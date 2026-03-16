Facts: Emma Corney, Somerset Women’s opener, is the team’s leading batter with 96 runs in two innings.

Eva Gray leads Essex Women’s bowling attack with five wickets in two innings so far.

Somerset Women vs Essex Women Chances of Winning

Somerset Women suffered their first defeat of the season against Lancashire Women where the former, having batted first, secured an insufficient total of 205 runs. Alex Griffiths’s 46 and opener Emma Corney’s 35 were the top contributions and it was not enough to give the bowlers a competitive score to defend. Lancashire Women’s batters did not have to exert themselves much to finish the game and they ended up beating Somerset Women by a margin of seven wickets.

Essex Women are, arguably, the weakest team in the tournament at the moment and they lost to Warwickshire Women by a hefty margin last time out. With the latter having posted a nearly insurmountable total of 289 runs, Essex Women were starting to crumble under pressure from the beginning of their chase. Cordelia Griffith and skipper Grace Scrivens posted 72 and 53 runs, respectively, on the scoreboard but the others were of no help. Unable to withstand the pressure, Essex Women were bundled out for a mere 181 and suffered a whopping 108-run defeat.

Somerset Women chance of winning - 58%

Essex Women chance of winning - 42%

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Somerset Women vs Essex Women Betting Tips

Somerset Women to score high before first dismissal

Heather Knight and Emma Corney got a brilliant start to the tournament with a partnership of 122 runs in the first game against Surrey Women. However, with the former having faced an early dismissal in the last outing versus Lancashire Women, the pair ended up with an underwhelming ten-run stand. In spite of that, they have what it takes to come back stronger as Knight and Corney have averages of 35.00 and 48.00, respectively, which gives them the opportunity to put on another spectacle in the upcoming fixture.

Somerset Women vs Essex Women Toss Prediction

There is no record of One Day International matches at Taunton Vale Sports Club Ground so far and this encounter will mark the first ODI played here.

Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies are expected at Taunton on match day with a 25% likelihood of a washout and the temperature is set to touch 23 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Women Player List

Sophie Luff (c), Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Jess Hazell, Rebecca Odgers, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Charlie Dean, Dani Gibson, Erin Vukusic, Lola Harris, Niamh Holland, Olivia Barnes, Amelie Munday, Katie Jones, Chloe Skelton, Ellie Anderson, Laura Jackson, Mollie Robbins.

Predicted Playing XI

Heather Knight Batter Emma Corney Batter Fran Wilson Batter Charlie Dean All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Katie Jones Wicket-keeper Alex Griffiths All-rounder Sophie Luff (C) Batter Chloe Skelton Bowler Ellie Anderson Bowler Laura Jackson Bowler

Somerset Women Team Form

Somerset Women lost as a result of their poor batting efforts in the previous game, especially since the top order did not pull their weight.

Essex Women Player List

Grace Scrivens (c), Kelly Castle, Alice Macleod, Cordelia Griffith, Flo Miller, Joanne Gardner, Madeleine Blinkhorn-Jones, Jodi Grewcock, Kate Coppack, Amara Carr, Ariana Dowse, Abtaha Maqsood, Esmae MacGregor, Eva Gray, Sophia Smale, Sophie Munro, Beth MacGregor.

Predicted Playing XI

Grace Scrivens (C) All-rounder Joanne Gardner Batter Cordelia Griffith Batter Jodi Grewcock All-rounder Flo Miller Batter Alice Macleod Batter Sophia Smale Bowler Amara Carr Wicket-keeper Eva Gray Bowler Kate Coppack Bowler Beth MacGregor Bowler

Essex Women Team Form

Essex Women’s batting has been awful from the start of the tournament and there was no improvement whatsoever in the last game. Their bowlers, too, were quite expensive against Warwickshire Women.

Somerset Women vs Essex Women Head-to-Head

Somerset Women and Essex Women are level pegging with one win apiece in their head-to-head tally thus far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Somerset Women - 1

Essex Women - 1

Somerset Women vs Essex Women Betting Odds

Somerset Women to have a better opening partnership than Essex Women

Essex Women’s Grace Scrivens and Joanne Gardner’s partnership did not improve much over two games as they secured totals of 43 and 32 runs together in the tournament so far. On the contrary, Somerset Women’s opening pair regressed as Heather Knight and Emma Corney scored just ten runs in the previous game but garnered an impressive 122-run partnership in the first game. Despite their downtrend in performance, Somerset Women’s openers are poised to do well in the next match and outgun Essex Women’s first partnership.

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Somerset Women vs Essex Women Best Batters

Heather Knight to be Somerset Women’s Best Batter

Heather Knight had a bad day in office against Lancashire Women last time out where the opener found herself dismissed for six runs. Despite that, she is the team’s second leading batter with 70 runs in two innings and an average of 35.00. She is expected to bounce back and come good in the upcoming game against Essex Women.

Grace Scrivens to be Essex Women’s Best Batter

Grace Scrivens emerged as the second highest run scorer for Essex Women with 53 runs and the skipper is now the second leading batter overall, too, with 72 runs in two innings. She has an average of 36.00 and will be expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Somerset Women vs Essex Women Best Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be Somerset Women’s Best Bowler

Amanda-Jade Wellington was the joint leading bowler for Somerset Women in the last game against Lancashire Women where she picked one wicket in 9.5 overs with an economy rate of 6.20. She is the top wicket-taker for them with four wickets in two innings, and her average of 25.75 is among the best of the team which makes her the top pick for the next encounter as well.

Eva Gray to be Essex Women’s Best Bowler

Eva Gray took part in her second match against Warwickshire Women and picked a fifer in her ten-over spell with an economy rate of 6.20. She leads the team’s bowling attack with five wickets so far and her average of 17.20 is the best of the lot, making her the top choice for the next game, too.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Somerset Women Somerset Women to win @ 1.71 (Parimatch)

Essex Women to win @ 2.12 (Parimatch) Somerset Women made a compelling start to their campaign this season but they did not bring their A-game against Lancashire Women, and their defeat placed them sixth in the standings. However, Essex Women are worse off as they occupy seventh place, the penultimate position, with two back-to-back defeats. Since Somerset Women have shown winning potential, they are favored to overcome Essex Women in this clash. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





