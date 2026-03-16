Facts: Lancashire Women’s Emma Lamb and Eve Jones continue to be the top two batters of the tournament with 311 and 274 runs, respectively, in four innings.

Sophia Dunkley is now the leading batter for Surrey Women, having scored 220 runs in four innings.

Lancashire Women vs Surrey Women Chances of Winning

Lancashire Women were handed their second defeat in a row against Essex Women last time out, and the former batted first to score 230 runs. It was openers Eve Jones and Emma Lamb who top-scored for the team, as is customary, with totals of 57 and 43, respectively. Katie Mack was the only other major contributor with 39 runs but the rest of the batting order collapsed rather quickly. Naturally, the total was not very easy to defend and the bowlers did their best by toppling five wickets but they could not keep Essex Women at bay.

Surrey Women, too, had an unsuccessful outing as they took on Warwickshire Women in the previous game. Despite having posted a total of 313, they were unable to defend it. Sophia Dunkley led the innings with a solid 102*-run knock while skipper and opener Bryony Smith was a close second with 78 runs. When the time came to defend, the bowlers managed to dismiss seven of Warwickshire Women’s batters but they conceded too many runs in the process, allowing the latter to take a three-wicket win.

Lancashire Women chance of winning - 37%

Surrey Women chance of winning - 63%

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Lancashire Women vs Surrey Women Betting Tips

Lancashire Women to score high before first dismissal

Eve Jones and Emma Lamb’s 34-run stand in the first game was their lowest opening total in the tournament since they absolutely took off thereafter. The consistency they showed at that level of performance is truly commendable, considering they set up totals of 151, 185 and 106 runs in the following three games. Their partnership is nearly unbreakable and another outstanding knock is expected of them against Surrey Women.

Lancashire Women vs Surrey Women Toss Prediction

Trafalgar Road Ground hosted one match in the tournament so far and the team chasing was absolutely dominant. Hampshire Women pulled off a remarkable chase even though Lancashire Women piled on 292 runs. The former completed the game with eight wickets in hand, which makes fielding first the top choice for the next game as well.

Weather Report

The chance of precipitation at Southport is at a low 15% on the day of the game and the skies will be partially cloudy. The temperature is predicted to go up to 16 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Women Player List

Eleanor Threlkeld (c), Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Katie Mack, Liberty Heap, Fi Morris, Sophie Ecclestone, Ailsa Lister, Seren Smale, Alana King, Hannah Jones, Hannah Rainey, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris, Eve Jones.

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Katie Mack Batter Seren Smale Batter Fi Morris Bowler Mahika Gaur All-rounder Danielle Collins Batter Kate Cross Bowler Eleanor Threlkeld (C) Wicket-keeper Hannah Jones Bowler Sophie Morris Bowler

Lancashire Women Team Form

Lancashire Women have lost two matches on the bounce and their batting is entirely dependent on the openers, making them a relatively weak squad overall.

Surrey Women Player List

Bryony Smith (c), Alice Capsey, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Kira Chathli, Sophia Dunkley, Alexa Stonehouse, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan, Emma Jones, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Priyanaz Chatterji, Jemima Spence, Bethan Miles, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Tilly Corteen-Coleman.

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith (C) All-rounder Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Sophia Dunkley Batter Alice Monaghan All-rounder Paige Scholfield Batter Alice Davidson-Richards Bowler Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Phoebe Franklin All-rounder Danielle Gregory Bowler Ryana Macdonald-Gay Bowler

Surrey Women Team Form

Surrey Women’s recovery is going to be a challenge but the batting prowess they have shown will be quite helpful against a struggling Lancashire Women.

Lancashire Women vs Surrey Women Head-to-Head

Lancashire Women and Surrey Women are level pegging with one win apiece in their head-to-head tally so far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Lancashire Women - 1

Surrey Women - 1

Lancashire Women vs Surrey Women Betting Odds

Lancashire Women to have a better opening partnership than Surrey Women

Surrey Women’s Bryony Smith and Danni Wyatt-Hodge have come a long way since the start of the season and their partnerships are highly competitive. In the last three matches, the pair of them have added 59, 65 and 18 runs to the first wicket. Despite this, Lancashire Women’s openers are significantly ahead in this regard considering they have not had a single sub-100 partnership for three matches on the trot. Eve Jones and Emma Lamb have scored 106, 185 and 151 runs together and they are, without a doubt, the superior duo for the upcoming match.

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Lancashire Women vs Surrey Women Best Batters

Emma Lamb to be Lancashire Women’s Best Batter

Emma Lamb was Lancashire Women’s second leading batter once again during the last match against Essex Women, having scored 43 runs. However, she still has a substantial lead at the top with 311 runs in four innings which includes a century and two half-centuries. With an excellent average of 103.66, she remains the top pick for the upcoming game as well.

Sophia Dunkley to be Surrey Women’s Best Batter

Sophia Dunkley seems to have found her feet in the competition considering she top-scored once again against Warwickshire Women with an unbeaten 102-run knock. She has overtaken the others for the top spot and currently has 220 runs in four innings. She also has an exceptional average of 73.33, making her the top choice for the next match.

Lancashire Women vs Surrey Women Best Bowlers

Emma Lamb to be Lancashire Women’s Best Bowler

Emma Lamb was the second highest wicket-taker for Lancashire Women in the last match where she captured two wickets in 9.2 overs, and her spell included an impressive economy rate of 4.17. She is the joint leading bowler overall with eight wickets in four innings and an average of 21.25 which makes her the favorite against Surrey Women.

Alice Capsey to be Surrey Women’s Best Bowler

In the previous outing versus Warwickshire Women, Alice Capsey was tied for the top spot among the bowlers with a two-wicket haul in ten overs and an economy rate of 6.30. She is also the joint leading bowler overall, having taken five wickets in three innings. Averaging at 24.80, she is expected to come out on top in the next encounter, too.