Facts: Lancashire Women’s Kate Cross and Emma Lamb were tied as the top bowlers for the team in the 2019 Royal London Women's One-Day Cup with eight wickets apiece.

Kirstie Gordon was the leading bowler for The Blaze Women in the 2024 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy with 19 wickets in 13 innings.

The Blaze Women vs Lancashire Women Chances of Winning

The Blaze Women took part in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy in the 2024 season where they were a middling team with seven wins in 14 games. Although their campaign was off to a poor start with three successive defeats, they made a solid comeback to limit the damage. Unfortunately, their run ended with a loss at the hands of Central Sparks where the former scored a mere 166 runs and the target was chased down with ease. Central Sparks took victory by a margin of five wickets.

Lancashire Women, too, were a mediocre team in the last season of the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup held in 2019. They took the fourth victory of their campaign in the last match versus Warwickshire Women where the latter were restricted to 148 in 39 overs. The rain interrupted the match several times but Lancashire Women were ahead of the D/L score in 5.4 overs, having scored 58 runs. The rain did not allow the match to progress which allowed Lancashire Women to take a nine-wicket triumph.

The Blaze Women chance of winning - 61%

Lancashire Women chance of winning - 39%

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The Blaze Women vs Lancashire Women Betting Tips

The Blaze Women to score high before first dismissal

Sarah Bryce was the only recurring opener for The Blaze Women during the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy last season and she partnered up with Michaela Kirk, Tammy Beaumont and Georgie Boyce in the last five games. The opening pairs added 5, 66, 76, 27 and 21 runs to the first wicket. Their improvement was impressive and since they come into this game with more matches under their belt, they are expected to pile on a brilliant opening score.

The Blaze Women vs Lancashire Women Toss Prediction

A total of 54 ODI matches have been held at Trent Bridge so far and the teams batting and fielding first share a close record of 22 and 29 victories, respectively. The average first innings total of 252 is not impossible to chase down which will make fielding first the preferred choice for the next match as well.

Weather Report

A light downpour is expected to disrupt the game at Nottingham with a 45% possibility of precipitation. The temperature is set to reach 14 degrees Celsius.

The Blaze Women Player List

Ella Claridge, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Prisha Thanawala, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Kathryn Bryce, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Orla Prendergast, Amy Jones, Sarah Bryce, Scarlett Hughes, Amy Wheeler, Cassidy McCarthy, Charley Phillips, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Kirstie Gordon, Lucy Higham, Olivia Baker, Sarah Glenn.

Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Michaela Kirk Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Marie Kelly Batter Tammy Beaumont Batter Ella Claridge Batter Lucy Higham Bowler Kirstie Gordon Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler Josie Groves Bowler Cassidy McCarthy Bowler

The Blaze Women Team Form

The Blaze Women’s batting was not particularly formidable in the previous season which set them back in the beginning of the tournament.

Lancashire Women Player List

Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Katie Mack, Liberty Heap, Fi Morris, Sophie Ecclestone, Ailsa Lister, Eleanor Threlkeld, Seren Smale, Alana King, Hannah Jones, Hannah Rainey, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris.

Predicted Playing XI

Katie Mack Batter Emma Lamb Batter Alice Clarke Batter Eleanor Threlkeld Wicket-keeper Danielle Collins Batter Sophie Ecclestone All-rounder Ailsa Lister Batter Alana King Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Hannah Jones Bowler

Lancashire Women Team Form

Lancashire Women were a part of the Division One group in the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup which shows that they were a competitive team to take on but they had their share of ups and downs. Their batting performance, in particular, needs improvement.

The Blaze Women vs Lancashire Women Head-to-Head

The Blaze Women and Lancashire Women have never gone head-to-head in the tournament and no record has been established between the sides.

The Blaze Women vs Lancashire Women Betting Odds

The Blaze Women to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire Women

Eve Jones and Emma Lamb’s partnership was quite mediocre for a majority of the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup in the 2019 season, although they did see a massive improvement at the end. In the last three matches, the pair scored 52, 26 and 24 runs before the first dismissal but they still fall short against The Blaze Women’s first wicket. In the previous season of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, Sarah Bryce and Michaela Kirk opened for the team with totals of 5, 66 and 76 runs in the last three games. Naturally, the latter are relied upon to secure a better opening stand than Lancashire Women’s openers.

The Blaze Women vs Lancashire Women List a Trent Bridge, null The Blaze Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.703 Bet Now! Lancashire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

The Blaze Women vs Lancashire Women Best Batters

Ella Claridge to be The Blaze Women’s Best Batter

Ella Claridge emerged as the top run scorer for The Blaze Women during the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy in 2024 with a total of 324 runs in 13 innings. She garnered two half-centuries over the course of the season and secured an average of 36.00, making her the top choice for the upcoming game as well.

Emma Lamb to be Lancashire Women’s Best Batter

Emma Lamb was the second leading run-getter for Lancashire Women in the 2019 season of the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup. Over the course of seven innings, she notched up 160 runs and earned an average of 22.85. She is expected to come out on top this time around, too.

The Blaze Women vs Lancashire Women Best Bowlers

Kirstie Gordon to be The Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

Kirstie Gordon led The Blaze Women’s bowling attack with 19 wickets in 13 innings during the previous season of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. She was their most consistent wicket-taker and ended the season with an excellent average of 23.68. She remains the top pick against Lancashire Women.

Kate Cross to be Lancashire Women’s Best Bowler

Kate Cross was the joint highest wicket-taker for Lancashire Women in 2019, having captured a total of eight wickets in five innings with an impressive average of 16.25. She is a highly dependable bowler for the team, having claimed 98 wickets in 71 ODI innings. She continues to be the leading contender for the next match.

Our Prediction Favorites to win The Blaze Women The Blaze Women to win @ 1.65 (Parimatch)

Lancashire Women to win @ 2.18(Parimatch) The Blaze Women will be a part of the rebranded ECB Women's One-Day Cup and they enter the tournament in great shape. Even though they only finished fifth on the points table with seven wins and six losses in 14 games, they proved to be rather competitive as they salvaged a poor start to their campaign. Lancashire Women, too, were in similar shape in the 2019 edition of the tournament with four victories and three losses. However, The Blaze Women are poised to take the win this time around since they have not had as much of a gap as Lancashire Women in domestic cricket. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





