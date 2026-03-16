The Blaze Women vs Essex Women Match Prediction
BLAZ
64%
Chance of Winning
ESS
36%
List a
Haslegrave Ground
Facts:
- The Blaze Women’s Kathryn Bryce is the third highest wicket-taker of the tournament with eight wickets in four innings.
- Grace Scrivens, Essex Women’s captain, is the top batter for the team with 131 runs in four innings.
The Blaze Women vs Essex Women Chances of Winning
The Blaze Women’s success against Hampshire Women in the last match makes them one of the most formidable teams in the tournament, especially considering they are new to the ECB Women's One-Day Cup. The bowlers took the weight off the batters’ shoulders by restricting Hampshire Women to 189/7. The Blaze Women’s Tammy Beaumont kicked off the innings with a resounding unbeaten 112. Georgia Elwiss helped finish the innings with a half-century of her own, having been not out on 58. The Blaze Women ended up taking an impressive seven-wicket victory.
Essex Women finally put an end to their losing streak as they overcame Lancashire Women in the last encounter. Even though the latter piled on a competent total of 230, Essex Women came into their own and their top and middle order were instrumental in the team’s success. Jodi Grewcock put on a season-best performance of 73* while Alice Macleod and Joanne Gardner were next in line with knocks of 45 and 41, respectively. They reached the target with five wickets to spare.
The Blaze Women chance of winning - 64%
Essex Women chance of winning - 36%
The Blaze Women vs Essex Women Betting Tips
Essex Women to score high before first dismissal
Essex Women’s first partnerships have improved over the course of the season. Joanne Gardner was the weak link in the opening wicket and she was replaced by Alice Macleod in the previous match. Although Grace Scrivens and Joanne Gardner had one unsuccessful outing, they have been overwhelmingly great with opening totals of 77, 1, 43 and 32 runs in the last four games. Macleod’s arrival has made a huge difference to the team’s first wicket and the pair are expected to set up a solid total against The Blaze Women.
The Blaze Women vs Essex Women Toss Prediction
The teams fielding first have a rather decisive advantage at Haslegrave Ground and in the three One Day Internationals held at the venue, those chasing have the upper hand with three wins while those batting first have none. The average first innings score of 115 is absolutely not defendable, making chasing the top choice for the upcoming game.
Weather Report
Overcast conditions are expected at Loughborough with a 20% likelihood of rain, and the temperature is set to hover around 14 degrees Celsius.
The Blaze Women Player List
Tammy Beaumont (c), Ella Claridge, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Prisha Thanawala, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Kathryn Bryce, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Orla Prendergast, Amy Jones, Sarah Bryce, Scarlett Hughes, Amy Wheeler, Cassidy McCarthy, Charley Phillips, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Kirstie Gordon, Lucy Higham, Olivia Baker, Sarah Glenn.
Predicted Playing XI
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Tammy Beaumont (C)
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Batter
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Amy Jones
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Wicket-keeper
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Kathryn Bryce
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All-rounder
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Georgia Elwiss
|
Batter
|
Georgie Boyce
|
Batter
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Orla Prendergast
|
All-rounder
|
Ella Claridge
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All-rounder
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Sarah Glenn
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Bowler
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Josie Groves
|
Bowler
|
Grace Ballinger
|
Bowler
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Charley Phillips
|
Bowler
The Blaze Women Team Form
The Blaze Women’s victories have all been dominant and their batting is particularly remarkable.
Essex Women Player List
Grace Scrivens (c), Kelly Castle, Alice Macleod, Cordelia Griffith, Flo Miller, Joanne Gardner, Madeleine Blinkhorn-Jones, Jodi Grewcock, Kate Coppack, Amara Carr, Ariana Dowse, Abtaha Maqsood, Esmae MacGregor, Eva Gray, Sophia Smale, Sophie Munro, Beth MacGregor.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Grace Scrivens (C)
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All-rounder
|
Alice Macleod
|
Batter
|
Cordelia Griffith
|
Batter
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Jodi Grewcock
|
All-rounder
|
Flo Miller
|
Batter
|
Sophia Smale
|
Bowler
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Amara Carr
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Eva Gray
|
Bowler
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Kate Coppack
|
Bowler
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Beth MacGregor
|
Bowler
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Abtaha Maqsood
|
Bowler
Essex Women Team Form
Essex Women’s batters were underperforming for the first three games and they pulled their weight for the first time this season against Lancashire Women. Their ability to keep it up, though, is uncertain.
The Blaze Women vs Essex Women Head-to-Head
There is no head-to-head record between The Blaze Women and Essex Women since this fixture marks their first encounter.
The Blaze Women vs Essex Women Betting Odds
Essex Women to have a better opening partnership than The Blaze Women
Both of The Blaze Women’s openers have been out of form in the tournament so far and Tammy Beaumont managed to find her feet in the previous game. With Amy Jones still out of sorts, though, their opening partnership has fluctuated with scores of 22, 5 and 55 runs in the last three games. On the other hand, Essex Women’s first wicket has been their greatest asset in the competition thus far as Grace Scrivens and Alice Macleod have added 77, 1 and 43 runs to the first wicket. Despite the latter’s dip in performance in between, they are expected to build on their present form and put on a big score in the next game.
The Blaze Women vs Essex Women
List a
Haslegrave Ground, null
The Blaze Women vs Essex Women Best Batters
Tammy Beaumont to be The Blaze Women’s Best Batter
Tammy Beaumont had a rough start to the tournament but she showed a return to form in a stunning 112*-run knock in the last encounter against Hampshire Women. She has now bolstered herself to the top with 176 runs in four innings. Her average of 58.66 is quite impressive and she is expected to continue to lead the way.
Grace Scrivens to be Essex Women’s Best Batter
Grace Scrivens’ performance in the previous game against Lancashire Women was substandard considering she scored 32 runs before her dismissal. Nevertheless, she is the top run scorer for Essex Women, having amassed 131 runs in four innings with an average of 32.75. The skipper is the leading contender against The Blaze Women, too.
The Blaze Women vs Essex Women Best Bowlers
Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Bowler
Even though Kathryn Bryce went wicketless in her complete ten-over spell against Hampshire Women last time out, she remains The Blaze Women’s leading wicket-taker overall with eight wickets in four innings. She has a brilliant average of 16.12 which is the best of the team, making her the favorite for the next game as well.
Abtaha Maqsood to be Essex Women’s Best Bowler
Abtaha Maqsood took part in her second match of the season against Lancashire Women where she picked an impressive three-wicket haul in ten overs along with an economy rate of 4.20. She is already the second leading bowler for the team with five wickets, and her average of 19.60 is the best among Essex Women’s bowlers which makes her a dependable option for the upcoming fixture.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
The Blaze Women
- The Blaze Women to win @ 1.56 (Parimatch)
- Essex Women to win @ 2.42 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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