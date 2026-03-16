Facts: Lancashire Women’s Emma Lamb has put herself out of reach as the tournament’s leading batter with 493 runs in seven innings.

Durham Women’s Phoebe Turner is the second highest wicket-taker of the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with 14 wickets in seven innings.

Lancashire Women vs Durham Women Chances of Winning

Lancashire Women are a top contender for the title at the moment and they have three wins on the back of this game. They took on Warwickshire Women in the last match where Emma Lamb and Katie Mack fast tracked the first innings with knocks of 88 and 57, respectively. After the middle order collapsed with virtually no runs on the board, Sophie Ecclestone came in clutch with a half-century of her own, having secured precisely 50 runs. The team ended up with 276 runs on the board which the bowlers had the opportunity to defend. Their performance was more than adequate considering they bundled out Warwickshire Women for 175 and bagged an impressive 101-run victory.

Durham Women are salvaging the rest of their season and they beat Essex Women in their previous encounter. The former’s bowlers did a sublime job keeping the opposition to a meager score of 178 runs and, naturally, this took the burden off of the batters who had a small task on their hands. The top order’s contribution was minimal and the middle order took over the charge as Mia Rogers scored an unbeaten 66 while Mady Villiers was a close second with 46 runs. It did not take much effort for them to make it over the line and they attained the target with six wickets to spare.

Lancashire Women chance of winning - 63%

Durham Women chance of winning - 27%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Lancashire Women vs Durham Women Betting Tips

Lancashire Women to score high before first dismissal

Eve Jones and Emma Lamb were on a blitz in the tournament before they had an abrupt drop-off in the last game with a three-run stand. However, in the four matches prior to that, they were invincible together with opening totals of 88, 53, 106 and 185. The duo have it in them to come back stronger in the upcoming match and upset Durham Women’s bowlers.

Lancashire Women vs Durham Women Toss Prediction

Stanley Park has hosted two One Day International matches in the past where the record is shared 1-1 between those batting and fielding first. The average first innings score of 155 is quite low but batting first will be a safe choice for the next game.

Weather Report

Light rain is anticipated at Blackpool and the chance of rain stands at 20%. The temperature is forecast to be at 17 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Women Player List

Eleanor Threlkeld (c), Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Katie Mack, Liberty Heap, Fi Morris, Sophie Ecclestone, Ailsa Lister, Seren Smale, Alana King, Hannah Jones, Hannah Rainey, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris, Eve Jones.

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Katie Mack Batter Seren Smale Batter Fi Morris Bowler Mahika Gaur All-rounder Danielle Collins Batter Kate Cross Bowler Eleanor Threlkeld (C) Wicket-keeper Hannah Jones Bowler Sophie Morris Bowler

Lancashire Women Team Form

Lancashire Women are on a three-match winning streak and their batters are responsible for much of their success. Emma Lamb and Eve Jones are still the pair to watch out for in the next match as well.

Durham Women Player List

Hollie Armitage (c), Emma Marlow, Emily Windsor, Leah Dobson, Suzie Bates, Katherine Fraser, Mady Villiers, Trudy Johnson, Bess Heath, Mia Rogers, Abigail Glen, Katie Levick, Lauren Filer, Lizzie Scott, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Grace Thompson.

Predicted Playing XI

Emma Marlow Batter Suzie Bates Batter Hollie Armitage (C) All-rounder Mady Villiers All-rounder Mia Rogers Batter Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Phoebe Turner Bowler Katherine Fraser All-rounder Sophia Turner Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Grace Thompson Bowler

Durham Women Team Form

Durham Women’s batters pulled off two brilliant chases in the last two games but they still pale in comparison to Lancashire Women’s batting lineup.

Lancashire Women vs Durham Women Head-to-Head

There is no head-to-head record between Lancashire Women and Durham Women since they are meeting for the first time in the tournament.

Lancashire Women vs Durham Women Betting Odds

Lancashire Women to have a better opening partnership than Durham Women

Suzie Bates and Emma Marlow are the openers for Durham Women this season and their partnership has failed to provide a strong foundation for the team. This is evident in totals of 6, 24 and 16 runs in the last three games and the pair are painfully mediocre compared to Lancashire Women’s openers. The latter’s Eve Jones and Emma Lamb are a powerful duo and their totals of 3, 88 and 53 in the previous three encounters make them the most daunting opening duo in the competition. Despite their poor performance in the last outing, they have what it takes to bounce back and outgun Durham Women’s first wicket in the next match.

Lancashire Women vs Durham Women List a Stanley Park, null Lancashire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.59 Bet Now! Durham Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.22 Bet Now!

Lancashire Women vs Durham Women Best Batters

Emma Lamb to be Lancashire Women’s Best Batter

The prediction panned out as expected for the previous game since Emma Lamb emerged as Lancashire Women’s leading scorer with 88 runs, marking her fourth half-century of the season. She is entirely nonpareil this season, having garnered a total of 493 runs in seven innings. Averaging at 82.16, she is the top pick against Durham Women as well.

Hollie Armitage to be Durham Women’s Best Batter

Hollie Armitage is still experiencing a slight downtrend in performance considering she was out for 14 runs against Essex Women. The skipper leads their batting charts with 319 runs in seven innings, including three half-centuries, and an average of 53.16 which makes him the top contender against Lancashire Women, too.

Lancashire Women vs Durham Women Best Bowlers

Emma Lamb to be Lancashire Women’s Best Bowler

Emma Lamb is a force to be reckoned with and even though she only delivered 2.2 overs in the last game against Warwickshire Women, she picked one wicket and achieved an economy rate of 4.71. In seven innings thus far, she has 12 wickets and an average of 20.50 which makes her the favorite for the next game.

Phoebe Turner to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler

In the last outing against Essex Women, Phoebe Turner was tied as the second leading bowler - she delivered eight overs, bowled a maiden, bagged two wickets and achieved an economy rate of 5.00. With 14 wickets in seven innings, she is the leading bowler for Durham Women overall along with an average of 19.57. She is expected to lead the charge in the upcoming fixture.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Lancashire Women Lancashire Women to win @ 1.59 (Parimatch)

Durham Women to win @ 2.22 (Parimatch) Lancashire Women staked their claim as one of the most competitive teams in the tournament this season and they registered two wins and two losses before achieving a hat trick of victories. They worked their way up to second place in the standings and their net run rate of 0.580 is the best of the tournament so far. Durham Women are not quite up to the mark yet as they occupy fifth place with three victories in seven matches. Lancashire Women are, undoubtedly, superior in every regard and have the edge over Durham Women. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





