Facts: Tammy Beaumont remains The Blaze Women’s leading run scorer with 311 runs in seven innings.

Amanda-Jade Wellington extended her lead as Somerset Women’s top bowler with 13 wickets in seven innings.

The Blaze Women vs Somerset Women Chances of Winning

The Blaze Women narrowly avoided a second defeat on the trot as they kept themselves from being outmuscled by Surrey Women last time around. Despite having posted a formidable total of 346, their defense was off the mark. Georgia Elwiss and Amy Jones went hammer and tongs to score 82 and 80 runs, respectively, while Kathryn Bryce scored a half-century with 56 runs. The bowlers could not stop Surrey Women from reaching the target but they managed to edge out a tie in the end.

Somerset Women had the opportunity to bag a fifth win against Hampshire Women and the bowlers provided this chance by limiting the latter to 213. However, Somerset Women’s batters were the ones who landed the team in a soup by crumbling under pressure. Skipper Sophie Luff was the only one who showed up for the team with a 74-run half-century while the other end collapsed with minimal contribution. Their entire lineup was bundled out for 182 and they conceded defeat by 31 runs via the DLS method.

The Blaze Women chance of winning - 60%

Somerset Women chance of winning - 40%

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The Blaze Women vs Somerset Women Betting Tips

The Blaze Women to score high before first dismissal

Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones have had their ups and downs this season and their scores of 22 and 24 in the previous two games are not entirely convincing. However, in the match prior to that against Essex Women, they added 92 runs to the first wicket. They have the prime opportunity to exploit Somerset Women’s bowlers’ weakness, especially as Beaumont and Jones have averages of 62.20 and 35.14, respectively, in the tournament.

The Blaze Women vs Somerset Women Toss Prediction

The Blaze Women and Somerset Women clashed at Haslegrave Ground earlier this season and the former elected to field first. They found it rather easy to restrict the opposition to a low total of 231 before chasing it down with five wickets in hand. Owing to the success of their strategy, the toss winner will be inclined to chase once again.

Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies are expected at Loughborough with a 20% likelihood of a washout. The temperature will go up to 19 degrees Celsius.

The Blaze Women Player List

Kirstie Gordon (c), Tammy Beaumont, Ella Claridge, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Prisha Thanawala, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Kathryn Bryce, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Orla Prendergast, Amy Jones, Sarah Bryce, Scarlett Hughes, Amy Wheeler, Cassidy McCarthy, Charley Phillips, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Lucy Higham, Olivia Baker, Sarah Glenn, Maddy Green.

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Sarah Bryce Batter Georgia Elwiss Batter Maddy Green Batter Ella Claridge All-rounder Kirstie Gordon (C) Bowler Josie Groves Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler Cassidy McCarthy Bowler

The Blaze Women Team Form

The Blaze Women have experienced a slight decline in performance, and their bowlers were entirely responsible for allowing victory to slip from their grasp in the previous game.

Somerset Women Player List

Sophie Luff (c), Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Jess Hazell, Rebecca Odgers, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Charlie Dean, Dani Gibson, Erin Vukusic, Lola Harris, Niamh Holland, Olivia Barnes, Amelie Munday, Katie Jones, Chloe Skelton, Ellie Anderson, Laura Jackson, Mollie Robbins.

Predicted Playing XI

Heather Knight Batter Emma Corney Batter Sophie Luff (C) Batter Fran Wilson Batter Charlie Dean All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Katie Jones Wicket-keeper Alex Griffiths All-rounder Chloe Skelton Bowler Ellie Anderson Bowler Laura Jackson Bowler

Somerset Women Team Form

Somerset Women are on a two-match losing streak and the batters were awful in the last match. They fumbled an opportunity to return to winning ways by failing to attain an easy target.

The Blaze Women vs Somerset Women Head-to-Head

The Blaze Women and Somerset Women are locking horns for the first time in the tournament and there’s no established record between the sides.

The Blaze Women vs Somerset Women Betting Odds

The Blaze Women to have a better opening partnership than Somerset Women

Heather Knight and Emma Corney have both been struggling for form and their performance has been fluctuating quite a lot. The openers set up totals of 24, 19 and 74 runs in the last three matches and Corney, particularly, is the vulnerability since she was the first to be out on all three occasions. The Blaze Women have had a similar trajectory with Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont since the pair added 22, 24 and 92 runs to the first wicket in the previous three encounters. However, The Blaze Women’s openers have a better chance of coming back stronger in the next game.

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The Blaze Women vs Somerset Women Best Batters

Tammy Beaumont to be The Blaze Women’s Best Batter

Tammy Beaumont did not contribute much to the last match against Surrey Women, having scored eight runs before losing her wicket. She is still dominant among the team’s batters with 311 runs in seven innings and an average of 62.20. She has the potential to bounce back and come good in the next game.

Heather Knight to be Somerset Women’s Best Batter

Heather Knight scored a mere 23 runs before getting dismissed in the previous outing against Hampshire Women but she retains her lead at the top with 244 runs in six innings. She has two half-centuries and an average of 40.66, and she is anticipated to return stronger in the upcoming fixture.

The Blaze Women vs Somerset Women Best Bowlers

Grace Ballinger to be The Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

Grace Ballinger was tied for second place in the last match against Surrey Women as she captured two wickets in ten overs with an economy rate of 7.60. She is among the top bowlers for the team with nine wickets in six innings, and even though her average of 26.77 is a bit high, she is expected to come out on top against Somerset Women.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be Somerset Women’s Best Bowler

In the last match against Hampshire Women, Amanda-Jade Wellington was once again tied as the second leading bowler for Somerset Women with a single wicket in ten overs and a brilliant economy rate of 3.00. She is the only one from the team to have picked more than ten wickets so far, having bagged a total of 13 wickets in seven innings. Her average of 23.00 is the best of the team and she is expected to be their premier bowler.