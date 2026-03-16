Facts: Somerset Women’s Heather Knight and Emma Corney have the best first partnership in the tournament so far with a 122-run stand against Surrey Women.

Lancashire Women’s Emma Lamb is the top run-getter of the competition with 130 runs in a single innings.

Lancashire Women lead their tally against Somerset Women with a 1-0 scoreline so far.

Somerset Women vs Lancashire Women Chances of Winning

Somerset Women pulled off a miracle of a chase in the previous outing against Surrey Women where the former conceded 243 runs in a rain-affected game which was reduced to 33 overs. However, the batters did the impossible since they chased it down with ease; the openers set the tone for the innings as Heather Knight and Emma Corney scored 64 and 61 runs, respectively. The rest of the batters managed to pick up where they left off and Charlie Dean, Fran Wilson and Amanda-Jade Wellington amassed 41, 36* and 24* runs, respectively. Somerset Women completed this daunting task with seven wickets in hand via the DLS method.

Lancashire Women, too, did something similar in the last encounter versus The Blaze Women. The latter scored 234 runs but Lancashire Women’s batting was on the money. Despite opener Eve Jones’ early dismissal, the others soldiered on and fellow opener Emma Lamb was especially impressive since she was not out on 130. Katie Mack and Seren Smale were next in line with 44 and 38* runs, respectively, which allowed Lancashire Women to make it over the line with a whopping eight-wicket margin.

Somerset Women chance of winning -

Lancashire Women chance of winning -

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Somerset Women vs Lancashire Women Betting Tips

Somerset Women to score high before first dismissal

Somerset Women’s openers got the dream start to the tournament as Heather Knight, England Women’s captain, and Emma Corney set up a staggering 122-run partnership. Both openers scored half-centuries and the former has an ODI career average of 35.10. Given the form they have been in, the pair are backed to achieve yet another groundbreaking stand in the upcoming game against Lancashire Women’s bowlers.

Somerset Women vs Lancashire Women Toss Prediction

The teams chasing have a clear advantage at The Cooper Associates County Ground with 19 victories in 29 One Day International fixtures while those batting first have nine wins. The average first innings stand of 216 is quite low and rather easy to chase down. For the upcoming game as well, the toss winning side will be keen to field first.

Weather Report

Overcast conditions are forecast at Taunton but the chance of precipitation is as low as 25% on match day, and the temperature is predicted to touch 18 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Women Player List

Sophie Luff (c), Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Jess Hazell, Rebecca Odgers, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Charlie Dean, Dani Gibson, Erin Vukusic, Lola Harris, Niamh Holland, Olivia Barnes, Amelie Munday, Katie Jones, Chloe Skelton, Ellie Anderson, Laura Jackson, Mollie Robbins.

Predicted Playing XI

Heather Knight Batter Emma Corney Batter Fran Wilson Batter Charlie Dean All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Katie Jones Wicket-keeper Alex Griffiths All-rounder Sophie Luff (C) Batter Chloe Skelton Bowler Ellie Anderson Bowler Laura Jackson Bowler

Somerset Women Team Form

Somerset Women’s bowlers were expensive in the last game but the batters made up for that. These mishaps, though, will prove costly against an unforgiving Lancashire Women.

Lancashire Women Player List

Eleanor Threlkeld (c), Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Katie Mack, Liberty Heap, Fi Morris, Sophie Ecclestone, Ailsa Lister, Seren Smale, Alana King, Hannah Jones, Hannah Rainey, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris, Eve Jones.

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Katie Mack Batter Seren Smale Batter Fi Morris Bowler Mahika Gaur All-rounder Danielle Collins Batter Kate Cross Bowler Eleanor Threlkeld (C) Wicket-keeper Hannah Jones Bowler Sophie Morris Bowler

Lancashire Women Team Form

Lancashire Women are, arguably, the most balanced team at the moment, and their batting and bowling are equally formidable.

Somerset Women vs Lancashire Women Head-to-Head

Somerset Women and Lancashire Women met just once in the tournament during the 2018 season where the latter emerged victorious by an impressive average of 104 runs.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Somerset Women - 0

Lancashire Women - 1

Somerset Women vs Lancashire Women Betting Odds

Somerset Women to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire Women

Eve Jones was the weak link in her partnership with Emma Lamb during Lancashire Women’s last outing against The Blaze Women. The pair added 34 runs to the first wicket but despite that, they pale in comparison to Somerset Women’s opening wicket. For the latter, Heather Knight and Emma Corney are the opening duo and their astounding stand of 122 runs was far beyond what was expected of them. Based on the outcomes of the last match, Somerset Women’s openers are expected to secure a significantly better opening partnership than that of Lancashire Women.

Somerset Women vs Lancashire Women Best Batters

Heather Knight to be Somerset Women’s Best Batter

As predicted for the previous match, Heather Knight emerged as the leading run scorer for Somerset Women with a remarkable 64-run half-century against Surrey Women. She is a highly dependable batter with 4037 runs in 142 One Day International innings so far. She also has a career average of 35.10, making her the top choice for the next match as well.

Emma Lamb to be Lancashire Women’s Best Batter

Emma Lamb led the charge for Lancashire Women in the last outing versus The Blaze Women, as predicted, with a stunning unbeaten 130. In her ODI career of 13 innings thus far, she has 396 runs and an average of 30.46. Given her form, she is anticipated to be their standout batter once again.

Somerset Women vs Lancashire Women Best Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be Somerset Women’s Best Bowler

The prediction for the last game panned out as expected considering Amanda-Jade Wellington was the top bowler for Somerset Women with three wickets in seven overs and an economy rate of 6.00 against Surrey Women. With a brilliant average of 14.00 in the tournament, she is the top pick against Lancashire Women.

Kate Cross to be Lancashire Women’s Best Bowler

Even though Kate Cross went wicketless in the last encounter against The Blaze Women, she still delivered a great ten-over spell with two maidens and an economy rate of 3.00. She was the joint leading bowler for the team with eight wickets in five innings and an average of 16.25 during the previous season which makes her the top contender against Somerset Women.





