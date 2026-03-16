Facts: Surrey Women’s Sophia Dunkley, who played for Middlesex Women previously, was the leading batter of the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup 2019 with 451 runs in six innings.

Somerset’s Heather Knight was the second leading batter during the previous season with 403 runs in four innings, having played for Berkshire Women.

Surrey Women vs Somerset Women Chances of Winning

Surrey Women’s 2019 campaign was a forgettable one to say the least as they managed to claim just two wins in seven matches. Their last game against Hampshire Women was particularly dismal as the latter piled on a dominant total of 273 and Surrey Women could not even score half the required runs. Their entire lineup collapsed after just 81 runs were scored in 21.4 overs. They conceded a terrible 192-run defeat to end their campaign.

Somerset Women were somehow worse than their upcoming rivals in the 2019 season where they concluded their tournament with a single victory. In the last game versus Devon Women, Somerset Women were bundled out for 137 runs and, needless to say, the total was chased down with ease. They lost by a two-wicket margin in the end to register their sixth defeat of the season.

Surrey Women chance of winning - 61%

Somerset Women chance of winning - 39%

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Surrey Women vs Somerset Women Betting Tips

Somerset Women to score high before first dismissal

Nicole Richards was Somerset Women’s linchpin in the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup in 2019 and she opened alongside Sophie Luff and Emma Godman for the last three games. They boasted solid opening stands of 61, 31 and 79 runs which laid down an excellent foundation for the rest of the team to build on. Although Sophie Luff is set to make a return to the tournament this time, she has Heather Knight for company at the front of the pack and the latter is one of the most valuable players in the competition. She had a stunning average of 134.33 during the 2019 season and will be expected to help post a big score in the next match.

Surrey Women vs Somerset Women Toss Prediction

So far, a single One Day International game has been hosted at Kent County Cricket Ground where the team batting first emerged victorious despite a ridiculously low score of 127. There are no other yardsticks to determine the behaviour of the pitch which makes batting first a safe choice for the toss winner of the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

Light rain is expected at Beckenham with a 40% prediction for rain and the temperature is anticipated to touch 14 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Women Player List

Alice Capsey, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Kira Chathli, Sophia Dunkley, Alexa Stonehouse, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan, Bryony Smith, Emma Jones, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Priyanaz Chatterji, Jemima Spence, Bethan Miles, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Tilly Corteen-Coleman.

Predicted Playing XI

Sophia Dunkley Batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Kira Chathli Batter Aylish Cranstone Batter Phoebe Franklin All-rounder Emma Jones All-rounder Jemima Spence Wicket-keeper Ryana Macdonald-Gay Bowler Alice Capsey All-rounder Priyanaz Chatterji Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler

Surrey Women Team Form

Surrey Women’s batting was their bug bear in the last season and they were very uncompetitive in terms of scoring runs, particularly while chasing a target.

Somerset Women Player List

Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Jess Hazell, Rebecca Odgers, Sophie Luff, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Charlie Dean, Dani Gibson, Erin Vukusic, Lola Harris, Niamh Holland, Olivia Barnes, Amelie Munday, Katie Jones, Chloe Skelton, Ellie Anderson, Laura Jackson, Mollie Robbins.

Predicted Playing XI

Sophie Luff Batter Heather Knight Batter Rebecca Odgers Batter Fran Wilson Batter Emma Corney Batter Niamh Holland All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Katie Jones Wicket-keeper Chloe Skelton Bowler Ellie Anderson Bowler Laura Jackson Bowler

Somerset Women Team Form

Somerset Women have a revamped squad for the new season and with big names like Heather Knight and Amanda-Jade Wellington, they will certainly have a more balanced side.

Surrey Women vs Somerset Women Head-to-Head

Somerset Women have the lead over Surrey Women in their head-to-head tally so far, having won both of their fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Surrey Women - 0

Somerset Women - 2

Surrey Women vs Somerset Women Betting Odds

Somerset Women to have a better opening partnership than Surrey Women

Surrey Women’s Kirstie White and Bryony Smith were the mainstay openers during the last season but the former was absolutely not pulling her weight. In the last three matches, they secured measly partnerships of 5, 15 and 0 runs. They did not compare to Somerset Women’s openers in the slightest as Sophie Luff and Nicole Richards added 61, 31 and 79 runs to the first wicket in the last three games of the season. Even though both teams have a new squad lined up ahead of the tournament, Somerset Women’s opening pair will be expected to trump Surrey Women’s first wicket.

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Surrey Women vs Somerset Women Best Batters

Sophia Dunkley to be Surrey Women’s Best Batter

Sophia Dunkley was the leading batter for Middlesex Women during the previous tournament where she notched up 451 runs in six innings. This included three half-centuries and two tons which gave her a splendid average of 112.75 during the tournament. She is the top pick for the upcoming match as well.

Heather Knight to be Somerset Women’s Best Batter

Heather Knight played for Berkshire in the last season of the competition and she was their top batter by quite a margin, having scored 403 runs in four innings. She secured two centuries and one half-century during the season, and achieved an excellent average of 134.33. She is expected to be Somerset’s standout batter this time around.

Surrey Women vs Somerset Women Best Bowlers

Alice Capsey to be Surrey Women’s Best Bowler

Alice Capsey took part in a single innings in the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup 2019 where she captured an impressive three-wicket haul. She ended up with a competitive bowling average of 21.66 which makes her the top choice for the next game against Somerset Women as well.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be Somerset Women’s Best Bowler

Amanda-Jade Wellington is new to Somerset Women but her record in the ODIs so far is quite impressive. She has played a total of 14 games where she captured 18 wickets and achieved an average of 29.77. She is a reliable bowler and will be anticipated to come out on top against Surrey Women.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Surrey Women Surrey to win @ 1.63 (Parimatch)

Somerset to win @ 2.22 (Parimatch) Surrey Women finished in the penultimate position of the Division One standings with two wins in seven games. It was largely a result of their awful batting displays during the season and Somerset Women were exactly in the same boat as they ended up second-to-last on the Division Two points table. Both teams were severely off the mark in every aspect of the game but Somerset Women have a 2-0 advantage over Surrey Women which makes the former the favorites for the next game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





