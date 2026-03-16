Facts: The Blaze Women’s Kathryn Bryce is the second leading bowler of the tournament, having claimed eight wickets in three innings.

Ella McCaughan, Hampshire Women’s opener, is the third highest run scorer of the competition with 211 runs in three innings.

The Blaze Women vs Hampshire Women Chances of Winning

The Blaze Women bagged their second victory in a row during their last outing against Warwickshire Women. Having batted first, the former racked in 252 runs with the help of Sarah Bryce’s 52 while Tammy Beaumont and Ella Claridge were tied for second place with 38 runs each. The total was defendable and the bowlers did their job effectively as they kept Warwickshire Women at bay. Although the latter came close in their chase, Kathryn Bryce’s fifer absolutely annihilated their chances and they conceded a 41-run defeat in the end.

Hampshire Women’s bowlers faltered quite badly as they allowed Lancashire Women to post 292 runs on the board. This made life difficult for the batters but in an interesting turn of events, they were firing on all cylinders as opener Ella McCaughan and Maia Bouchier amassed 133* and 77 runs, respectively, while Charli Knott and Georgia Adams helped finish the chase with scores of 47 and 20*. The team completed this monumental chase with ease and won by a comfortable eight-wicket margin.

The Blaze Women chance of winning -

Hampshire Women chance of winning -

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The Blaze Women vs Hampshire Women Betting Tips

Hampshire Women to score high before first dismissal

Ella McCaughan and Maia Bouchier were both unable to hit the ground running in the first match where they ended up with a nine-run partnership. However, this was all the settling in they needed since they went hammer and tongs from the very next match, having scored 116 and 137 runs together. McCaughan and Bouchier are Hampshire Women’s top two batters with averages of 105.50 and 47.33, respectively. They are a force to be reckoned with and will be expected to put on yet another spectacle in the upcoming fixture.

The Blaze Women vs Hampshire Women Toss Prediction

Trent Bridge is a fielding track and The Blaze Women made the mistake of choosing to bat first in the last match against Lancashire Women. They were unable to defend 234, and that is customary at the venue considering the average first innings total of 252 was not safe in the ODIs. This time around, the toss winner will be inclined to chase.

Weather Report

Light rain is forecast at Nottingham with a 20% chance of a washout on match day. The temperature will touch 11 degrees Celsius.

The Blaze Women Player List

Tammy Beaumont (c), Ella Claridge, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Prisha Thanawala, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Kathryn Bryce, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Orla Prendergast, Amy Jones, Sarah Bryce, Scarlett Hughes, Amy Wheeler, Cassidy McCarthy, Charley Phillips, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Kirstie Gordon, Lucy Higham, Olivia Baker, Sarah Glenn.

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont (C) Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Georgie Boyce Batter Orla Prendergast All-rounder Ella Claridge All-rounder Sarah Glenn Bowler Josie Groves Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler Charley Phillips Bowler

The Blaze Women Team Form

The Blaze Women played a solid defense in the last match but their batters are not on par with those of Hampshire Women.

Hampshire Women Player List

Georgia Adams (c), Abigale Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Poppy Tulloch, Ava Lee, Charli Knott, Ellyse Perry, Freya Kemp, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Rhianna Southby, Daisy Gibb, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Megan Sturge, Nancy Harman, Rebecca Tyson.

Predicted Playing XI

Ella McCaughan Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Georgia Adams (C) Batter Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Abigale Norgrove Batter Linsey Smith Bowler Nancy Harman Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Poppy Tulloch Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

Hampshire Women Team Form

Hampshire Women’s batters more than made up for their bowlers’ mishaps and they have it in them to wreak havoc on the opposition in the next game as well.

The Blaze Women vs Hampshire Women Head-to-Head

This fixture will mark the first match between The Blaze Women and Hampshire Women, and there is no existing record between the sides.

The Blaze Women vs Hampshire Women Betting Odds

Hampshire Women to have a better opening partnership than The Blaze Women

The Blaze Women’s Tammy Beaumont has destructive potential but is yet to find her feet in the tournament which has affected the team’s first wicket, and her partnerships with Amy Jones have been inconsistent. In three matches, they set up scores of 5, 55 and 17 runs before the first dismissal. They do not compare to the progression Ella McCaughan and Maia Bouchier have made in the tournament as they added 137, 116 and 9 runs to Hampshire Women’s first wicket. There is, evidently, no point of comparison between the sides and Hampshire Women’s openers are the clear favorites.

The Blaze Women vs Hampshire Women Best Batters

Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Batter

Kathryn Bryce had an unfortunate outing against Warwickshire Women where she faced a golden duck dismissal after scoring two successive half-centuries prior to that. Despite her early departure, she is the only batter from the team to have surpassed the 100-run milestone with 124 runs in three innings so far. Averaging at 41.33, she is expected to come out on top in the next match.

Ella McCaughan to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter

In the last game against Lancashire Women, Ella McCaughan scored her first century of the season with a knock of 133*. She is miles ahead of her teammates with 211 runs under her belt in three innings, including a ton and a half-century. She also has a remarkable average of 105.50, making her the favorite for the upcoming fixture.

The Blaze Women vs Hampshire Women Best Bowlers

Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the previous game, Kathryn Bryce emerged as the top wicket-taker for The Blaze Women as she achieved her first fifer of the season against Warwickshire Women. She has extended her lead at the top with a total of eight wickets in three innings. Her impressive average of 13.37 makes her the top contender against Hampshire Women, too.

Linsey Smith to be Hampshire Women’s Best Bowler

Linsey Smith was the second leading bowler for Hampshire Women in the last outing versus Lancashire Women, having claimed one wicket in ten overs with an economy rate of 6.20. Her consistency keeps her at the top with eight wickets thus far and a stellar average of 16.12. She remains the leading pick against The Blaze Women as well.





