampshire Women Team Form

In the previous game, Hampshire Women’s batting was not up to the mark and they need to improve in order to overcome Surrey Women.

Surrey Women Player List

Bryony Smith (c), Alice Capsey, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Kira Chathli, Sophia Dunkley, Alexa Stonehouse, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan, Emma Jones, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Priyanaz Chatterji, Jemima Spence, Bethan Miles, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Tilly Corteen-Coleman.

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith (C) All-rounder Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Sophia Dunkley Batter Alice Monaghan All-rounder Paige Scholfield Batter Alice Davidson-Richards Bowler Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Phoebe Franklin All-rounder Danielle Gregory Bowler Ryana Macdonald-Gay Bowler

Surrey Women Team Form

Surrey Women’s bowling unit is lacking at the moment and they need to start pulling their weight to defend the batters’ brilliant efforts.

Hampshire Women vs Surrey Women Head-to-Head

Hampshire Women and Surrey Women are level pegging in their head-to-head tally with one win apiece so far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Hampshire Women - 1

Surrey Women - 1

Hampshire Women vs Surrey Women Betting Odds

Hampshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Surrey Women

Maia Bouchier is usually a reliable opening batter but she had a rather poor start to the tournament with four runs for Hampshire Women and her dismissal marked a measly nine-run partnership with Ella McCaughan. However, Surrey Women’s openers were even worse in the last match against Somerset Women where Bryony Smith and Danni Wyatt-Hodge added just three runs to the first wicket, owing to the former’s early dismissal. Hampshire Women’s opening pair have the potential to return stronger in the upcoming match to outdo Surrey Women’s first partnership.

Hampshire Women vs Surrey Women Best Batters

Maia Bouchier to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter

Maia Bouchier was out quite early in the innings during the first game against Warwickshire Women where she scored four runs. However, in her ODI career thus far, she has 482 runs in 15 innings which includes two half-centuries and a century. She has a career average of 37.07 and will be expected to emerge as their top batter in the next game.

Sophia Dunkley to be Surrey Women’s Best Batter

Sophia Dunkley put on a mediocre performance in the last match against Somerset Women, having scored a mere 22 runs before her dismissal. Despite that, she continues to be the top choice against Hampshire Women considering she led Middlesex Women’s run charts with 451 runs in six innings and an average of 112.75.

Hampshire Women vs Surrey Women Best Bowlers

Lauren Bell to be Hampshire Women’s Best Bowler

In the previous outing against Warwickshire Women, Lauren Bell was the second leading bowler for Hampshire Women as she picked two wickets in ten overs with an economy rate of 4.40. She is a reliable bowler in the ODIs with 34 wickets in 19 innings so far. Her average of 22.00 is impressive and she is the top pick for the next encounter as well.

Alice Capsey to be Surrey Women’s Best Bowler

Alice Capsey was the joint leading wicket-taker for Surrey Women in the previous game versus Somerset Women, having picked one wicket in seven overs with an economy rate of 5.57. Her average of 39.00 in the tournament so far is quite high but it is the best of the team and she remains the leading contender for the upcoming match.





