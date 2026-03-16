Lancashire Women vs Hampshire Women Match Prediction
LAN
46%
Chance of Winning
HAM
54%
List a
Trafalgar Road Ground
Facts:
- Lancashire Women’s Emma Lamb is the leading run-getter of the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with 182 runs in two innings.
- Hampshire Women’s Linsey Smith is the second highest wicket-taker of the tournament with seven wickets in two innings.
Lancashire Women vs Hampshire Women Chances of Winning
Lancashire Women are a force to be reckoned with in the tournament so far, especially owing to the performance of the first wicket. In the last outing against Somerset Women, the latter were kept down to 209 which was an attainable total for the Eleanor Threlkeld-led side. Lancashire Women’s response was formidable as openers Eve Jones and Emma Lamb did more than half the work themselves, having scored 97 and 52 runs, respectively. The other batters made light work of the rest of the chase and managed to finish it with seven wickets in hand.
Hampshire Women recovered well from their mishaps in the first game as they overcame Surrey Women in the previous encounter. Having batted first, the former secured a defendable total of 259 runs. The opening pair were quite destructive as Ella McCaughan and Maia Bouchier scored 64 and 61 runs, respectively. The bowlers held up their end of the bargain quite well as they restricted the opposition to 209 in 44 overs, giving Hampshire Women an impressive 50-run victory.
- Lancashire Women chance of winning - 46%
- Hampshire Women chance of winning - 54%
Lancashire Women vs Hampshire Women Betting Tips
Lancashire Women to score high before first dismissal
Eve Jones and Emma Lamb are the top two scorers for Lancashire Women which bodes really well for the team’s first wicket. Although the former failed to score big in the first game, she came into her own alongside Lamb and the pair added 151 and 34 runs to the first wicket. Their trajectory looks promising and they have the firepower to put on another solid opening partnership in the upcoming match.
Lancashire Women vs Hampshire Women Toss Prediction
Trafalgar Road Ground has hosted a single One Day International match in the past which ended in victory for the team batting first after scoring 198 runs. Since there are no other records at the venue to assess the behaviour of the pitch, batting first will be the safest option for the toss winning side of the next match.
Weather Report
A slight 10% likelihood of precipitation is expected at Southport on the day of the game and the conditions will be mostly sunny with the temperature reaching 20 degrees Celsius.
Lancashire Women Player List
Eleanor Threlkeld (c), Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Katie Mack, Liberty Heap, Fi Morris, Sophie Ecclestone, Ailsa Lister, Seren Smale, Alana King, Hannah Jones, Hannah Rainey, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris, Eve Jones.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Eve Jones
|
All-rounder
|
Emma Lamb
|
Batter
|
Katie Mack
|
Batter
|
Seren Smale
|
Batter
|
Fi Morris
|
Bowler
|
Mahika Gaur
|
All-rounder
|
Danielle Collins
|
Batter
|
Kate Cross
|
Bowler
|
Eleanor Threlkeld (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hannah Jones
|
Bowler
|
Sophie Morris
|
Bowler
Lancashire Women Team Form
Lancashire Women’s opening wicket is nearly invincible at the moment and their bowlers complement the team’s performance well. The batters make sure to secure competitive targets which gives the bowlers leeway to get the team over the line.
Hampshire Women Player List
Georgia Adams (c), Abigale Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Poppy Tulloch, Ava Lee, Charli Knott, Ellyse Perry, Freya Kemp, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Rhianna Southby, Daisy Gibb, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Megan Sturge, Nancy Harman, Rebecca Tyson.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ella McCaughan
|
Batter
|
Maia Bouchier
|
Batter
|
Charli Knott
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Adams (C)
|
Batter
|
Rhianna Southby
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Abigale Norgrove
|
Batter
|
Linsey Smith
|
Bowler
|
Nancy Harman
|
Bowler
|
Freya Davies
|
Bowler
|
Poppy Tulloch
|
Bowler
|
Lauren Bell
|
Bowler
Hampshire Women Team Form
Hampshire Women’s bowling attack salvaged their first game against Warwickshire Women by drawing it since they were on the verge of conceding defeat. The batters left no room for error in the last outing against Surrey Women which shows that they are capable of taking the fight to the top.
Lancashire Women vs Hampshire Women Head-to-Head
Hampshire Women have the edge over Lancashire Women with two victories in three head-to-head encounters thus far.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 3
Lancashire Women - 1
Hampshire Women - 2
Lancashire Women vs Hampshire Women Betting Odds
Lancashire Women to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire Women
Ella McCaughan and Maia Bouchier, Hampshire Women’s openers, were both out cheaply in the first game against Warwickshire Women and, naturally, the first wicket took a hit as they secured a partnership of nine runs. However, they went hammer and tongs to score 116 runs together in the previous game against Surrey Women. Despite this, Lancashire Women’s Eve Jones and Emma Lamb have the upper hand with opening scores of 151 and 34 runs in the last two matches, making them the favorite opening pair.
Lancashire Women vs Hampshire Women
List a
Trafalgar Road Ground, null
Lancashire Women vs Hampshire Women Best Batters
Emma Lamb to be Lancashire Women’s Best Batter
In the last outing against Somerset Women, Emma Lamb emerged as Lancashire Women’s second leading batter with 52 runs. Overall, she has a total of 182 runs in two innings so far which includes a 130*-run century in the first match. Given the form she has been in, she is expected to come out on top in the upcoming game.
Maia Bouchier to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter
Maia Bouchier scored a half-century in the last game versus Surrey Women, having amassed 61 runs. She was the second leading run scorer for the team and she has 65 runs overall in two innings. Her average of 32.50 could be improved but she has the potential to build on her present form and do well in the next fixture as well.
Lancashire Women vs Hampshire Women Best Bowlers
Kate Cross to be Lancashire Women’s Best Bowler
Kate Cross was the joint highest wicket-taker for Lancashire Women in the previous encounter against Somerset Women. She captured two wickets in ten overs, bowled two maidens and earned an economy rate of 2.70. Although her average of 28.50 is a bit high, she is the top pick for the next game against Hampshire Women.
Linsey Smith to be Hampshire Women’s Best Bowler
Linsey Smith has been Hampshire Women’s top wicket-taker for two matches in a row and she has seven wickets with an average of 9.57. In the game against Surrey Women prior to this, she delivered two maidens in ten overs, bagged three wickets and ended up with a stellar economy rate of 2.80. She remains the leading choice to be their premier bowler once again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hampshire Women
- Lancashire Women to win @ 1.95 (Parimatch)
- Hampshire Women to win @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments