Facts: Alice Capsey has furthered her lead as Surrey Women’s top batter with 162 runs in three innings, including two half-centuries.

Chloe Brewer and Georgia Davis are the joint leading wicket-takers for Warwickshire Women with six wickets apiece.

Surrey Women vs Warwickshire Women Chances of Winn ing

Surrey Women avoided a hat-trick of defeats as they turned their form on its head in the previous outing versus Durham Women. The former’s batting prowess was at full strength and their entire lineup pitched in to mount an unattainable score of 348; Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey led the onslaught with individual scores of 92 and 79 runs, respectively. The rest of the batters picked up where they left off to help secure such a formidable total. Naturally, Durham Women had no chance of making this chase count and they were bundled out for 244, handing Surrey Women an outstanding 104-run win.

On the contrary, Warwickshire Women lost for the first time this season as they went up against The Blaze Women in the last encounter. The latter posted an achievable target of 252 runs but Warwickshire Women’s batters struggled to complete this chase. The top order did much of the work as Davina Perrin and Abigail Freeborn scored 53 and 40 runs, respectively, but as wickets fell, their lower order could not finish their hunt. In the end, Warwickshire Women were dismissed for 211 and they lost by 41 runs.

Surrey Women chance of winning -

Warwickshire Women chance of winning -

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Surrey Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Tips

Warwickshire Women to score high before first dismissal

Sterre Kalis has been the first to get dismissed in Warwickshire Women’s opening order for all three games thus far and her form is quite dicey at the moment. However, with the improvement she showed in the last match, it is likely that their first wicket is going to be on an upward trajectory. Her partnership with Abigail Freeborn has yielded totals of 48, 4 and 35 runs so far, and another big score is on the cards for the next fixture.

Surrey Women vs Warwickshire Women Toss Prediction

The vote is split at Kent County Cricket Ground with the toss winners having chosen to bat and field first once each in two matches this season. The results are also tied 1-1 but batting first has proved to be a massive advantage at the venue with an average first innings total of 296 so far, and that includes a rain-affected match. For the upcoming game, the toss winning side will be keen to bat first and secure a dominant score.

Weather Report

With a 20% chance of precipitation at Beckenham, light rain is predicted to disrupt the game and the temperature will be around 12 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Women Player List

Bryony Smith (c), Alice Capsey, Aylish Cranstone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Kira Chathli, Sophia Dunkley, Alexa Stonehouse, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan, Emma Jones, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Priyanaz Chatterji, Jemima Spence, Bethan Miles, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Kalea Moore, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tash Farrant, Tilly Corteen-Coleman.

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith (C) All-rounder Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Sophia Dunkley Batter Alice Monaghan All-rounder Paige Scholfield Batter Alice Davidson-Richards Bowler Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Phoebe Franklin All-rounder Danielle Gregory Bowler Ryana Macdonald-Gay Bowler

Surrey Women Team Form

Surrey Women’s batting has been phenomenal from the first match but their bowlers finally came alive in the previous game which ensured their first victory.

Warwickshire Women Player List

Georgia Davis (c), Chloe Brewer, Meg Austin, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Charis Pavely, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Issy Wong, Katie George, Millie Taylor, Sterre Kalis.

Predicted Playing XI

Sterre Kalis Batter Abbey Freeborn Wicket-keeper Davina Perrin All-rounder Katie George Bowler Natasha Wraith Batter Chloe Brewer Batter Emily Arlott Bowler Bethan Ellis All-rounder Charis Pavely All-rounder Georgia Davis (C) Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler

Warwickshire Women Team Form

Warwickshire Women’s batters fall short of the mark since they are unable to make any headway in the tournament. However, they have the potential to do better against Surrey Women.

Surrey Women vs Warwickshire Women Head-to-Head

Warwickshire Women have a clean sweep, dominant lead over Surrey Women with three victories in three outings so far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Surrey Women - 0

Warwickshire Women - 3

Surrey Women vs Warwickshire Women Betting Odds

Warwickshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Surrey Women

Surrey Women’s skipper, Bryony Smith, was out of form for the first two matches and she managed to improve in the last match. Her partnership with Danni Wyatt-Hodge was finally fruitful as the pair scored 65 runs together but in the two games prior to that, they had paltry stands of 18 and 3 runs. Warwickshire Women, on the other hand, have shown more stability as Sterre Kalis and Abigail Freeborn added 48, 4 and 35 runs to the first wicket in the last three matches. Since they have been a tad more consistent, Warwickshire Women’s openers are the favorite first partnership for the next game.

Surrey Women vs Warwickshire Women Best Batters

Alice Capsey to be Surrey Women’s Best Batter

Alice Capsey scored her second half-century of the tournament with a knock of 79 in the previous match against Durham Women, and she was the second highest run scorer for the team. She is Surrey Women’s top batter overall with 162 runs in three innings. With an average of 54.00, she is expected to be their standout batter once again.

Abigail Freeborn to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Batter

Wicket-keeper batter Abigail Freeborn was the second leading batter for Warwickshire Women in the previous game against The Blaze Women, having scored 40 runs. She is also second among the team’s batters with a total of 117 runs in three innings. Although her average of 39.00 could improve, she is the team’s only consistent batter at the moment which makes her the favorite for the upcoming game.

Surrey Women vs Warwickshire Women Best Bowlers

Ryana MacDonald-Gay to be Surrey Women’s Best Bowler

In the last match against Durham Women, Ryana MacDonald-Gay emerged as the top wicket-taker for Surrey Women where she picked three wickets in her seven-over spell. She is now the joint leading bowler for the team with four wickets in two innings and an average of 24.00. She is the top choice against Warwickshire Women.

Emily Arlott to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Bowler

Emily Arlott was Warwickshire Women’s top bowler in the previous encounter against The Blaze Women, having claimed three wickets in her ten-over spell which included one maiden and an economy rate of 3.90. She has five wickets in three innings and an average of 18.00, making her the second highest wicket-taker for them and she is the top pick for the next match.





