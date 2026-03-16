Facts: Sophia Dunkley has extended her lead as Surrey Women’s top batter with 299 runs in five innings.

Tammy Beaumont leads The Blaze Women’s batting with 303 runs in six innings thus far.

Surrey Women vs The Blaze Women Chances of Winning

Surrey Women took an unexpected victory against Somerset Women last time around where the former batted first and racked in 306 runs in 44 overs. Their captain and opening batter, Bryony Smith, led the charge with an impressive 110 and Sophia Dunkley was a close second with 79 runs. Danni Wyatt-Hodge, too, did well to contribute 44 runs and this gave the bowlers a strong score to defend. They held up their end of the bargain as they bundled out Somerset Women for 215, leading to a remarkable victory by 101 runs through the DLS method.

Contrarily, The Blaze Women suffered an unseemly defeat at the hands of Lancashire Women in the previous encounter. The former, having been asked to bat first, found themselves all out for meager 222. Ella Claridge top-scored with 63 runs while wicket-keeper batter Amy Jones notched up 52 runs. They were the only two contributors and the score put the team on tenterhooks. The bowlers held off Lancashire Women for as long as they could but the latter won by a four-wicket margin in the end.

Surrey Women chance of winning - 46%

The Blaze Women chance of winning - 54%

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Surrey Women vs The Blaze Women Betting Tips

Surrey Women to score high before first dismissal

Surrey Women’s Bryony Smith and Danni Wyatt-Hodge have been the mainstay openers for the team and their scores have been fluctuating over the course of six matches. Nevertheless, they improved a great deal and their totals of 100, 3, 59, 65, 18 and 3 have laid down a strong foundation for the team. Despite their low scores in three matches, the pair have shown brilliant form leading up to this match and they have the potential to post another big score in the next match.

Surrey Women vs The Blaze Women Toss Prediction

The average first innings score of 301 at Kent County Cricket Ground this season has been a defendable total, considering one match was reduced due to the rain. The teams batting first have two wins out of three fixtures and the toss winners also elected to bat first twice so far. The teams will want to set the target at this venue in the next encounter, too.

Weather Report

There is no prediction for the rain at Beckenham and the skies will be partially cloudy with the temperature touching 21 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Women Player List

Bryony Smith (c), Alice Capsey, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Kira Chathli, Sophia Dunkley, Alexa Stonehouse, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan, Emma Jones, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Priyanaz Chatterji, Jemima Spence, Bethan Miles, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Tilly Corteen-Coleman.

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith (C) All-rounder Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Sophia Dunkley Batter Alice Monaghan All-rounder Paige Scholfield Batter Alice Davidson-Richards Bowler Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Danielle Gregory Bowler Ryana Macdonald-Gay Bowler Alexa Stonehouse Bowler

Surrey Women Team Form

Surrey Women’s batting was excellent in the last match but their inconsistency makes them rather unpredictable.

The Blaze Women Player List

Tammy Beaumont (c), Ella Claridge, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Prisha Thanawala, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Kathryn Bryce, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Orla Prendergast, Amy Jones, Sarah Bryce, Scarlett Hughes, Amy Wheeler, Cassidy McCarthy, Charley Phillips, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Kirstie Gordon, Lucy Higham, Olivia Baker, Sarah Glenn.

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont (C) Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Georgie Boyce Batter Orla Prendergast All-rounder Ella Claridge All-rounder Sarah Glenn Bowler Josie Groves Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler Charley Phillips Bowler

The Blaze Women Team Form

The Blaze Women were a tad off their game in the last fixture but they will certainly be able to return to form against a struggling Surrey Women.

Surrey Women vs The Blaze Women Head-to-Head

This is the first encounter between Surrey Women and The Blaze Women and there is no existing record between the teams.

Surrey Women vs The Blaze Women Betting Odds

Surrey Women to have a better opening partnership than The Blaze Women

Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones’ partnership for The Blaze Women has been quite tumultuous since they added 24, 92 and 22 to the first wicket in the last three games. The pair have been unable to work together to ensure that they have a solid partnership for the team to build on. While Surrey Women have also had their ups and downs, Bryony Smith and Danni Wyatt-Hodge have been prolific at the front with stands of 100, 3 and 59 runs in the previous three matches. Their ability to score big consistently makes them the favored opening order for the upcoming match.

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Surrey Women vs The Blaze Women Best Batters

Sophia Dunkley to be Surrey Women’s Best Batter

Sophia Dunkley returned to play the last game and she emerged as the second leading batter for Surrey Women with 79 runs against Somerset Women. Despite having missed a match, she is the team’s top run scorer with 299 runs in five innings. With an average of 74.75, she is the top pick for the next encounter.

Tammy Beaumont to be The Blaze Women’s Best Batter

Tammy Beaumont did not score very well in the last game against Lancashire Women, having been dismissed for 11. However, she remains The Blaze Women’s leading run-getter with 303 runs in six innings and an average of 75.75. She has two centuries under her belt and will be expected to be their standout batter once again.

Surrey Women vs The Blaze Women Best Bowlers

Alice Monaghan to be Surrey Women’s Best Bowler

Alice Monaghan was the joint leading bowler for Surrey Women with two wickets in nine overs and an economy rate of 4.77 against Somerset Women. She is now the leading wicket-taker for the team with eight wickets in six innings, and even though her average of 30.37 is rather high, she is expected to come out on top.

Sarah Glenn to be The Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

Sarah Glenn was the second highest wicket-taker for The Blaze Women during the last encounter against Lancashire Women, having taken one wicket in 6.2 overs with an economy rate of 6.31. She is their leading bowler overall by quite a margin as she captured 11 wickets in six innings, coupled with an average of 23.18. She is anticipated to be their top bowler against Surrey Women.