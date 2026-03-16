Facts: Hampshire Women’s Linsey Smith is the top bowler of the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with 13 wickets in five innings.

Amanda-Jade Wellington is the leading wicket-taker for Somerset Women with 12 wickets in six innings.

Somerset Women vs Hampshire Women Chances of Winning

Somerset Women had quite the task on their hands during the last game against Surrey Women where the latter were able to post a 306-run target in a rain-reduced, 44-over match. Although the target was achievable, albeit with great difficulty, Somerset Women’s batters made an absolute meal of their chase. Heather Knight and Amanda-Jade Wellington were the top scorers as they were tied with 36 runs each and, needless to say, the others were of virtually no help. They were eventually all bundled out in 40.5 overs for a subpar score of 215 which handed Surrey Women a 101-run win via the DLS method.

Hampshire Women had an absolute breeze of a game against Essex Women last time around. Even though the former were kept down to 273, a rather underwhelming total, the bowlers came in and saved the day. It was skipper Georgia Adams who led the innings for Hampshire Women with an unbeaten 110 while wicket-keeper batter Rhianna Southby and opener Ella McCaughan scored 61 and 44 runs, respectively. Essex Women, though, failed to chase down this simple target and ended up losing by a close margin of 15 runs.

Somerset Women chance of winning - 43%

Hampshire Women chance of winning - 57%

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Somerset Women vs Hampshire Women Betting Tips

Hampshire Women to score high before first dismissal

Ella McCaughan and Maia Bouchier peaked during the beginning of the tournament as the openers scored spectacular scores in a row before their partnership saw a gradual decline. In the six matches they have played to date, the duo have secured totals of 25, 44, 41, 137, 116 and 9 runs together. Although both batters’ form has dwindled in the last three games, they have it in them to take Somerset Women’s bowlers head-on and pile on a competitive score.

Somerset Women vs Hampshire Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at The Cooper Associates County Ground is more favorable to the fielding sides and the toss winners in the two matches held here in the tournament have chosen to do so. The average first innings score of 256 is not easy to defend and even though the record is split 1-1 between those batting and fielding first, the toss winner will set their sights on chasing in the next match.

Weather Report

A 35% chance of rain is reported at Taunton on match day and the temperature is expected to reach 20 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Women Player List

Sophie Luff (c), Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Jess Hazell, Rebecca Odgers, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Charlie Dean, Dani Gibson, Erin Vukusic, Lola Harris, Niamh Holland, Olivia Barnes, Amelie Munday, Katie Jones, Chloe Skelton, Ellie Anderson, Laura Jackson, Mollie Robbins.

Predicted Playing XI

Heather Knight Batter Emma Corney Batter Sophie Luff (C) Batter Fran Wilson Batter Charlie Dean All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Katie Jones Wicket-keeper Alex Griffiths All-rounder Chloe Skelton Bowler Ellie Anderson Bowler Laura Jackson Bowler

Somerset Women Team Form

Somerset Women were on a three-match winning streak before their defeat at the hands of Surrey Women, and their batters and bowlers are both to blame for their poor performance.

Hampshire Women Player List

Georgia Adams (c), Abigale Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Poppy Tulloch, Ava Lee, Charli Knott, Ellyse Perry, Freya Kemp, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Rhianna Southby, Daisy Gibb, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Megan Sturge, Nancy Harman, Rebecca Tyson.

Predicted Playing XI

Ella McCaughan Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Georgia Adams (C) Batter Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Abigale Norgrove Batter Nancy Harman Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler Rebecca Tyson Bowler

Hampshire Women Team Form

Hampshire Women’s bowlers were particularly impactful in the last game against Essex Women, and they are a superior squad overall to that of Somerset Women. Their batting, too, is quite powerful as their openers have been power-hitters in the tournament so far.

Somerset Women vs Hampshire Women Head-to-Head

Hampshire Women edged out victories in both of their clashes against Somerset Women, having played in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Somerset Women - 0

Hampshire Women - 2

Somerset Women vs Hampshire Women Betting Odds

Hampshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Somerset Women

Emma Corney has been a bane to Somerset Women’s first wicket, considering her inability to score well and the fact that she was the first to be dismissed in all of the last three games. Opening alongside a highly experienced Heather Knight, their pair have had their ups and downs with scores of 19, 74 and 18 runs. Hampshire Women’s Ella McCaughan and Maia Bouchier are far more consistent and reliable, having added 24, 44 and 41 runs to the first wicket in the previous three outings. Since they are a more stable opening wicket, Hampshire Women’s openers are favored to outperform that of Somerset Women.

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Somerset Women vs Hampshire Women Best Batters

Heather Knight to be Somerset Women’s Best Batter

As predicted for the last match, Heather Knight was the top batter for Somerset Women and she was tied for that spot, having scored 36 runs against Surrey Women. She has furthered her lead as the team’s leading run scorer with 221 runs in five innings and an average of 44.20. She is expected to remain their top run-getter in the next game as well.

Ella McCaughan to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter

Ella McCaughan missed out on a potential third half-century of the season as she scored 44 runs in the last outing versus Essex Women before her dismissal. However, she is in a league of her own with 323 runs in six innings, including a century and two half-centuries. Averaging at 64.60, she is the top pick for the upcoming match.

Somerset Women vs Hampshire Women Best Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be Somerset Women’s Best Bowler

The prediction for the previous game turned out to be precise as Amanda-Jade Wellington emerged as Somerset Women’s top wicket-taker against Surrey Women; in nine overs, she took a four-wicket haul and achieved an economy rate of 5.22. She is also their leading bowler overall with 12 wickets in six innings and a brilliant average of 22.41, making her the top choice once again.

Linsey Smith to be Hampshire Women’s Best Bowler

Linsey Smith was Hampshire Women’s leading bowler in the previous encounter against Essex Women, having captured a four-wicket haul in ten overs with an economy rate of 3.30. She continues to be their top wicket-taker with 13 wickets under her belt in five innings. With an average of 14.38, she is the top contender against Somerset Women.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Hampshire Women Somerset Women to win @ 1.94 (parimatch)

Hampshire Women to win @ 1.74 (Parimatch) Hampshire Women and Somerset Women are currently tied with four wins apiece in six matches so far, although the former are the table toppers of the tournament. Somerset Women are slightly lower in the standings, having been positioned third after their defeat in the last outing. Moreover, Hampshire Women have a 2-0 lead over Somerset Women in their head-to-head tally, making the former the top choice to clinch victory in the upcoming fixture. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





