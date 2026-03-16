Facts: Alice Capsey leads Surrey Women’s run charts with 83 runs in two innings so far.

Durham Women’s Phoebe Turner is the top bowler of the tournament with seven wickets in two innings.

Hollie Armitage, Durham Women’s captain, is the second leading batter of the competition with 145 runs in two innings.

Surrey Women vs Durham Women Chances of Winning

Surrey Women have had no respite whatsoever with two back-to-back defeats and their last game against Hampshire Women did not go to plan. The latter’s score of 259 was rather difficult to chase down and Surrey Women were struggling right off the bat. The openers were out with virtually no worthwhile contribution and Alice Capsey tried to anchor the innings with a knock of 57 runs. However, she did not receive much support from the other end until Alice Monaghan scored 40 runs. Their batting order came tumbling down, though, and they were bundled out for 209 in 43.2 overs, losing by a margin of precisely 50 runs.

Durham Women’s brilliant start to the tournament fizzled out as they lost to The Blaze Women in the last outing. Batting first, the former scored 200 runs with skipper Hollie Armitage and Mady Villiers as the only standout performers, having scored 81 and 45 runs, respectively. The score was not something the bowlers were able to defend and they managed to topple five wickets before The Blaze Women surpassed the target.

Surrey Women chance of winning - 41%

Durham Women chance of winning - 59%

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Surrey Women vs Durham Women Betting Tips

Surrey Women to score low before first dismissal

Bryony Smith and Danni Wyatt-Hodge have both been off the mark in terms of batting with averages of 3.50 and 17.50, respectively. This has affected their first wicket which reflects in opening stands of 18 and 3 runs. The openers are both out of form at the moment and their inability to work together puts them on the backfoot for the upcoming fixture.

Surrey Women vs Durham Women Toss Prediction

Kent County Cricket Ground is a batting friendly surface but the last match held here between Somerset Women and Surrey Women was an aberration as the former elected to field first and won by chasing. Even though the latter scored 243 in a rain-reduced match, the score could not be defended. In spite of the outcome, the toss winner will be inclined to bat first in the next game.

Weather Report

Beckenham is going to experience sunny skies with absolutely no likelihood of a washout and the temperature is expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Women Player List

Bryony Smith (c), Alice Capsey, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Kira Chathli, Sophia Dunkley, Alexa Stonehouse, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan, Emma Jones, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Priyanaz Chatterji, Jemima Spence, Bethan Miles, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Tilly Corteen-Coleman.

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith (C) All-rounder Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Sophia Dunkley Batter Alice Monaghan All-rounder Paige Scholfield Batter Alice Davidson-Richards Bowler Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Phoebe Franklin All-rounder Danielle Gregory Bowler Ryana Macdonald-Gay Bowler

Surrey Women Team Form

Surrey Women’s batters lost their momentum from the first match of the season and the bowlers still need to work on conceding fewer runs.

Durham Women Player List

Hollie Armitage (c), Emma Marlow, Emily Windsor, Leah Dobson, Suzie Bates, Katherine Fraser, Mady Villiers, Trudy Johnson, Bess Heath, Mia Rogers, Abigail Glen, Katie Levick, Lauren Filer, Lizzie Scott, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Grace Thompson.

Predicted Playing XI

Emma Marlow Batter Suzie Bates Batter Hollie Armitage (C) All-rounder Mady Villiers All-rounder Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Leah Dobson Batter Phoebe Turner Bowler Katherine Fraser All-rounder Abigail Glen Bowler Katie Levick Bowler Grace Thompson Bowler

Durham Women Team Form

Durham Women were phenomenal in the first match but their roaring success ended prematurely as they faltered against The Blaze Women, especially the batters. They have the firepower to return stronger.

Surrey Women vs Durham Women Head-to-Head

Surrey Women and Durham Women have never had a head-to-head encounter in the tournament so far, and this marks their first match.

Surrey Women vs Durham Women Betting Odds

Durham Women to have a better opening partnership than Surrey Women

Bryony Smith and Danni Wyatt-Hodge have not been particularly impressive at the front of Surrey Women’s batting order, having scored 18 and 3 runs in the last two matches. Both openers are underperforming at the moment and for Durham Women, the opening batters are a tad inconsistent which has resulted in stands of 32 and 5 runs before the first dismissal in the previous two games. Despite this, Durham Women’s opening duo are expected to put on a better performance than Surrey Women’s first wicket.

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Surrey Women vs Durham Women Best Batters

Alice Capsey to be Surrey Women’s Best Batter

Alice Capsey was the top batter for Surrey Women in the last match against Hampshire Women with 57 runs. Overall, she is the leading run-getter for the team with 83 runs in two innings and an average of 41.50. She continues to be the top pick to be their standout batter.

Hollie Armitage to be Durham Women’s Best Batter

Hollie Armitage scored her second half-century of the season with 81 runs in the last game against The Blaze Women. She scored an unbeaten 64 in the first match and has amassed a total of 145 runs in two innings. Given her present form, she is anticipated to come out on top against Surrey Women.

Surrey Women vs Durham Women Best Bowlers

Alice Capsey to be Surrey Women’s Best Bowler

Alice Capsey was tied as the leading wicket-taker for Surrey Women in the last outing against Hampshire Women, having taken two wickets in six overs, including a maiden, with an economy rate of 3.66. She leads the team’s bowling attack with three wickets in two innings and an average of 20.33 which makes her the top choice for the next match.

Phoebe Turner to be Durham Women’s Best Bowler

Phoebe Turner has been a brilliant bowler for Durham Women, having claimed seven wickets in two innings and an excellent average of 8.85. She claimed a three-wicket haul in the last outing against The Blaze Women and her ten-over spell also yielded two maidens and an economy rate of 3.22. She is the leading contender against Surrey Women as well.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Surrey Women Surrey Women to win @ 1.69 (Parimatch)

Durham Women to win @ 2.14 (Parimatch) Surrey Women remain at the bottom of the standings with two successive losses and they absolutely do not seem to be in a position to improve in a hurry. Their defeat at the hands of Somerset Women was a particularly terrible match as they let victory slip from their grasp. Durham Women were pushed down the order and they are currently placed fourth with one win and a loss. Given that the latter have shown winning potential, they are expected to bounce back and come good against Surrey Women in the upcoming fixture. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





