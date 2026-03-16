Facts: Lancashire Women’s Emma Lamb and Eve Jones remain unthreatened at the top of the tournament’s run charts with 331 and 326 runs, respectively.

The Blaze Women’s Tammy Beaumont is the third leading batter of the competition with 292 runs in five innings.

Lancashire Women vs The Blaze Women Chances of Winning

Lancashire Women got out of their rut with a third victory against Surrey Women in the last outing where the former managed to chase 296 runs. The openers set the tone for the hunt with a 53-run partnership and Eve Jones did well to score 52 runs on an individual level. The team kept this momentum going as Fi Morris scored an unbeaten 90 and Katie Mack notched up 84 runs. They were both highly instrumental in this innings which allowed Lancashire Women to take a five-wicket victory.

The Blaze Women continue to be on a rampage as they beat Essex Women in the previous encounter. The latter scored 231 runs while batting first and this target was not particularly difficult for The Blaze Women to attain. Their captain, Tammy Beaumont, has been explosive since her return to form as she scored 116* runs, followed by Kathryn Bryce and Amy Jones who secured totals of 47 and 41 runs, respectively. The team were able to cross the line with five wickets in hand and nearly ten overs to spare.

Lancashire Women chance of winning - 45%

The Blaze Women chance of winning - 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Lancashire Women vs The Blaze Women Betting Tips

Lancashire Women to score high before first dismissal

Eve Jones and Emma Lamb continue to demolish the opposition in the tournament and they have spared no one until now. In the last five matches, the openers about no holds barred and scored 53, 106, 185, 151 and 34. Needless to say, they have the firepower to go hammer and tongs against The Blaze Women in the upcoming game.

Lancashire Women vs The Blaze Women Toss Prediction

Old Trafford has hosted 59 ODI games in the tournament and the teams batting and fielding first are quite closely matched with a 28-30 scoreline. The average first innings total of 225 is not necessarily the safest score which will make chasing the top choice for the next game.

Weather Report

Overcast conditions are expected at Manchester with a 10% possibility of precipitation. The temperature is predicted to go up to 23 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Women Player List

Eleanor Threlkeld (c), Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Katie Mack, Liberty Heap, Fi Morris, Sophie Ecclestone, Ailsa Lister, Seren Smale, Alana King, Hannah Jones, Hannah Rainey, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris, Eve Jones.

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Katie Mack Batter Seren Smale Batter Fi Morris Bowler Mahika Gaur All-rounder Danielle Collins Batter Kate Cross Bowler Eleanor Threlkeld (C) Wicket-keeper Hannah Jones Bowler Sophie Morris Bowler

Lancashire Women Team Form

Lancashire Women’s openers are in a league of their own but the rest of the batters need to step up as well.

The Blaze Women Player List

Tammy Beaumont (c), Ella Claridge, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Prisha Thanawala, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Kathryn Bryce, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Orla Prendergast, Amy Jones, Sarah Bryce, Scarlett Hughes, Amy Wheeler, Cassidy McCarthy, Charley Phillips, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Kirstie Gordon, Lucy Higham, Olivia Baker, Sarah Glenn.

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont (C) Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Georgie Boyce Batter Orla Prendergast All-rounder Ella Claridge All-rounder Sarah Glenn Bowler Josie Groves Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler Charley Phillips Bowler

The Blaze Women Team Form

The Blaze Women are a daunting squad in every aspect and their batters are a force to be reckoned with. Their skipper, Tammy Beaumont, has also been in great form for the last two matches.

Lancashire Women vs The Blaze Women Head-to-Head

Lancashire Women and The Blaze Women met earlier this season where the former took an impressive eight-wicket triumph.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Lancashire Women - 1

The Blaze Women - 0

Lancashire Women vs The Blaze Women Betting Odds

Lancashire Women to have a better opening partnership than The Blaze Women

The Blaze Women’s opening partnership has improved quite steadily in the last three games, particularly thanks to Tammy Beaumont’s return to form. Along with Amy Jones, the openers secured totals of 92, 22 and 5, and their previous match was a brilliant way to showcase their capabilities as a pair. However, Lancashire Women’s openers are astronomically better than any other opening duo in the competition. Eve Jones and Emma Lamb have secured unbelievable scores of 53, 106 and 185 before the fall of the first wicket in the previous three outings. There is no comparison between the sides and Lancashire Women are, undoubtedly, favored in this regard.

Lancashire Women vs The Blaze Women Best Batters

Eve Jones to be Lancashire Women’s Best Batter

Eve Jones notched up her third half-century of the season as she scored 52 runs against Surrey Women in the last encounter. Although she was not the top batter on that occasion, she has been on an absolute rampage so far with 326 runs in five innings, making her Lancashire Women’s second leading batter. With an average of 65.20, she remains the top contender for the next game.

Tammy Beaumont to be The Blaze Women’s Best Batter

As predicted, Tammy Beaumont emerged as the leading run scorer for The Blaze Women in the previous game where she scored an unbeaten 116 against Essex Women. She is now miles ahead of her teammates with 292 runs in five innings. Averaging at 97.33, she is the top choice against Lancashire Women, too.

Lancashire Women vs The Blaze Women Best Bowlers

Emma Lamb to be Lancashire Women’s Best Bowler

Emma Lamb was the second highest wicket-taker for Lancashire Women in the last outing versus Surrey Women, having claimed two wickets in eight overs with an economy rate of 5.00. Nonetheless, she continues to be Lancashire Women’s top bowler with ten wickets in five innings and her average of 21.00 is the best of the lot. She is expected to lead the way in the next encounter as well.

Sarah Glenn to be The Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

Sarah Glenn was the joint leading bowler in the last outing where she captured three wickets in her ten-over spell against Essex Women, including an economy rate of 3.60. She has taken the lead among the team’s bowlers with a total of ten wickets in five innings and an average of 21.50, making her the leading pick for the upcoming fixture.





