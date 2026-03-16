Facts: Hampshire Women’s Linsey Smith is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament, having taken 14 wickets in six innings.

Warwickshire Women’s Emily Arlott is the third leading bowler with 14 wickets in seven innings.

Hampshire Women vs Warwickshire Women Chances of Winning

Hampshire Women are in fine form at the moment and they were able to overcome Somerset Women in the last match with no difficulty whatsoever. Although the batters were on pins and needles with their first innings total of 213, they could rely on their bowlers to finish the job. Charli Knott was the major contributor with a knock of 64 runs while wicket-keeper batter Rhianna Southby added 46 runs to the scoreboard. The bowlers, though, went all out and dismissed Somerset Women for 182 runs which handed Hampshire Women a 31-run victory via the DLS method.

Warwickshire Women have been off the mark as they lost three games on the trot prior to this. Their batting performance against Lancashire Women in the previous outing was particularly dreadful since they allowed the latter the score 276 runs and the batters failed in their attempt to chase it down. To put into perspective how awful their batters were, Katie George was the top scorer with 35 runs. They collapsed with a measly 175 runs on the board and incurred a whopping 101-run loss.

Hampshire Women chance of winning - 55%

Warwickshire Women chance of winning - 45%

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Hampshire Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Tips

Warwickshire Women to score low before first dismissal

Warwickshire Women’s opening partnerships have progressively worsened in the tournament and they are not in a position to put up a fight against Hampshire Women’s bowlers. Sterre Kalis has led the innings with both Charis Pavely and Abigail Freeborn, adding scores of 23, 13, 77, 19 and 48 runs to the team’s first wicket in the last five fixtures. With the openers being out of form on individual fronts as well, their opening wicket is bound to bear the brunt of it.

Hampshire Women vs Warwickshire Women Toss Prediction

The match between Hampshire Women and Durham Women earlier this season was hosted at Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground where the latter’s choice to bat first did not quite pay off. They posted 190 runs on the board but it was not enough to keep Hampshire Women at bay. This time, the toss winning skipper will want to bat first at this venue.

Weather Report

Sunshine is going to be predominant at Arundel and the temperature is going to peak at 21 degrees Celsius. There is absolutely no prospect of rain at the time of the match.

Hampshire Women Player List

Georgia Adams (c), Abigale Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Poppy Tulloch, Ava Lee, Charli Knott, Ellyse Perry, Freya Kemp, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Rhianna Southby, Daisy Gibb, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Megan Sturge, Nancy Harman, Rebecca Tyson.

Predicted Playing XI

Ella McCaughan Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Georgia Adams (C) Batter Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Abigale Norgrove Batter Nancy Harman Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler Rebecca Tyson Bowler

Hampshire Women Team Form

Hampshire Women have a solid batting lineup in the tournament and their bowlers are just as effective since they were responsible for the team’s previous win.

Warwickshire Women Player List

Georgia Davis (c), Chloe Brewer, Meg Austin, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Charis Pavely, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Issy Wong, Katie George, Millie Taylor, Sterre Kalis.

Predicted Playing XI

Sterre Kalis Batter Abbey Freeborn Wicket-keeper Davina Perrin All-rounder Katie George Bowler Natasha Wraith Batter Chloe Brewer Batter Emily Arlott Bowler Bethan Ellis All-rounder Charis Pavely All-rounder Georgia Davis (C) Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler

Warwickshire Women Team Form

Warwickshire Women are in an unredeemable position with four losses and their batting is significantly inferior to that of Hampshire Women.

Hampshire Women vs Warwickshire Women Head-to-Head

Hampshire Women have a 2-0 lead over Warwickshire Women in the tournament so far while one match was tied.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Hampshire Women - 2

Warwickshire Women - 0

Tie - 1

Hampshire Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Odds

Hampshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire Women

Warwickshire Women are quite inconsistent at the front and the range of their scores is erratic. While Sterre Kalis has been their opener right from the start of the season, Abigail Freeborn was dropped down the order for Charis Pavely in the last match. Their opening wicket yielded totals of 23, 13 and 77 runs in the last three games but the instability puts them on the backfoot. Hampshire Women have been a tad more predictable as Ella McCaughan and Maia Bouchier added 23, 25 and 44 runs to the first wicket in the three games prior to this. Their ability to maintain a constant range makes them a safer opening pair than Warwickshire Women’s first partnership.

Hampshire Women vs Warwickshire Women Best Batters

Ella McCaughan to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter

Ella McCaughan’s nine-run knock in the previous game against Somerset Women was unimpressive, yet she remains the only batter from the team to have crossed 300 runs in the season. She has 332 runs in seven innings which includes one century and two half-centuries, along with an average of 55.33. She is the top pick for the next game, too.

Davina Perrin to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Batter

In the previous outing against Lancashire Women, Davina Perrin was the second leading batter with 23 runs and it was among her weaker performances of the season. She leads Warwickshire Women’s run charts with 233 runs in seven innings and an average of 33.28, making her the top choice for the next fixture as well.

Hampshire Women vs Warwickshire Women Best Bowlers

Linsey Smith to be Hampshire Women’s Best Bowler

Linsey Smith’s full quota of ten overs in the last game against Somerset Women yielded a single wicket and an economy rate of 3.70. However, she continues to be Hampshire Women’s top bowler with 14 wickets in six innings. Her average of 16.00 is brilliant and she is the top choice against Warwickshire Women.

Emily Arlott to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Bowler

Emily Arlott was tied as the second leading bowler for Warwickshire Women with one wicket in the last fixture versus Lancashire Women. She stands as their leading wicket-taker overall with 14 wickets in seven innings. With an average of 20.85, she is expected to be their premier bowler once again.





